Feb 4 (Gracenote) - Scores from the U.S. PGA Tour Phoenix Open at the par-71 course on Saturday in Scottsdale, Arizona -16 An Byeong Hun (Korea) 66 66 65 -15 Martin Laird (Britain) 67 66 65 -12 Hideki Matsuyama (Japan) 65 68 68 John Peterson (U.S.) 66 72 63 Graham DeLaet (Canada) 67 69 65 Michael Kim (U.S.) 69 66 66 -11 J.J. Spaun (U.S.) 71 64 67 Matt Kuchar (U.S.) 64 69 69 Marc Leishman (Australia) 68 69 65 William McGirt (U.S.) 69 67 66 Brendan Steele (U.S.) 65 67 70 -10 Shane Lowry (Ireland) 69 68 66 Louis Oosthuizen (South Africa) 68 67 68 Daniel Berger (U.S.) 71 66 66 Phil Mickelson (U.S.) 68 70 65 Webb Simpson (U.S.) 67 71 65 -9 Camilo Villegas (Colombia) 71 68 65 Scott Brown (U.S.) 66 70 68 Rickie Fowler (U.S.) 67 68 69 Jon Rahm (Spain) 70 69 65 -8 Jordan Spieth (U.S.) 70 68 67 Lucas Glover (U.S.) 68 72 65 Robert Garrigus (U.S.) 66 70 69 Troy Merritt (U.S.) 74 66 65 -7 Zach Johnson (U.S.) 70 66 70 Jason Bohn (U.S.) 72 68 66 Russell Henley (U.S.) 71 69 66 Brian Harman (U.S.) 69 67 70 Kevin Na (U.S.) 68 70 68 Morgan Hoffmann (U.S.) 69 67 70 Boo Weekley (U.S.) 70 68 68 Billy Horschel (U.S.) 70 71 65 Grayson Murray (U.S.) 72 67 67 Brian Stuard (U.S.) 71 67 68 -6 Daniel Summerhays (U.S.) 71 65 71 Adam Hadwin (Canada) 71 66 70 John Huh (U.S.) 70 67 70 Geoff Ogilvy (Australia) 70 68 69 Steve Stricker (U.S.) 67 70 70 Cameron Smith (Australia) 69 70 68 Kang Sung-Hoon (Korea) 68 65 74 -5 Patton Kizzire (U.S.) 71 70 67 Charley Hoffman (U.S.) 72 67 69 J.B. Holmes (U.S.) 67 70 71 Sean O'Hair (U.S.) 71 69 68 Ollie Schniederjans (U.S.) 71 67 70 -4 Mark Hubbard (U.S.) 69 69 71 Patrick Reed (U.S.) 71 68 70 Wesley Bryan (U.S.) 72 69 68 -3 Kyle Stanley (U.S.) 72 69 69 Bud Cauley (U.S.) 72 69 69 Chris Kirk (U.S.) 66 74 70 Vaughn Taylor (U.S.) 68 71 71 -2 Brooks Koepka (U.S.) 67 73 71 Ben Crane (U.S.) 69 70 72 Chad Collins (U.S.) 68 71 72 Matt Jones (Australia) 72 69 70 Hunter Mahan (U.S.) 71 70 70 Jonas Blixt (Sweden) 72 64 75 Ryan Moore (U.S.) 71 69 71 Emiliano Grillo (Argentina) 72 69 70 Jamie Lovemark (U.S.) 72 68 71 -1 Andrew Johnston (Britain) 73 68 71 Tyrone Van Aswegen (South Africa) 70 70 72 Jon Curran (U.S.) 75 66 71 J.J. Henry (U.S.) 70 70 72 Noh Seung-Yul (Korea) 70 71 71 Charlie Beljan (U.S.) 68 73 71 Ken Duke (U.S.) 69 72 71 0 Harris English (U.S.) 73 66 74 Brian Gay (U.S.) 71 69 73 1 Scott Piercy (U.S.) 71 65 78 3 Harold Varner III (U.S.) 70 71 75 4 Kevin Chappell (U.S.) 71 70 76 5 Alex Cejka (Germany) 67 73 78