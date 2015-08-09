REFILE-Golf-Scott not ready to fade into golfing sunset
May 8 Adam Scott is confident his best days are still ahead, even though almost three years have passed since he enjoyed a short reign as world number one.
Aug 9 (Infostrada Sports) - Scores from the U.S. PGA Tour Reno Championship on Saturday in Reno, Nevada 41 J.J. Henry (U.S.) 13 11 17 40 David Toms (U.S.) 13 9 18 Jonas Blixt (Sweden) 12 12 16 37 Robert Garrigus (U.S.) 12 9 16 35 Patrick Rodgers (U.S.) 15 6 14 34 Steve Flesch (U.S.) 11 8 15 33 Retief Goosen (South Africa) 6 11 16 Andres Gonzales (U.S.) 5 21 7 32 Brendan Steele (U.S.) 8 18 6 31 Ricky Barnes (U.S.) 14 6 11 Tom Hoge (U.S.) 12 9 10 29 Derek Fathauer (U.S.) 11 7 11 Ken Duke (U.S.) 10 8 11 Chris Smith (U.S.) 11 10 8 28 Billy Hurley III (U.S.) 12 3 13 Tyrone Van Aswegen (South Africa) 8 11 9 Zack Sucher (U.S.) 18 3 7 27 Roberto Castro (U.S.) 8 12 7 Jonathan Byrd (U.S.) 3 9 15 Colt Knost (U.S.) 5 10 12 26 Will Wilcox (U.S.) 9 12 5 25 Kyle Reifers (U.S.) 9 14 2 24 Gonzalo Fernandez-Castano (Spain) 7 9 8 Roger Sloan (Canada) 7 4 13 23 Jason Allred (U.S.) 11 10 2 Ben Crane (U.S.) 11 8 4 Oscar Fraustro (Mexico) 8 4 11 22 Byron Smith (U.S.) 4 7 11 Max Homa (U.S.) 8 7 7 Jhonattan Vegas (Venezuela) 7 5 10 Brian Stuard (U.S.) 8 6 8 Kyle Stanley (U.S.) 4 9 9 John Merrick (U.S.) 8 4 10 Troy Kelly (U.S.) 6 5 11 Brian Davis (Britain) 5 11 6 Mark Wilson (U.S.) 1 9 12 21 Kent Jones (U.S.) 5 14 2 K.J. Choi (Korea) 0 10 11 Billy Mayfair (U.S.) 7 9 5 Bill Lunde (U.S.) 5 5 11 20 Carlos Ortiz (Mexico) 5 7 8 Zachary Blair (U.S.) 8 4 8 Jason Gore (U.S.) 11 1 8 Rod Pampling (Australia) 7 6 7 Vaughn Taylor (U.S.) 8 10 2 19 Jon Curran (U.S.) 7 5 7 Josh Teater (U.S.) 8 1 10 Austin Cook (U.S.) 3 8 8 18 Len Mattiace (U.S.) 5 6 7 Chris Riley (U.S.) 9 3 6 Matt Bettencourt (U.S.) 2 10 6 Heath Slocum (U.S.) 8 4 6 Robert Allenby (Australia) 5 6 7 Martin Flores (U.S.) 2 16 0 Alex Prugh (U.S.) 2 10 6 Nicholas Thompson (U.S.) 5 13 0 Joe Affrunti (U.S.) 5 9 4 16 Charlie Beljan (U.S.) 4 6 6 Derek Ernst (U.S.) 1 9 6 15 John Chin (U.S.) 4 5 6 Andrew Putnam (U.S.) 9 7 -1 Bryce Molder (U.S.) 6 5 4 14 Steve Wheatcroft (U.S.) 2 7 5 13 John Rollins (U.S.) 8 1 4 12 Kevin Streelman (U.S.) 2 7 3 11 Trevor Immelman (South Africa) 10 0 1 Ted Purdy (U.S.) -1 10 2 Tom Gillis (U.S.) 7 2 2 10 Dicky Pride (U.S.) 11 2 -3 Greg Chalmers (Australia) 3 8 -1 D.J. Trahan (U.S.) 10 1 -1 Tim Petrovic (U.S.) 11 1 -2 0 Michael McCabe (U.S.) 4 5 -9
May 8 Adam Scott is confident his best days are still ahead, even though almost three years have passed since he enjoyed a short reign as world number one.
May 8 (Gracenote) - The World Rankings 1. (1) Dustin Johnson (U.S.) 13.29 2. (2) Rory McIlroy (Britain) 8.58 3. (3) Jason Day (Australia) 7.78 4. (4) Hideki Matsuyama (Japan) 7.74 5. (5) Jordan Spieth (U.S.) 7.39 6. (7) Sergio Garcia (Spain) 7.23 7. (6) Henrik Stenson (Sweden) 7.21 8. (8) Justin Rose (Britain) 5.56 9. (9) Rickie Fowler (U.S.) 5.43 10. (10) Justin Thomas (