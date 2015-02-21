Feb 21 (Infostrada Sports) - Scores from the U.S. PGA Tour Northern Trust Open at the par-71 course on Saturday in Pacific Palisades, California. The cut was set at 145. 136 Retief Goosen (South Africa) 66 70 137 Justin Thomas (U.S.) 68 69 Ryan Moore (U.S.) 69 68 Graham DeLaet (Canada) 70 67 138 Angel Cabrera (Argentina) 70 68 139 Bubba Watson (U.S.) 70 69 Jordan Spieth (U.S.) 69 70 J.B. Holmes (U.S.) 70 69 Paul Casey (Britain) 70 69 Derek Fathauer (U.S.) 66 73 140 Carlos Ortiz (Mexico) 67 73 Vijay Singh (Fiji) 66 74 Nick Watney (U.S.) 66 74 James Hahn (U.S.) 66 74 Daniel Summerhays (U.S.) 66 74 Tony Finau (U.S.) 70 70 Sergio Garcia (Spain) 71 69 Noh Seung-Yul (South Korea) 71 69 141 Harris English (U.S.) 72 69 Keegan Bradley (U.S.) 73 68 Charl Schwartzel (South Africa) 71 70 Bryce Molder (U.S.) 71 70 Charles Howell III (U.S.) 71 70 Jim Furyk (U.S.) 71 70 Brendon Todd (U.S.) 69 72 142 Michael Putnam (U.S.) 70 72 Hideki Matsuyama (Japan) 70 72 Dustin Johnson (U.S.) 70 72 Matt Every (U.S.) 70 72 Matt Jones (Australia) 70 72 Brian Stuard (U.S.) 71 71 Bae Sang-Moon (South Korea) 71 71 Camilo Villegas (Colombia) 73 69 Andrew Putnam (U.S.) 73 69 Ken Duke (U.S.) 72 70 Kyle Reifers (U.S.) 72 70 William McGirt (U.S.) 68 74 Pat Perez (U.S.) 69 73 Vaughn Taylor (U.S.) 74 68 Hunter Mahan (U.S.) 75 67 143 Carl Pettersson (Sweden) 71 72 Jason Gore (U.S.) 73 70 Alex Prugh (U.S.) 70 73 Danny Lee (New Zealand) 70 73 Padraig Harrington (Ireland) 70 73 Jhonattan Vegas (Venezuela) 71 72 Jason Kokrak (U.S.) 71 72 144 Morgan Hoffmann (U.S.) 69 75 K.J. Choi (South Korea) 70 74 Geoff Ogilvy (Australia) 68 76 D.A. Points (U.S.) 71 73 Kevin Na (U.S.) 72 72 Jimmy Walker (U.S.) 73 71 Chris Stroud (U.S.) 73 71 Scott Langley (U.S.) 73 71 Brendan Steele (U.S.) 74 70 Adam Hadwin (Canada) 73 71 Charlie Beljan (U.S.) 72 72 Charley Hoffman (U.S.) 76 68 Tom Hoge (U.S.) 74 70 145 Russell Henley (U.S.) 74 71 Chad Campbell (U.S.) 74 71 Blayne Barber (U.S.) 74 71 Justin Leonard (U.S.) 75 70 Alex Cejka (Germany) 68 77 Cameron Tringale (U.S.) 71 74 George McNeill (U.S.) 71 74 Andrew Svoboda (U.S.) 72 73 Jonathan Randolph (U.S.) 72 73 Shawn Stefani (U.S.) 74 71 Spencer Levin (U.S.) 73 72 Brandt Snedeker (U.S.) 73 72 Scott Stallings (U.S.) 70 75 Gonzalo Fernandez-Castano (Spain) 71 74 Ricky Barnes (U.S.) 71 74 146 DNQ Fred Couples (U.S.) 71 75 Erik Compton (U.S.) 71 75 Justin Hicks (U.S.) 71 75 Jon Curran (U.S.) 73 73 Cameron Wilson (U.S.) 73 73 John Senden (Australia) 73 73 Davis Love III (U.S.) 72 74 Luke Donald (Britain) 77 69 Martin Flores (U.S.) 74 72 Tim Wilkinson (New Zealand) 74 72 Lucas Glover (U.S.) 75 71 147 DNQ Bernd Wiesberger (Austria) 75 72 Jeff Overton (U.S.) 75 72 Aaron Baddeley (Australia) 76 71 Will Zalatoris (U.S.) 76 71 Max Homa (U.S.) 76 71 Webb Simpson (U.S.) 75 72 Michael Thompson (U.S.) 74 73 Robert Streb (U.S.) 75 72 Robert Allenby (Australia) 75 72 Zachary Blair (U.S.) 77 70 Luke Guthrie (U.S.) 72 75 Andres Gonzales (U.S.) 72 75 Kenny Perry (U.S.) 72 75 Hudson Swafford (U.S.) 72 75 Jim Herman (U.S.) 74 73 Troy Merritt (U.S.) 74 73 148 DNQ John Peterson (U.S.) 74 74 Kevin Streelman (U.S.) 72 76 Carlos Sainz Jr. (U.S.) 72 76 Gary Woodland (U.S.) 73 75 Billy Hurley III (U.S.) 71 77 Ryo Ishikawa (Japan) 77 71 Bo Van Pelt (U.S.) 78 70 Steven Bowditch (Australia) 74 74 149 DNQ Rory Sabbatini (South Africa) 74 75 Scott Verplank (U.S.) 74 75 Francesco Molinari (Italy) 75 74 Fabian Gomez (Argentina) 74 75 John Merrick (U.S.) 76 73 Nick Taylor (Canada) 76 73 David Hearn (Canada) 78 71 Brian Harman (U.S.) 78 71 150 DNQ Nicholas Thompson (U.S.) 78 72 Marc Leishman (Australia) 76 74 Derek Ernst (U.S.) 73 77 151 DNQ Chesson Hadley (U.S.) 73 78 Bill Haas (U.S.) 75 76 152 DNQ Andres Romero (Argentina) 78 74 Mark Wilson (U.S.) 77 75 Woody Austin (U.S.) 77 75 Ben Martin (U.S.) 79 73 David Lingmerth (Sweden) 71 81 153 DNQ Brendon De Jonge (Zimbabwe) 80 73 Chad Sorensen (U.S.) 77 76 John Huh (U.S.) 78 75 Michael Block (U.S.) 76 77 Drew Scott (U.S.) 74 79 154 DNQ Scott Brown (U.S.) 77 77 Ernie Els (South Africa) 78 76 155 DNQ Park Jin (South Korea) 78 77 Colt Knost (U.S.) 78 77 Brice Garnett (U.S.) 77 78 Kevin Chappell (U.S.) 80 75 Jim Renner (U.S.) 79 76 Kevin Kisner (U.S.) 77 78 156 DNQ Scott Piercy (U.S.) 80 76 78 WDW Mike Weir (Canada) 78 79 WDW Brian Davis (Britain) 79