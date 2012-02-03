Golf-Jutanugarn wins LPGA event with monster birdie putt in playoff
June 11 Ariya Jutanugarn of Thailand sank a monster birdie putt to win a playoff at the Manulife LPGA Classic on Sunday and almost certainly assume the world number one ranking.
Feb 3 Leading first-round scores from the weather-delayed Phoenix Open at the par-71 course in Scottsdale, Arizona on Friday. Frost delayed the tournament's start on Thursday. 64 Ryan Palmer (U.S.) 64 Jason Dufner (U.S.) 64 65 Spencer Levin (U.S.) 65 Bo Van Pelt (U.S.) 65 Webb Simpson (U.S.) 65 66 Chez Reavie (U.S.) 66 Derek Lamely (U.S.) 66 Jarrod Lyle (Australia) 66 Kevin Na (U.S.) 66 Harrison Frazar (U.S.) 66 Bubba Watson (U.S.) 66 67 Bill Lunde (U.S.) 67 Kris Blanks (U.S.) 67 James Driscoll (U.S.) 67 Trevor Immelman (South Africa) 67 Rod Pampling (Australia) 67 Kang Sung-hoon (South Korea) 67 Matt Jones (Australia) 67 Noh Seung-yul (South Korea) 67 Jeff Overton (U.S.) 67 68 Greg Chalmers (Australia) 68 Kevin Streelman (U.S.) 68 Billy Mayfair (U.S.) 68 Chris Stroud (U.S.) 68 Josh Teater (U.S.) 68 Dustin Johnson (U.S.) 68 Phil Mickelson (U.S.) 68 Keegan Bradley (U.S.) 68 Justin Leonard (U.S.) 68 Scott Piercy (U.S.) 68 John Huh (U.S.) 68 Johnson Wagner (U.S.) 68
June 11 The U.S. Open golf tournament will celebrate its 117th edition from June 15-18 when it is held for the first time in Wisconsin at Erin Hills.