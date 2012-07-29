July 29 (Infostrada Sports) - Scores from the U.S. PGA Tour Canadian Open at the par-70 course on Sunday in Ancaster, ON 263 Scott Piercy (U.S.) 62 67 67 67 264 Robert Garrigus (U.S.) 64 66 64 70 William McGirt (U.S.) 63 66 66 69 266 Josh Teater (U.S.) 67 65 68 66 Bud Cauley (U.S.) 70 63 67 66 Chris Kirk (U.S.) 69 66 63 68 268 Vijay Singh (Fiji) 65 67 69 67 Bo Van Pelt (U.S.) 65 66 67 70 Scott Stallings (U.S.) 69 66 63 70 270 Gary Christian (Britain) 71 68 65 66 Troy Matteson (U.S.) 65 68 69 68 Nathan Green (Australia) 70 67 65 68 Kevin Kisner (U.S.) 69 65 67 69 Retief Goosen (South Africa) 68 70 63 69 271 Noh Seung-Yul (South Korea) 72 66 68 65 Tim Clark (South Africa) 70 62 72 67 Brian Davis (Britain) 69 68 65 69 J.B. Holmes (U.S.) 68 68 64 71 272 Tom Gillis (U.S.) 70 65 73 64 Brian Harman (U.S.) 74 63 71 64 Gavin Coles (Australia) 65 69 70 68 Martin Flores (U.S.) 69 67 68 68 Will Claxton (U.S.) 70 66 68 68 Cameron Tringale (U.S.) 67 69 67 69 Ken Duke (U.S.) 70 65 67 70 Brendon Todd (U.S.) 69 66 66 71 Ryan Palmer (U.S.) 69 67 64 72 273 Brian Gay (U.S.) 70 67 70 66 Jhonattan Vegas (Venezuela) 65 74 67 67 Jimmy Walker (U.S.) 68 68 69 68 Thomas Aiken (South Africa) 69 66 69 69 Stuart Appleby (Australia) 65 69 69 70 Arjun Atwal (India) 69 67 67 70 274 Brandt Snedeker (U.S.) 70 67 71 66 Scott Dunlap (U.S.) 69 69 66 70 Matt Kuchar (U.S.) 67 69 68 70 275 Chez Reavie (U.S.) 68 70 72 65 Tom Pernice Jr. (U.S.) 68 70 67 70 J.J. Henry (U.S.) 67 70 68 70 Patrick Sheehan (U.S.) 68 66 69 72 Bill Lunde (U.S.) 66 70 67 72 276 Billy Horschel (U.S.) 71 68 73 64 Miguel Carballo (Argentina) 68 71 72 65 Ryo Ishikawa (Japan) 67 69 73 67 Charl Schwartzel (South Africa) 65 74 69 68 Garth Mulroy (South Africa) 73 63 69 71 Daniel Summerhays (U.S.) 67 68 69 72 277 Hunter Mahan (U.S.) 70 69 72 66 John Daly (U.S.) 69 69 73 66 Colt Knost (U.S.) 71 67 71 68 Richard Lee (U.S.) 70 67 70 70 Michael Bradley (U.S.) 69 68 70 70 Heath Slocum (U.S.) 67 70 70 70 Ricky Barnes (U.S.) 71 67 68 71 Tommy Gainey (U.S.) 69 65 69 74 278 Greg Owen (Britain) 63 72 73 70 Graham DeLaet (Canada) 69 69 70 70 Russell Knox (Britain) 68 66 73 71 John Huh (U.S.) 67 70 70 71 Ted Potter Jr. (U.S.) 69 66 72 71 279 Patrick Cantlay (U.S.) 69 70 74 66 Chris Stroud (U.S.) 72 67 74 66 Michael Thompson (U.S.) 68 70 73 68 Trevor Immelman (South Africa) 70 67 74 68 Matt Every (U.S.) 70 69 71 69 Kyle Stanley (U.S.) 71 68 71 69 Jerry Kelly (U.S.) 70 68 72 69 Jeff Overton (U.S.) 71 68 71 69 Camilo Villegas (Colombia) 69 64 73 73 Daniel Chopra (Sweden) 72 65 68 74 280 David Hearn (Canada) 68 68 72 72 Jason Kokrak (U.S.) 69 67 72 72 281 Kevin Streelman (U.S.) 68 71 72 70 Albin Choi (Canada) 69 68 72 72 283 Matt McQuillan (Canada) 70 67 77 69 Matt Hill (Canada) 70 69 71 73 284 Tim Herron (U.S.) 70 68 73 73 Spencer Levin (U.S.) 68 71 70 75 286 Harrison Frazar (U.S.) 69 69 77 71