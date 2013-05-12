May 12 (Infostrada Sports) - Scores from the U.S. PGA Tour Players Championship at the par-72 course on Sunday in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida 275 Tiger Woods (U.S.) 67 67 71 70 277 Kevin Streelman (U.S.) 69 70 71 67 Jeff Maggert (U.S.) 70 71 66 70 David Lingmerth (Sweden) 68 68 69 72 278 Martin Laird (Britain) 71 67 73 67 Henrik Stenson (Sweden) 68 67 71 72 Ryan Palmer (U.S.) 67 69 70 72 281 Ben Crane (U.S.) 69 71 72 69 Rory McIlroy (Britain) 66 72 73 70 Brandt Snedeker (U.S.) 71 69 71 70 Marc Leishman (Australia) 72 66 71 72 Lee Westwood (Britain) 69 66 74 72 Casey Wittenberg (U.S.) 67 69 70 75 Sergio Garcia (Spain) 68 65 72 76 282 Jimmy Walker (U.S.) 72 71 72 67 Tim Herron (U.S.) 71 69 74 68 Webb Simpson (U.S.) 67 71 74 70 Brendon De Jonge (Zimbabwe) 72 69 70 71 283 Jason Day (Australia) 69 75 71 68 Luke Donald (Britain) 72 69 73 69 Zach Johnson (U.S.) 66 71 76 70 Adam Scott (Australia) 69 68 75 71 Roberto Castro (U.S.) 63 78 71 71 Louis Oosthuizen (South Africa) 69 75 67 72 Hunter Mahan (U.S.) 67 70 71 75 284 Graham DeLaet (Canada) 71 70 74 69 David Hearn (Canada) 72 71 71 70 James Driscoll (U.S.) 75 68 70 71 Matt Every (U.S.) 70 71 71 72 Daniel Summerhays (U.S.) 69 74 69 72 Jeff Overton (U.S.) 71 70 69 74 David Lynn (Britain) 72 68 68 76 285 Bae Sang-Moon (South Korea) 68 71 75 71 Harris English (U.S.) 70 71 73 71 Chris Stroud (U.S.) 73 69 69 74 Kyle Stanley (U.S.) 75 68 68 74 286 Charley Hoffman (U.S.) 70 74 71 71 Bubba Watson (U.S.) 73 70 70 73 Jerry Kelly (U.S.) 71 68 73 74 Andres Romero (Argentina) 69 72 71 74 Steve Stricker (U.S.) 67 71 72 76 Greg Chalmers (Australia) 68 73 68 77 287 Martin Kaymer (Germany) 73 69 76 69 Chad Campbell (U.S.) 71 72 74 70 John Senden (Australia) 73 70 71 73 William McGirt (U.S.) 70 74 70 73 Sean O'Hair (U.S.) 70 71 69 77 288 D.A. Points (U.S.) 72 70 77 69 K.J. Choi (South Korea) 69 73 74 72 Boo Weekley (U.S.) 71 71 73 73 Fredrik Jacobson (Sweden) 72 71 71 74 Matt Kuchar (U.S.) 71 66 75 76 Davis Love III (U.S.) 70 72 70 76 Branden Grace (South Africa) 73 71 67 77 289 Charlie Wi (South Korea) 74 70 75 70 Charl Schwartzel (South Africa) 72 71 75 71 Justin Leonard (U.S.) 70 74 74 71 Jason Bohn (U.S.) 68 74 75 72 Michael Thompson (U.S.) 69 75 72 73 Chris Kirk (U.S.) 70 69 75 75 Angel Cabrera (Argentina) 74 70 69 76 290 Bo Van Pelt (U.S.) 69 74 79 68 Josh Teater (U.S.) 72 72 76 70 James Hahn (U.S.) 70 74 73 73 Jason Dufner (U.S.) 71 67 72 80 291 Noh Seung-Yul (South Korea) 70 74 73 74 Charles Howell III (U.S.) 71 67 77 76 292 Carl Pettersson (Sweden) 70 72 75 75 John Huh (U.S.) 70 72 73 77 Kevin Chappell (U.S.) 69 66 78 79 293 Rory Sabbatini (South Africa) 75 68 76 74 294 Brian Davis (Britain) 78 66 75 75 Ricky Barnes (U.S.) 71 71 74 78 Peter Hanson (Sweden) 70 70 72 82 295 Ben Curtis (U.S.) 69 72 80 74 Padraig Harrington (Ireland) 68 76 75 76 297 Jonas Blixt (Sweden) 69 75 77 76