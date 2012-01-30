Jan 29 Final round scores from the Farmers Insurance Open at the par-72 Torrey Pines South Course in La Jolla, California on Sunday. * Brandt Snedeker wins play-off at the second extra hole 272 Brandt Snedeker (U.S.) 67 64 74 67 272 Kyle Stanley (U.S.) 62 68 68 74 274 John Rollins (U.S.) 70 65 68 71 276 Bill Haas (U.S.) 63 71 70 72 Cameron Tringale (U.S.) 67 72 66 71 277 Hunter Mahan (U.S.) 69 65 74 69 John Huh (U.S.) 64 71 68 74 278 Jimmy Walker (U.S.) 73 65 70 70 Martin Flores (U.S.) 65 67 75 71 Justin Leonard (U.S.) 65 70 71 72 Rod Pampling (Australia) 64 75 68 71 D.A. Points (U.S.) 70 70 67 71 279 Vijay Singh (Fiji) 64 75 71 69 Bill Lunde (U.S.) 74 68 68 69 Rickie Fowler (U.S.) 68 70 71 70 Bryce Molder (U.S.) 71 70 68 70 Stewart Cink (U.S.) 69 68 72 70 Bud Cauley (U.S.) 69 70 73 67 Bubba Watson (U.S.) 69 71 68 71 Ryo Ishikawa (Japan) 69 69 69 72 Scott Piercy (U.S.) 70 68 68 73 280 Keegan Bradley (U.S.) 69 68 73 70 Robert Allenby (Australia) 68 67 73 72 Pat Perez (U.S.) 66 70 71 73 Camilo Villegas (Colombia) 65 72 70 73 Jonas Blixt (Sweden) 70 70 65 75 281 Aaron Baddeley (Australia) 70 72 69 70 Brendon De Jonge (Zimbabwe) 70 70 69 72 Noh Seung-yul (South Korea) 69 72 71 69 Nick O'Hern (Australia) 69 70 74 68 James Driscoll (U.S.) 68 69 70 74 Tim Herron (U.S.) 68 70 69 74 282 Michael Bradley (U.S.) 69 71 70 72 John Merrick (U.S.) 74 66 70 72 Chris Riley (U.S.) 67 70 72 73 Greg Chalmers (Australia) 65 72 72 73 Marc Turnesa (U.S.) 66 72 74 70 Justin Rose (Britain) 71 68 70 73 Trevor Immelman (South Africa) 71 70 71 70 Roberto Castro (U.S.) 70 72 71 69 Cameron Beckman (U.S.) 68 72 74 68 Bae Sang-moon (South Korea) 65 67 72 78 283 Tom Pernice Jr. (U.S.) 69 72 69 73 Charles Howell III (U.S.) 72 69 69 73 Harris English (U.S.) 67 72 72 72 Spencer Levin (U.S.) 62 76 73 72 Ricky Barnes (U.S.) 69 70 73 71 Blake Adams (U.S.) 75 67 70 71 Dustin Johnson (U.S.) 66 72 70 75 284 Geoff Ogilvy (Australia) 72 70 67 75 Paul Goydos (U.S.) 68 72 69 75 285 Chris DiMarco (U.S.) 68 70 72 75 Marc Leishman (Australia) 72 69 70 74 Kevin Chappell (U.S.) 73 69 69 74 Marco Dawson (U.S.) 67 73 72 73 J.J. Killeen (U.S.) 72 69 67 77 Charley Hoffman (U.S.) 71 68 74 72 Andres Romero (Argentina) 68 73 72 72 Ernie Els (South Africa) 71 70 72 72 286 Bobby Gates (U.S.) 76 64 70 76 Jhonattan Vegas (Venezuela) 69 68 73 76 Nick Watney (U.S.) 69 68 75 74 Richard Lee (U.S.) 72 69 73 72 288 Chez Reavie (U.S.) 72 67 75 74 Mark Anderson (U.S.) 73 68 73 74 289 Tommy Biershenk (U.S.) 70 71 72 76 Josh Teater (U.S.) 64 77 72 76 Gary Christian (Britain) 72 70 71 76 Steve Marino (U.S.) 69 71 74 75 Duffy Waldorf (U.S.) 70 69 75 75 290 Chris Kirk (U.S.) 70 72 72 76 291 Greg Owen (Britain) 75 67 71 78 293 Colt Knost (U.S.) 66 74 74 79 (Compiled by Infostrada Sports. Editing by Patrick Johnston. To query or comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com) Please double-click on the newslink below: for more golf stories