Feb 4 Leading second round scores from Phoenix Open at the par-71 course in Scottsdale, Arizona on Saturday. 128 Spencer Levin (U.S.) 65 63 133 Harrison Frazar (U.S.) 66 67 134 John Huh (U.S.) 68 66 Webb Simpson (U.S.) 65 69 135 Kyle Stanley (U.S.) 69 66 136 Ryan Palmer (U.S.) 64 72 Ben Crane (U.S.) 69 67 Bubba Watson (U.S.) 66 70 Bo Van Pelt (U.S.) 65 71 Jason Dufner (U.S.) 64 72 Derek Lamely (U.S.) 66 70 137 Greg Chalmers (Australia) 68 69 Bill Haas (U.S.) 69 68 Johnson Wagner (U.S.) 68 69 Josh Teater (U.S.) 68 69 James Driscoll (U.S.) 67 70 Trevor Immelman (South Africa) 67 70 Charles Howell III (U.S.) 69 68 Matt Kuchar (U.S.) 69 68 138 David Hearn (Canada) 69 69 Jeff Maggert (U.S.) 70 68 Camilo Villegas (Colombia) 71 67 Chris Couch (U.S.) 70 68 Chris Stroud (U.S.) 68 70 Cameron Beckman (U.S.) 69 69 Dustin Johnson (U.S.) 68 70 Phil Mickelson (U.S.) 68 70 Rickie Fowler (U.S.) 69 69 Keegan Bradley (U.S.) 68 70 Jarrod Lyle (Australia) 66 72 Scott Piercy (U.S.) 68 70 Rod Pampling (Australia) 67 71 Marc Leishman (Australia) 70 68 (Compiled by Infostrada Sports; editing by Toby Davis)