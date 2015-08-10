Aug 10 (Infostrada Sports) - Scores from the U.S. PGA Tour Reno Championship on Sunday in Reno, Nevada
PLAY-OFF
1 J.J. Henry (U.S.) after 2
2 Kyle Reifers (U.S.) after 2
REGULAR ROUNDS
47 J.J. Henry (U.S.) 13 11 17 6
Kyle Reifers (U.S.) 9 14 2 22
46 Patrick Rodgers (U.S.) 15 6 14 11
43 Andres Gonzales (U.S.) 5 21 7 10
42 David Toms (U.S.) 13 9 18 2
41 Retief Goosen (South Africa) 6 11 16 8
40 Steve Flesch (U.S.) 11 8 15 6
Brendan Steele (U.S.) 8 18 6 8
Derek Fathauer (U.S.) 11 7 11 11
38 Tom Hoge (U.S.) 12 9 10 7
Colt Knost (U.S.) 5 10 12 11
Will Wilcox (U.S.) 9 12 5 12
37 Jonas Blixt (Sweden) 12 12 16 -3
Brian Davis (Britain) 5 11 6 15
36 Jason Gore (U.S.) 11 1 8 16
Tyrone Van Aswegen (South Africa) 8 11 9 8
Robert Garrigus (U.S.) 12 9 16 -1
33 Ricky Barnes (U.S.) 14 6 11 2
Carlos Ortiz (Mexico) 5 7 8 13
32 Zack Sucher (U.S.) 18 3 7 4
Ken Duke (U.S.) 10 8 11 3
31 Austin Cook (U.S.) 3 8 8 12
Oscar Fraustro (Mexico) 8 4 11 8
Brian Stuard (U.S.) 8 6 8 9
30 Bill Lunde (U.S.) 5 5 11 9
Billy Hurley III (U.S.) 12 3 13 2
Vaughn Taylor (U.S.) 8 10 2 10
Jason Allred (U.S.) 11 10 2 7
29 Mark Wilson (U.S.) 1 9 12 7
Rod Pampling (Australia) 7 6 7 9
Roberto Castro (U.S.) 8 12 7 2
Gonzalo Fernandez-Castano (Spain) 7 9 8 5
Derek Ernst (U.S.) 1 9 6 13
28 K.J. Choi (Korea) 0 10 11 7
Martin Flores (U.S.) 2 16 0 10
Jonathan Byrd (U.S.) 3 9 15 1
27 Jon Curran (U.S.) 7 5 7 8
Alex Prugh (U.S.) 2 10 6 9
Joe Affrunti (U.S.) 5 9 4 9
Roger Sloan (Canada) 7 4 13 3
Zachary Blair (U.S.) 8 4 8 7
Josh Teater (U.S.) 8 1 10 8
Chris Smith (U.S.) 11 10 8 -2
Billy Mayfair (U.S.) 7 9 5 6
26 Max Homa (U.S.) 8 7 7 4
John Rollins (U.S.) 8 1 4 13
25 Troy Kelly (U.S.) 6 5 11 3
Steve Wheatcroft (U.S.) 2 7 5 11
Jhonattan Vegas (Venezuela) 7 5 10 3
24 Charlie Beljan (U.S.) 4 6 6 8
Kent Jones (U.S.) 5 14 2 3
John Merrick (U.S.) 8 4 10 2
23 Trevor Immelman (South Africa) 10 0 1 12
Greg Chalmers (Australia) 3 8 -1 13
Bryce Molder (U.S.) 6 5 4 8
22 Chris Riley (U.S.) 9 3 6 4
Kyle Stanley (U.S.) 4 9 9 0
Nicholas Thompson (U.S.) 5 13 0 4
21 Ben Crane (U.S.) 11 8 4 -2
Robert Allenby (Australia) 5 6 7 3
D.J. Trahan (U.S.) 10 1 -1 11
Byron Smith (U.S.) 4 7 11 -1
19 Matt Bettencourt (U.S.) 2 10 6 1
Tom Gillis (U.S.) 7 2 2 8
17 Andrew Putnam (U.S.) 9 7 -1 2
Len Mattiace (U.S.) 5 6 7 -1
16 Ted Purdy (U.S.) -1 10 2 5
15 Dicky Pride (U.S.) 11 2 -3 5
John Chin (U.S.) 4 5 6 0
Heath Slocum (U.S.) 8 4 6 -3
14 Kevin Streelman (U.S.) 2 7 3 2
10 Tim Petrovic (U.S.) 11 1 -2 0
-1 Michael McCabe (U.S.) 4 5 -9 -1