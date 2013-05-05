May 5 (Infostrada Sports) - Scores from the U.S. PGA Tour Wells Fargo Championship at the par-72 course on Sunday in Charlotte, North Carolina Derek Ernst wins play-off at the first extra hole 280 Derek Ernst (U.S.) 67 71 72 70 280 David Lynn (Britain) 71 68 71 70 281 Phil Mickelson (U.S.) 68 67 73 73 282 Lee Westwood (Britain) 70 68 72 72 Robert Karlsson (Sweden) 69 72 69 72 283 Kyle Stanley (U.S.) 74 68 73 68 Bo Van Pelt (U.S.) 74 70 68 71 Kevin Streelman (U.S.) 68 72 71 72 Ryan Moore (U.S.) 67 75 68 73 284 Ross Fisher (Britain) 70 71 73 70 Charles Howell III (U.S.) 72 72 69 71 Vaughn Taylor (U.S.) 70 72 71 71 Rory McIlroy (Britain) 67 71 73 73 Brian Harman (U.S.) 70 70 71 73 Nick Watney (U.S.) 67 70 71 76 285 Luke List (U.S.) 71 75 71 68 Henrik Norlander (Sweden) 74 70 69 72 Lee Dong-Hwan (South Korea) 72 71 69 73 Sergio Garcia (Spain) 72 68 72 73 D.A. Points (U.S.) 71 69 71 74 George McNeill (U.S.) 69 68 72 76 286 John Rollins (U.S.) 69 74 72 71 Jimmy Walker (U.S.) 71 72 73 70 Scott Gardiner (Australia) 70 67 76 73 John Merrick (U.S.) 74 71 68 73 John Senden (Australia) 70 73 67 76 287 Robert Garrigus (U.S.) 67 72 75 73 Brian Davis (Britain) 72 74 69 72 Shawn Stefani (U.S.) 69 73 72 73 Robert Allenby (Australia) 76 70 71 70 Lucas Glover (U.S.) 68 71 73 75 288 Jordan Spieth (U.S.) 69 71 75 73 Josh Teater (U.S.) 72 73 71 72 Webb Simpson (U.S.) 70 74 71 73 Ted Potter Jr. (U.S.) 71 70 75 72 Pat Perez (U.S.) 76 69 72 71 Patrick Reed (U.S.) 70 74 73 71 289 James Driscoll (U.S.) 70 72 73 74 Martin Flores (U.S.) 73 71 72 73 Bud Cauley (U.S.) 70 73 73 73 Geoff Ogilvy (Australia) 74 72 71 72 Scott Brown (U.S.) 74 71 75 69 290 Daniel Summerhays (U.S.) 67 73 75 75 Lee Williams (U.S.) 73 71 71 75 Richard Lee (U.S.) 73 70 72 75 David Hearn (Canada) 69 72 75 74 Russell Henley (U.S.) 69 71 73 77 Rod Pampling (Australia) 69 69 74 78 Brendon De Jonge (Zimbabwe) 74 71 72 73 291 Chris Kirk (U.S.) 72 71 72 76 Peter Tomasulo (U.S.) 71 73 72 75 Ryo Ishikawa (Japan) 73 73 71 74 Stuart Appleby (Australia) 71 71 75 74 Jason Kokrak (U.S.) 68 70 73 80 James Hahn (U.S.) 72 74 72 73 Nate Smith (U.S.) 67 74 77 73 Tommy Gainey (U.S.) 74 72 73 72 292 Dicky Pride (U.S.) 71 71 75 75 Boo Weekley (U.S.) 68 75 77 72 Trevor Immelman (South Africa) 70 72 78 72 293 Steve Marino (U.S.) 71 72 73 77 Gary Woodland (U.S.) 70 73 74 76 Steven Bowditch (Australia) 69 76 73 75 Will Claxton (U.S.) 73 73 73 74 294 Zach Johnson (U.S.) 68 72 77 77 Roberto Castro (U.S.) 71 73 74 76 Hunter Haas (U.S.) 75 71 73 75 295 Casey Wittenberg (U.S.) 73 71 74 77 Matteo Manassero (Italy) 71 75 73 76 Brad Fritsch (Canada) 71 72 77 75 297 Angel Cabrera (Argentina) 73 69 75 80 302 Luke Guthrie (U.S.) 74 69 75 84