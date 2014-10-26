Oct 26 (Infostrada Sports) - Scores from the U.S. PGA Tour McGladrey Classic at the par-70 course on Sunday in Sea Island, Georgia Robert Streb wins play-off at the second extra hole 266 Robert Streb (U.S.) 69 66 68 63 266 Brendon De Jonge (Zimbabwe) 68 64 69 65 Will MacKenzie (U.S.) 65 68 65 68 268 Chris Kirk (U.S.) 68 67 66 67 Ken Duke (U.S.) 67 69 66 66 Kevin Kisner (U.S.) 69 68 66 65 Russell Henley (U.S.) 68 63 68 69 269 Mark Wilson (U.S.) 67 66 69 67 Fabian Gomez (Argentina) 67 66 68 68 Andrew Svoboda (U.S.) 66 66 66 71 Kevin Chappell (U.S.) 67 67 70 65 270 Hudson Swafford (U.S.) 70 67 66 67 Andrew Putnam (U.S.) 68 67 66 69 271 David Toms (U.S.) 73 66 67 65 David Lingmerth (Sweden) 68 67 70 66 Tony Finau (U.S.) 71 67 67 66 272 Carl Pettersson (Sweden) 68 67 69 68 Scott Piercy (U.S.) 67 67 68 70 Sean O'Hair (U.S.) 69 71 64 68 Ben Martin (U.S.) 70 68 65 69 James Hahn (U.S.) 71 69 65 67 273 Cameron Tringale (U.S.) 68 68 67 70 Eric Axley (U.S.) 67 70 68 68 Rory Sabbatini (South Africa) 67 70 66 70 Daniel Berger (U.S.) 68 69 69 67 Bill Haas (U.S.) 69 66 69 69 Stuart Appleby (Australia) 71 67 66 69 Matt Kuchar (U.S.) 67 70 68 68 D.A. Points (U.S.) 70 70 66 67 John Peterson (U.S.) 66 71 72 64 Nicholas Thompson (U.S.) 70 69 66 68 274 Daniel Summerhays (U.S.) 68 68 68 70 Stewart Cink (U.S.) 69 69 63 73 Chesson Hadley (U.S.) 66 70 70 68 William McGirt (U.S.) 68 67 68 71 Park Sung-Joon (South Korea) 66 71 68 69 Zachary Blair (U.S.) 71 68 68 67 Tom Hoge (U.S.) 70 68 68 68 Steven Alker (New Zealand) 69 67 71 67 Tommy Gainey (U.S.) 67 73 68 66 275 Davis Love III (U.S.) 71 68 70 66 Shawn Stefani (U.S.) 66 69 71 69 Webb Simpson (U.S.) 67 70 69 69 Andrew Loupe (U.S.) 71 69 67 68 Robert Allenby (Australia) 69 71 68 67 Chad Campbell (U.S.) 68 68 71 68 Brian Harman (U.S.) 65 67 73 70 276 Brendon Todd (U.S.) 67 70 67 72 Mark Hubbard (U.S.) 68 67 71 70 Erik Compton (U.S.) 65 70 70 71 John Huh (U.S.) 72 68 68 68 Aaron Baddeley (Australia) 67 73 66 70 Jeff Overton (U.S.) 70 69 69 68 277 Camilo Villegas (Colombia) 67 72 69 69 Kyle Reifers (U.S.) 71 68 69 69 Jon Curran (U.S.) 70 70 69 68 Patton Kizzire (U.S.) 66 71 70 70 Bill Lunde (U.S.) 71 69 67 70 Derek Ernst (U.S.) 68 67 70 72 Cory Whitsett (U.S.) 70 70 66 71 Mark Anderson (U.S.) 70 70 67 70 Jason Bohn (U.S.) 71 67 67 72 278 Andy Pope (U.S.) 72 66 70 70 Cameron Percy (Australia) 68 70 70 70 Jerry Kelly (U.S.) 70 68 69 71 279 Jason Kokrak (U.S.) 66 72 69 72 Justin Leonard (U.S.) 72 65 72 70 Michael Thompson (U.S.) 65 71 67 76 280 Martin Flores (U.S.) 67 73 68 72 Roberto Castro (U.S.) 68 72 68 72 282 Justin Thomas (U.S.) 74 66 67 75