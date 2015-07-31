July 31 (Infostrada Sports) - Scores from the U.S. PGA Tour Quicken Loans National at the par-71 course on Friday in Gainesville, Virginia. The cut was set at 140. -11 Ryo Ishikawa (Japan) 63 68 -10 Kevin Chappell (U.S.) 64 68 Rickie Fowler (U.S.) 67 65 -9 David Lingmerth (Sweden) 68 65 -8 Jimmy Walker (U.S.) 71 63 Charles Howell III (U.S.) 67 67 Tiger Woods (U.S.) 68 66 Kim Meen-Whee (Korea) 68 66 Brice Garnett (U.S.) 69 65 Jason Bohn (U.S.) 67 67 Danny Lee (New Zealand) 67 67 Pat Perez (U.S.) 67 67 Greg Owen (Britain) 66 68 -7 Ollie Schniederjans (U.S.) 66 69 -6 Russell Knox (Britain) 69 67 Steven Bowditch (Australia) 68 68 Justin Leonard (U.S.) 64 72 Retief Goosen (South Africa) 63 73 -5 Mark Wilson (U.S.) 68 69 Harris English (U.S.) 70 67 Aaron Baddeley (Australia) 69 68 Michael Putnam (U.S.) 71 66 John Peterson (U.S.) 67 70 Adam Hadwin (Canada) 67 70 John Huh (U.S.) 70 67 Cameron Tringale (U.S.) 68 69 Ricky Barnes (U.S.) 69 68 K.J. Choi (Korea) 69 68 Jonathan Randolph (U.S.) 69 68 Justin Rose (Britain) 66 71 Justin Thomas (U.S.) 66 71 Gonzalo Fernandez-Castano (Spain) 66 71 Nick Taylor (Canada) 68 69 Arjun Atwal (India) 66 71 -4 Bill Haas (U.S.) 67 71 Ernie Els (South Africa) 64 74 Kyle Reifers (U.S.) 71 67 Troy Merritt (U.S.) 70 68 Carl Pettersson (Sweden) 70 68 Jeff Overton (U.S.) 65 73 Patrick Rodgers (U.S.) 66 72 William McGirt (U.S.) 69 69 Shawn Stefani (U.S.) 71 67 Andres Romero (Argentina) 69 69 Chad Campbell (U.S.) 68 70 Tony Finau (U.S.) 71 67 Bryce Molder (U.S.) 69 69 James Hahn (U.S.) 71 67 Steve Wheatcroft (U.S.) 65 73 Colt Knost (U.S.) 71 67 Brendan Steele (U.S.) 70 68 -3 Brendon De Jonge (Zimbabwe) 69 70 Tom Hoge (U.S.) 69 70 Jim Herman (U.S.) 68 71 J.J. Henry (U.S.) 70 69 Jason Kokrak (U.S.) 71 68 Erik Compton (U.S.) 70 69 Vijay Singh (Fiji) 69 70 Nicholas Thompson (U.S.) 70 69 George McNeill (U.S.) 71 68 Will Wilcox (U.S.) 68 71 Mark Hubbard (U.S.) 65 74 -2 Jonas Blixt (Sweden) 66 74 Hudson Swafford (U.S.) 68 72 Max Homa (U.S.) 72 68 Jonathan Byrd (U.S.) 68 72 Park Sung-Joon (Korea) 68 72 Brian Davis (Britain) 70 70 Billy Hurley III (U.S.) 70 70 Vaughn Taylor (U.S.) 70 70 Carlos Ortiz (Mexico) 71 69 John Merrick (U.S.) 72 68 Noh Seung-Yul (Korea) 68 72 Chesson Hadley (U.S.) 69 71 Ken Duke (U.S.) 73 67 -1 DNQ Ben Crane (U.S.) 69 72 Angel Cabrera (Argentina) 69 72 Spencer Levin (U.S.) 69 72 Scott Pinckney (U.S.) 71 70 Blayne Barber (U.S.) 73 68 Luke Guthrie (U.S.) 71 70 Gary Woodland (U.S.) 70 71 Scott Langley (U.S.) 73 68 Martin Laird (Britain) 70 71 Daniel Summerhays (U.S.) 68 73 Fabian Gomez (Argentina) 69 72 Andy Sullivan (Britain) 65 76 0 DNQ Nick Watney (U.S.) 70 72 Cameron Percy (Australia) 69 73 Brian Stuard (U.S.) 70 72 Martin Flores (U.S.) 70 72 Sam Saunders (U.S.) 72 70 Robert Allenby (Australia) 67 75 Sean O'Hair (U.S.) 69 73 Jon Curran (U.S.) 71 71 Jason Gore (U.S.) 68 74 Johnson Wagner (U.S.) 71 71 Stewart Cink (U.S.) 74 68 Bae Sang-Moon (Korea) 70 72 1 DNQ Bo Van Pelt (U.S.) 70 73 Chad Collins (U.S.) 71 72 Charlie Beljan (U.S.) 74 69 Scott Brown (U.S.) 75 68 Tim Wilkinson (New Zealand) 73 70 2 DNQ Steven Alker (New Zealand) 70 74 3 DNQ Alex Prugh (U.S.) 72 73 Andres Gonzales (U.S.) 72 73 Yang Gunn (Korea) 73 72 John Senden (Australia) 74 71 4 DNQ Stephen Gallacher (Britain) 74 72 Zachary Blair (U.S.) 74 72 Robert Garrigus (U.S.) 70 76 Chris Stroud (U.S.) 72 74 5 DNQ Daniel Chopra (Sweden) 77 70 Daniel Berger (U.S.) 72 75 D.A. Points (U.S.) 76 71 Camilo Villegas (Colombia) 72 75 Michael Thompson (U.S.) 79 68 Jhonattan Vegas (Venezuela) 72 75 12 DNQ Andrew Svoboda (U.S.) 77 77