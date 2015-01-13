Jan 13 (Infostrada Sports) - Scores from the U.S. PGA Tour Tournament of Champions at the par-73 course on Monday in Kapalua, Hawaii Patrick Reed wins play-off at the first extra hole 271 Patrick Reed (U.S.) 67 69 68 67 271 Jimmy Walker (U.S.) 67 68 67 69 272 Russell Henley (U.S.) 65 70 70 67 Jason Day (Australia) 70 69 71 62 Hideki Matsuyama (Japan) 70 66 66 70 274 Bae Sang-Moon (South Korea) 66 69 69 70 275 Zach Johnson (U.S.) 68 67 73 67 276 Brendon Todd (U.S.) 69 67 69 71 Robert Streb (U.S.) 67 69 71 69 277 Bubba Watson (U.S.) 70 69 68 70 278 Noh Seung-Yul (South Korea) 71 70 69 68 Ben Martin (U.S.) 67 72 70 69 Matt Jones (Australia) 69 72 68 69 279 Scott Stallings (U.S.) 67 70 70 72 Charley Hoffman (U.S.) 70 66 73 70 Chris Kirk (U.S.) 68 76 73 62 280 Brian Harman (U.S.) 70 70 75 65 Matt Kuchar (U.S.) 68 70 74 68 Hunter Mahan (U.S.) 71 71 69 69 281 Chesson Hadley (U.S.) 70 73 68 70 Ryan Moore (U.S.) 71 70 69 71 282 Kevin Streelman (U.S.) 69 73 67 73 Steven Bowditch (Australia) 69 73 71 69 Billy Horschel (U.S.) 72 70 70 70 283 John Senden (Australia) 68 71 73 71 Tim Clark (South Africa) 70 75 67 71 284 Matt Every (U.S.) 73 71 70 70 Geoff Ogilvy (Australia) 72 69 74 69 286 Ben Crane (U.S.) 74 67 73 72 Angel Cabrera (Argentina) 71 73 72 70 Nick Taylor (Canada) 69 73 72 72 287 Camilo Villegas (Colombia) 71 70 71 75 289 J.B. Holmes (U.S.) 69 71 73 76