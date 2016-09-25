Sept 25 (Gracenote) - Scores from the U.S. PGA Tour Tour Championship at the par-70 course on Sunday in Atlanta, Georgia PLAY-OFF 1 Rory McIlroy (Britain) after 4 2 Ryan Moore (U.S.) after 4 3 Kevin Chappell (U.S.) after 1 REGULAR ROUNDS -12 Rory McIlroy (Britain) 68 70 66 64 Ryan Moore (U.S.) 70 68 66 64 Kevin Chappell (U.S.) 66 68 68 66 -9 Paul Casey (Britain) 68 70 69 64 -6 Hideki Matsuyama (Japan) 66 71 68 69 -5 Justin Thomas (U.S.) 68 71 69 67 Dustin Johnson (U.S.) 66 67 69 73 -4 Adam Scott (Australia) 69 71 71 65 Jason Dufner (U.S.) 73 67 66 70 -2 Charl Schwartzel (South Africa) 74 67 66 71 Bubba Watson (U.S.) 72 73 66 67 Kim Si-Woo (Korea) 67 72 74 65 Gary Woodland (U.S.) 72 70 69 67 Emiliano Grillo (Argentina) 73 70 66 69 -1 Matt Kuchar (U.S.) 69 73 68 69 Daniel Berger (U.S.) 74 69 68 68 0 William McGirt (U.S.) 77 69 66 68 Roberto Castro (U.S.) 73 70 67 70 Brandt Snedeker (U.S.) 72 69 72 67 Sean O'Hair (U.S.) 74 68 73 65 Jordan Spieth (U.S.) 68 72 72 68 1 Phil Mickelson (U.S.) 74 72 69 66 2 Russell Knox (Britain) 73 66 71 72 3 Patrick Reed (U.S.) 73 70 70 70 Jhonattan Vegas (Venezuela) 70 73 71 69 4 Kevin Kisner (U.S.) 67 70 76 71 6 J.B. Holmes (U.S.) 73 71 70 72 7 Jimmy Walker (U.S.) 74 74 71 68 13 Kevin Na (U.S.) 77 74 72 70