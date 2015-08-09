Aug 9 (Infostrada Sports) - Scores from the U.S. PGA Tour Reno Championship on Saturday in Reno, Nevada 41 J.J. Henry (U.S.) 13 11 17 40 David Toms (U.S.) 13 9 18 Jonas Blixt (Sweden) 12 12 16 37 Robert Garrigus (U.S.) 12 9 16 35 Patrick Rodgers (U.S.) 15 6 14 34 Steve Flesch (U.S.) 11 8 15 33 Retief Goosen (South Africa) 6 11 16 Andres Gonzales (U.S.) 5 21 7 32 Brendan Steele (U.S.) 8 18 6 31 Ricky Barnes (U.S.) 14 6 11 Tom Hoge (U.S.) 12 9 10 29 Derek Fathauer (U.S.) 11 7 11 Ken Duke (U.S.) 10 8 11 Chris Smith (U.S.) 11 10 8 28 Billy Hurley III (U.S.) 12 3 13 Tyrone Van Aswegen (South Africa) 8 11 9 Zack Sucher (U.S.) 18 3 7 27 Roberto Castro (U.S.) 8 12 7 Jonathan Byrd (U.S.) 3 9 15 Colt Knost (U.S.) 5 10 12 26 Will Wilcox (U.S.) 9 12 5 25 Kyle Reifers (U.S.) 9 14 2 24 Gonzalo Fernandez-Castano (Spain) 7 9 8 Roger Sloan (Canada) 7 4 13 23 Jason Allred (U.S.) 11 10 2 Ben Crane (U.S.) 11 8 4 Oscar Fraustro (Mexico) 8 4 11 22 Byron Smith (U.S.) 4 7 11 Max Homa (U.S.) 8 7 7 Jhonattan Vegas (Venezuela) 7 5 10 Brian Stuard (U.S.) 8 6 8 Kyle Stanley (U.S.) 4 9 9 John Merrick (U.S.) 8 4 10 Troy Kelly (U.S.) 6 5 11 Brian Davis (Britain) 5 11 6 Mark Wilson (U.S.) 1 9 12 21 Kent Jones (U.S.) 5 14 2 K.J. Choi (Korea) 0 10 11 Billy Mayfair (U.S.) 7 9 5 Bill Lunde (U.S.) 5 5 11 20 Carlos Ortiz (Mexico) 5 7 8 Zachary Blair (U.S.) 8 4 8 Jason Gore (U.S.) 11 1 8 Rod Pampling (Australia) 7 6 7 Vaughn Taylor (U.S.) 8 10 2 19 Jon Curran (U.S.) 7 5 7 Josh Teater (U.S.) 8 1 10 Austin Cook (U.S.) 3 8 8 18 Len Mattiace (U.S.) 5 6 7 Chris Riley (U.S.) 9 3 6 Matt Bettencourt (U.S.) 2 10 6 Heath Slocum (U.S.) 8 4 6 Robert Allenby (Australia) 5 6 7 Martin Flores (U.S.) 2 16 0 Alex Prugh (U.S.) 2 10 6 Nicholas Thompson (U.S.) 5 13 0 Joe Affrunti (U.S.) 5 9 4 16 Charlie Beljan (U.S.) 4 6 6 Derek Ernst (U.S.) 1 9 6 15 John Chin (U.S.) 4 5 6 Andrew Putnam (U.S.) 9 7 -1 Bryce Molder (U.S.) 6 5 4 14 Steve Wheatcroft (U.S.) 2 7 5 13 John Rollins (U.S.) 8 1 4 12 Kevin Streelman (U.S.) 2 7 3 11 Trevor Immelman (South Africa) 10 0 1 Ted Purdy (U.S.) -1 10 2 Tom Gillis (U.S.) 7 2 2 10 Dicky Pride (U.S.) 11 2 -3 Greg Chalmers (Australia) 3 8 -1 D.J. Trahan (U.S.) 10 1 -1 Tim Petrovic (U.S.) 11 1 -2 0 Michael McCabe (U.S.) 4 5 -9