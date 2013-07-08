July 8 (Infostrada Sports) - Scores from the U.S. PGA Tour Greenbrier Classic at the par-70 course on Sunday in White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia 267 Jonas Blixt (Sweden) 66 67 67 67 269 Steven Bowditch (Australia) 65 67 69 68 Matt Jones (Australia) 69 66 66 68 Johnson Wagner (U.S.) 62 70 64 73 Jimmy Walker (U.S.) 69 65 64 71 271 Ted Potter Jr. (U.S.) 69 66 69 67 Brian Stuard (U.S.) 71 66 67 67 Pat Perez (U.S.) 71 65 66 69 272 Daniel Summerhays (U.S.) 65 67 73 67 Davis Love III (U.S.) 67 70 68 67 David Lingmerth (Sweden) 71 66 67 68 Tim Petrovic (U.S.) 69 68 67 68 Tag Ridings (U.S.) 65 69 68 70 Rory Sabbatini (South Africa) 70 65 67 70 Lee Dong-Hwan (South Korea) 66 68 68 70 Bill Haas (U.S.) 68 67 67 70 273 Brendon De Jonge (Zimbabwe) 66 68 73 66 George McNeill (U.S.) 66 71 68 68 Ben Curtis (U.S.) 67 66 71 69 Louis Oosthuizen (South Africa) 67 68 69 69 Bryce Molder (U.S.) 71 67 66 69 Bill Lunde (U.S.) 66 66 71 70 274 K.J. Choi (South Korea) 71 67 68 68 Cameron Tringale (U.S.) 73 66 67 68 Greg Owen (Britain) 67 66 72 69 Scott Stallings (U.S.) 70 67 67 70 Nick Watney (U.S.) 72 67 65 70 Morgan Hoffmann (U.S.) 69 67 67 71 Jordan Spieth (U.S.) 67 67 67 73 275 Jim Herman (U.S.) 72 67 71 65 John Senden (Australia) 70 68 69 68 Bubba Watson (U.S.) 68 69 69 69 Billy Horschel (U.S.) 69 70 67 69 Brian Davis (Britain) 67 68 70 70 Graham DeLaet (Canada) 69 70 66 70 Russell Henley (U.S.) 67 65 72 71 Cameron Percy (Australia) 71 68 65 71 276 Tom Watson (U.S.) 68 69 72 67 Michael Kim (U.S.) 70 69 67 70 Matt Every (U.S.) 69 62 74 71 277 Robert Streb (U.S.) 69 70 70 68 Brendan Steele (U.S.) 66 70 72 69 Kenny Perry (U.S.) 68 67 73 69 Richard Lee (U.S.) 68 70 70 69 Andres Romero (Argentina) 68 71 69 69 Webb Simpson (U.S.) 64 73 70 70 Chad Campbell (U.S.) 69 66 72 70 James Hahn (U.S.) 72 67 68 70 Kevin Chappell (U.S.) 67 68 71 71 Jason Kokrak (U.S.) 66 71 68 72 Brad Fritsch (Canada) 68 71 66 72 Troy Matteson (U.S.) 69 70 66 72 Tommy Gainey (U.S.) 62 71 69 75 278 Martin Flores (U.S.) 71 65 74 68 D.A. Points (U.S.) 70 65 73 70 Andres Gonzales (U.S.) 71 68 70 69 James Driscoll (U.S.) 66 68 71 73 Charlie Wi (South Korea) 73 65 67 73 279 Shawn Stefani (U.S.) 70 69 70 70 Jeff Overton (U.S.) 68 68 72 71 Luke List (U.S.) 71 67 69 72 280 Ryan Palmer (U.S.) 68 71 70 71 Chez Reavie (U.S.) 70 69 68 73 Gary Woodland (U.S.) 69 70 64 77 281 Tom Gillis (U.S.) 67 71 71 72 Brian Harman (U.S.) 68 70 70 73 Park Jin (South Korea) 64 73 71 73 282 Carl Pettersson (Sweden) 69 70 70 73 283 William McGirt (U.S.) 69 70 71 73 287 Justin Leonard (U.S.) 68 70 67 82