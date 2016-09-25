Golf-McIlroy to undergo test on troublesome back
May 12 World number two Rory McIlroy will have an MRI test on his troublesome back in Belfast on Monday in an effort to identify the cause of his discomfort, he said on Friday.
Sept 25 (Gracenote) - Scores from the U.S. PGA Tour Tour Championship at the par-70 course on Sunday in Atlanta, Georgia PLAY-OFF 1 Rory McIlroy (Britain) after 4 2 Ryan Moore (U.S.) after 4 3 Kevin Chappell (U.S.) after 1 REGULAR ROUNDS -12 Rory McIlroy (Britain) 68 70 66 64 Ryan Moore (U.S.) 70 68 66 64 Kevin Chappell (U.S.) 66 68 68 66 -9 Paul Casey (Britain) 68 70 69 64 -6 Hideki Matsuyama (Japan) 66 71 68 69 -5 Justin Thomas (U.S.) 68 71 69 67 Dustin Johnson (U.S.) 66 67 69 73 -4 Adam Scott (Australia) 69 71 71 65 Jason Dufner (U.S.) 73 67 66 70 -2 Charl Schwartzel (South Africa) 74 67 66 71 Bubba Watson (U.S.) 72 73 66 67 Kim Si-Woo (Korea) 67 72 74 65 Gary Woodland (U.S.) 72 70 69 67 Emiliano Grillo (Argentina) 73 70 66 69 -1 Matt Kuchar (U.S.) 69 73 68 69 Daniel Berger (U.S.) 74 69 68 68 0 William McGirt (U.S.) 77 69 66 68 Roberto Castro (U.S.) 73 70 67 70 Brandt Snedeker (U.S.) 72 69 72 67 Sean O'Hair (U.S.) 74 68 73 65 Jordan Spieth (U.S.) 68 72 72 68 1 Phil Mickelson (U.S.) 74 72 69 66 2 Russell Knox (Britain) 73 66 71 72 3 Patrick Reed (U.S.) 73 70 70 70 Jhonattan Vegas (Venezuela) 70 73 71 69 4 Kevin Kisner (U.S.) 67 70 76 71 6 J.B. Holmes (U.S.) 73 71 70 72 7 Jimmy Walker (U.S.) 74 74 71 68 13 Kevin Na (U.S.) 77 74 72 70
May 12 (Gracenote) - Latest leaderboard in the second round from the European Tour Portuguese Open at the par-73 course on Friday in Portimao holes played rounds -16 Matt Wallace (Britain) 12 63 -11 Sebastian Heisele (Germany) 12 64 -9 Erik Van Rooyen (South Africa) 12 68 Jamie Rutherford (Britain) 6 67 Ashley Cheste