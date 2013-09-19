Sept 19 (Infostrada Sports) - Scores from the U.S. PGA Tour Tour Championship at the par-70 course on Thursday in Atlanta, Georgia 64 Henrik Stenson (Sweden) 64 65 Adam Scott (Australia) 65 66 Billy Horschel (U.S.) 66 Steve Stricker (U.S.) 66 67 Roberto Castro (U.S.) 67 68 Dustin Johnson (U.S.) 68 Sergio Garcia (Spain) 68 Charl Schwartzel (South Africa) 68 Webb Simpson (U.S.) 68 Jordan Spieth (U.S.) 68 Jason Day (Australia) 68 Justin Rose (Britain) 68 Graham DeLaet (Canada) 68 69 Kevin Streelman (U.S.) 69 Brandt Snedeker (U.S.) 69 Matt Kuchar (U.S.) 69 Zach Johnson (U.S.) 69 70 Luke Donald (Britain) 70 Brendon De Jonge (Zimbabwe) 70 Boo Weekley (U.S.) 70 Gary Woodland (U.S.) 70 Bill Haas (U.S.) 70 Hunter Mahan (U.S.) 70 Jim Furyk (U.S.) 70 71 Phil Mickelson (U.S.) 71 72 D.A. Points (U.S.) 72 Keegan Bradley (U.S.) 72 Nick Watney (U.S.) 72 73 Tiger Woods (U.S.) 73 74 Jason Dufner (U.S.) 74