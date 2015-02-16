Feb 16 (Infostrada Sports) - Scores from the U.S. PGA Tour Pebble Beach National Pro-Am on Sunday in Pebble Beach, California 265 Brandt Snedeker (U.S.) 64 67 67 67 268 Nick Watney (U.S.) 65 69 65 69 269 Charlie Beljan (U.S.) 70 63 70 66 270 Jason Day (Australia) 72 62 69 67 Pat Perez (U.S.) 66 68 68 68 Dustin Johnson (U.S.) 69 67 68 66 271 Jordan Spieth (U.S.) 68 67 68 68 Matt Jones (Australia) 65 66 67 73 Jim Furyk (U.S.) 64 70 63 74 272 Brendon Todd (U.S.) 68 71 68 65 Daniel Berger (U.S.) 67 66 69 70 Alex Prugh (U.S.) 66 68 69 69 Andres Gonzales (U.S.) 68 70 64 70 J.B. Holmes (U.S.) 64 73 70 65 Jon Curran (U.S.) 69 64 69 70 Vaughn Taylor (U.S.) 70 67 67 68 Chesson Hadley (U.S.) 64 69 71 68 273 Kevin Chappell (U.S.) 66 69 66 72 Marcel Siem (Germany) 67 73 63 70 Will Wilcox (U.S.) 66 67 73 67 274 Brian Stuard (U.S.) 67 70 66 71 David Hearn (Canada) 67 66 71 70 Michael Putnam (U.S.) 69 64 72 69 Kyle Reifers (U.S.) 70 68 67 69 Jimmy Walker (U.S.) 72 67 66 69 William McGirt (U.S.) 68 72 66 68 Shane Lowry (Ireland) 69 67 67 71 Kim Meen-Whee (South Korea) 67 70 67 70 275 Ryan Armour (U.S.) 68 73 67 67 Patrick Reed (U.S.) 70 67 71 67 Sean O'Hair (U.S.) 70 70 66 69 James Hahn (U.S.) 73 65 70 67 Max Homa (U.S.) 66 71 71 67 276 Justin Hicks (U.S.) 64 68 72 72 Vijay Singh (Fiji) 67 70 70 69 Brandon Hagy (U.S.) 74 66 66 70 Hudson Swafford (U.S.) 69 70 68 69 Alex Cejka (Germany) 68 67 70 71 Chad Collins (U.S.) 68 67 71 70 Bryce Molder (U.S.) 69 68 70 69 277 Colt Knost (U.S.) 73 65 68 71 Derek Fathauer (U.S.) 68 68 71 70 Spencer Levin (U.S.) 68 69 68 72 David Lingmerth (Sweden) 71 67 69 70 278 J.J. Henry (U.S.) 65 70 69 74 Chris Stroud (U.S.) 71 66 69 72 Billy Hurley III (U.S.) 70 68 70 70 Daniel Summerhays (U.S.) 67 67 72 72 Glen Day (U.S.) 66 69 71 72 Billy Horschel (U.S.) 68 65 73 72 279 Greg Chalmers (Australia) 71 65 72 71 Dudley Hart (U.S.) 65 70 73 71 Steve Wheatcroft (U.S.) 71 70 67 71 280 Hunter Mahan (U.S.) 68 71 69 72 Ken Duke (U.S.) 73 65 70 72 Aaron Baddeley (Australia) 68 71 69 72 281 Graham DeLaet (Canada) 76 65 64 76 Cameron Percy (Australia) 72 70 66 73 Fabian Gomez (Argentina) 72 67 69 73 282 Andrew Loupe (U.S.) 71 66 70 75 Eric Axley (U.S.) 68 72 67 75 283 Scott Brown (U.S.) 75 70 62 76 284 Matt Bettencourt (U.S.) 66 71 70 77 286 Dicky Pride (U.S.) 68 72 68 78