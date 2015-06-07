June 7 (Infostrada Sports) - Scores from the U.S. PGA Tour Memorial Tournament at the par-72 course on Sunday in Dublin, Ohio PLAY-OFF 1 David Lingmerth (Sweden) after 3 2 Justin Rose (Britain) after 3 REGULAR ROUNDS -15 David Lingmerth (Sweden) 67 65 72 69 Justin Rose (Britain) 68 67 66 72 -13 Jordan Spieth (U.S.) 68 70 72 65 Francesco Molinari (Italy) 68 67 69 71 -12 Marc Leishman (Australia) 69 67 71 69 Hideki Matsuyama (Japan) 64 71 71 70 Jim Furyk (U.S.) 69 66 70 71 -11 Tony Finau (U.S.) 71 66 73 67 Kevin Kisner (U.S.) 67 71 69 70 Keegan Bradley (U.S.) 68 74 65 70 -10 Billy Horschel (U.S.) 70 68 71 69 Vijay Singh (Fiji) 71 67 71 69 -9 Kevin Na (U.S.) 71 71 66 71 George McNeill (U.S.) 72 71 67 69 Dustin Johnson (U.S.) 72 71 65 71 Andy Sullivan (Britain) 70 64 72 73 -8 Brendon Todd (U.S.) 67 68 71 74 -7 Ryan Moore (U.S.) 67 67 75 72 Bill Haas (U.S.) 70 71 71 69 Harris English (U.S.) 67 71 72 71 Russell Knox (Britain) 66 74 73 68 Kevin Streelman (U.S.) 71 70 65 75 Robert Streb (U.S.) 73 67 71 70 -6 Rory Sabbatini (South Africa) 72 67 71 72 Jason Dufner (U.S.) 66 67 74 75 -5 Matt Kuchar (U.S.) 70 69 70 74 Graham DeLaet (Canada) 69 69 72 73 Patrick Reed (U.S.) 72 68 68 75 Thomas Aiken (South Africa) 69 68 70 76 Jeff Overton (U.S.) 71 71 67 74 -4 Chris Stroud (U.S.) 70 68 72 74 Greg Chalmers (Australia) 69 73 70 72 Stewart Cink (U.S.) 72 71 71 70 Retief Goosen (South Africa) 70 71 71 72 Charles Howell III (U.S.) 75 66 70 73 -3 Chris Kirk (U.S.) 69 71 76 69 Erik Compton (U.S.) 68 69 71 77 John Huh (U.S.) 72 66 73 74 Carl Pettersson (Sweden) 72 67 72 74 -2 Shawn Stefani (U.S.) 70 72 71 73 Camilo Villegas (Colombia) 73 68 72 73 Matt Jones (Australia) 71 68 74 73 Patrick Rodgers (U.S.) 69 66 78 73 Jonathan Byrd (U.S.) 68 71 71 76 Jim Herman (U.S.) 70 72 68 76 Bo Van Pelt (U.S.) 64 72 78 72 William McGirt (U.S.) 70 70 70 76 Steve Stricker (U.S.) 69 73 76 68 -1 Bae Sang-Moon (Korea) 74 66 78 69 Kevin Chappell (U.S.) 71 72 71 73 Chesson Hadley (U.S.) 74 66 73 74 0 Brooks Koepka (U.S.) 71 70 69 78 James Hahn (U.S.) 71 70 73 74 Jason Bohn (U.S.) 75 67 74 72 Steven Bowditch (Australia) 69 71 68 80 Troy Merritt (U.S.) 70 69 72 77 1 Adam Hadwin (Canada) 72 68 71 78 Andrew Svoboda (U.S.) 70 70 77 72 John Senden (Australia) 71 71 74 73 Pat Perez (U.S.) 68 70 75 76 2 Zachary Blair (U.S.) 75 68 70 77 Brian Stuard (U.S.) 68 75 74 73 3 Hudson Swafford (U.S.) 71 70 79 71 Brendan Steele (U.S.) 71 67 73 80 5 Nick Watney (U.S.) 71 72 77 73 Ken Duke (U.S.) 67 75 77 74 Phil Mickelson (U.S.) 72 68 78 75 6 Lucas Glover (U.S.) 68 72 82 72 Scott Langley (U.S.) 70 72 77 75 Andrew Putnam (U.S.) 72 66 74 82 14 Tiger Woods (U.S.) 73 70 85 74