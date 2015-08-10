Aug 10 (Infostrada Sports) - Scores from the U.S. PGA Tour Reno Championship on Sunday in Reno, Nevada PLAY-OFF 1 J.J. Henry (U.S.) after 2 2 Kyle Reifers (U.S.) after 2 REGULAR ROUNDS 47 J.J. Henry (U.S.) 13 11 17 6 Kyle Reifers (U.S.) 9 14 2 22 46 Patrick Rodgers (U.S.) 15 6 14 11 43 Andres Gonzales (U.S.) 5 21 7 10 42 David Toms (U.S.) 13 9 18 2 41 Retief Goosen (South Africa) 6 11 16 8 40 Steve Flesch (U.S.) 11 8 15 6 Brendan Steele (U.S.) 8 18 6 8 Derek Fathauer (U.S.) 11 7 11 11 38 Tom Hoge (U.S.) 12 9 10 7 Colt Knost (U.S.) 5 10 12 11 Will Wilcox (U.S.) 9 12 5 12 37 Jonas Blixt (Sweden) 12 12 16 -3 Brian Davis (Britain) 5 11 6 15 36 Jason Gore (U.S.) 11 1 8 16 Tyrone Van Aswegen (South Africa) 8 11 9 8 Robert Garrigus (U.S.) 12 9 16 -1 33 Ricky Barnes (U.S.) 14 6 11 2 Carlos Ortiz (Mexico) 5 7 8 13 32 Zack Sucher (U.S.) 18 3 7 4 Ken Duke (U.S.) 10 8 11 3 31 Austin Cook (U.S.) 3 8 8 12 Oscar Fraustro (Mexico) 8 4 11 8 Brian Stuard (U.S.) 8 6 8 9 30 Bill Lunde (U.S.) 5 5 11 9 Billy Hurley III (U.S.) 12 3 13 2 Vaughn Taylor (U.S.) 8 10 2 10 Jason Allred (U.S.) 11 10 2 7 29 Mark Wilson (U.S.) 1 9 12 7 Rod Pampling (Australia) 7 6 7 9 Roberto Castro (U.S.) 8 12 7 2 Gonzalo Fernandez-Castano (Spain) 7 9 8 5 Derek Ernst (U.S.) 1 9 6 13 28 K.J. Choi (Korea) 0 10 11 7 Martin Flores (U.S.) 2 16 0 10 Jonathan Byrd (U.S.) 3 9 15 1 27 Jon Curran (U.S.) 7 5 7 8 Alex Prugh (U.S.) 2 10 6 9 Joe Affrunti (U.S.) 5 9 4 9 Roger Sloan (Canada) 7 4 13 3 Zachary Blair (U.S.) 8 4 8 7 Josh Teater (U.S.) 8 1 10 8 Chris Smith (U.S.) 11 10 8 -2 Billy Mayfair (U.S.) 7 9 5 6 26 Max Homa (U.S.) 8 7 7 4 John Rollins (U.S.) 8 1 4 13 25 Troy Kelly (U.S.) 6 5 11 3 Steve Wheatcroft (U.S.) 2 7 5 11 Jhonattan Vegas (Venezuela) 7 5 10 3 24 Charlie Beljan (U.S.) 4 6 6 8 Kent Jones (U.S.) 5 14 2 3 John Merrick (U.S.) 8 4 10 2 23 Trevor Immelman (South Africa) 10 0 1 12 Greg Chalmers (Australia) 3 8 -1 13 Bryce Molder (U.S.) 6 5 4 8 22 Chris Riley (U.S.) 9 3 6 4 Kyle Stanley (U.S.) 4 9 9 0 Nicholas Thompson (U.S.) 5 13 0 4 21 Ben Crane (U.S.) 11 8 4 -2 Robert Allenby (Australia) 5 6 7 3 D.J. Trahan (U.S.) 10 1 -1 11 Byron Smith (U.S.) 4 7 11 -1 19 Matt Bettencourt (U.S.) 2 10 6 1 Tom Gillis (U.S.) 7 2 2 8 17 Andrew Putnam (U.S.) 9 7 -1 2 Len Mattiace (U.S.) 5 6 7 -1 16 Ted Purdy (U.S.) -1 10 2 5 15 Dicky Pride (U.S.) 11 2 -3 5 John Chin (U.S.) 4 5 6 0 Heath Slocum (U.S.) 8 4 6 -3 14 Kevin Streelman (U.S.) 2 7 3 2 10 Tim Petrovic (U.S.) 11 1 -2 0 -1 Michael McCabe (U.S.) 4 5 -9 -1