Aug 4 (Infostrada Sports) - Scores from the U.S. PGA Tour Reno-Tahoe Open on Friday in Reno, Nevada. The cut was set at 7. 24 Alexandre Rocha (Brazil) 8 16 22 John Mallinger (U.S.) 11 11 J.J. Henry (U.S.) 10 12 21 Andres Romero (Argentina) 14 7 Arjun Atwal (India) 7 14 20 Matt Bettencourt (U.S.) 8 12 19 John Daly (U.S.) 10 9 18 J.B. Holmes (U.S.) 1 17 Hunter Haas (U.S.) 10 8 17 John Merrick (U.S.) 6 11 Chris Kirk (U.S.) 9 8 Joe Durant (U.S.) 8 9 16 Ricky Barnes (U.S.) 11 5 Noh Seung-Yul (South Korea) 13 3 Brendan Steele (U.S.) 6 10 Gary Christian (Britain) 5 11 Danny Lee (New Zealand) 10 6 15 Patrick Cantlay (U.S.) 10 5 Todd Hamilton (U.S.) 9 6 Brett Wetterich (U.S.) 4 11 Justin Leonard (U.S.) 5 10 Nick O'Hern (Australia) 7 8 14 Padraig Harrington (Ireland) 7 7 David Duval (U.S.) 6 8 Heath Slocum (U.S.) 7 7 Bill Lunde (U.S.) 4 10 13 Tom Pernice Jr. (U.S.) 7 6 Kevin Stadler (U.S.) 5 8 Brandon Brown (U.S.) -1 14 Hwang Jung-Gon (South Korea) 2 11 John Peterson (U.S.) 6 7 12 Chris Riley (U.S.) 3 9 Marc Turnesa (U.S.) 5 7 Kevin Chappell (U.S.) 7 5 Steve Wheatcroft (U.S.) -1 13 John Riegger (U.S.) 7 5 Scott Dunlap (U.S.) 3 9 Brendon Todd (U.S.) 8 4 11 Erik Compton (U.S.) 2 9 Guy Boros (U.S.) 7 4 Troy Kelly (U.S.) 3 8 10 Jason Bohn (U.S.) 4 6 Billy Mayfair (U.S.) 9 1 J.J. Killeen (U.S.) 4 6 Cameron Beckman (U.S.) 6 4 9 Bryce Molder (U.S.) 9 Par Rod Pampling (Australia) Par 9 Charlie Beljan (U.S.) 5 4 Scott Smith (U.S.) Par 9 Dicky Pride (U.S.) 1 8 Stuart Appleby (Australia) 8 1 John Rollins (U.S.) 8 1 Richard Lee (U.S.) 4 5 Jake Sarnoff (U.S.) 6 3 8 Nathan Green (Australia) -1 9 D.J. Trahan (U.S.) -2 10 Stewart Cink (U.S.) 3 5 Brian Gay (U.S.) 4 4 Russell Knox (Britain) 5 3 Josh Teater (U.S.) 11 -3 Lee Janzen (U.S.) 1 7 Shane Bertsch (U.S.) 7 1 Miguel Carballo (Argentina) 6 2 7 Jason Kokrak (U.S.) 3 4 Kevin Kisner (U.S.) 1 6 Richard Johnson (Sweden) 4 3 Boo Weekley (U.S.) 1 6 Ted Purdy (U.S.) 4 3 Glen Day (U.S.) 6 1 Billy Horschel (U.S.) 4 3 6 DNQ Harrison Frazar (U.S.) 9 -3 Ryuji Imada (Japan) 4 2 Alex Cejka (Germany) 5 1 Mark Anderson (U.S.) 7 -1 Patrick Sheehan (U.S.) 2 4 Daniel Chopra (Sweden) 6 Par Chris DiMarco (U.S.) Par 6 5 DNQ Will MacKenzie (U.S.) -1 6 Craig Barlow (U.S.) 7 -2 Roberto Castro (U.S.) 5 Par Bobby Gates (U.S.) 5 Par Billy Hurley III (U.S.) 1 4 Frank Lickliter II (U.S.) 6 -1 Roland Thatcher (U.S.) Par 5 4 DNQ David Mathis (U.S.) -4 8 Colt Knost (U.S.) 3 1 Kang Sung-Hoon (South Korea) 1 3 Garth Mulroy (South Africa) 1 3 Peter Tomasulo (U.S.) 1 3 Kent Jones (U.S.) 4 Par Scott Brown (U.S.) 2 2 3 DNQ Steven Bowditch (Australia) 3 Par Shaun Micheel (U.S.) -1 4 Camilo Villegas (Colombia) 7 -4 Spencer Levin (U.S.) 7 -4 Marco Dawson (U.S.) 6 -3 Duffy Waldorf (U.S.) 2 1 2 DNQ Tim Petrovic (U.S.) Par 2 Paul Stankowski (U.S.) -3 5 Rocco Mediate (U.S.) 4 -2 Robert Gamez (U.S.) 1 1 Stephen Gangluff (U.S.) 1 1 1 DNQ Gregor Main (U.S.) -1 2 Edward Loar (U.S.) Par 1 0 DNQ Gavin Coles (Australia) 2 -2 Notah Begay III (U.S.) 1 -1 -1 DNQ Stuart Smith (U.S.) Par -1 Troy Matteson (U.S.) -1 Par John Inman (U.S.) 4 -5 Chris Smith (U.S.) 5 -6 Kyle Thompson (U.S.) 1 -2 -2 DNQ Chris Couch (U.S.) -6 4 Vaughn Taylor (U.S.) -7 5 Garrett Willis (U.S.) -1 -1 Patrick Reed (U.S.) 4 -6 Parker McLachlin (U.S.) 1 -3 -3 DNQ Fulton Allem (South Africa) -1 -2 -4 DNQ Jeff Rangel (U.S.) -8 4 Ronnie Black (U.S.) -8 4 -5 DNQ Pat Perez (U.S.) 3 -8 Mathew Goggin (Australia) -1 -4 Gene Sauers (U.S.) -6 1 -6 DNQ Robert Damron (U.S.) -4 -2 Rich Beem (U.S.) -3 -3 -11 DNQ Tommy Biershenk (U.S.) -10 -1 -15 DNQ Brian Bateman (U.S.) -15 Par -19 DNQ David Hutsell (U.S.) -3 -16 -19 DNQ Mike Weir (Canada) -12 -7 -21 DNQ Eric Axley (U.S.) -8 -13 WDW Grant Waite (New Zealand) -12 DSQ Matt Jones (Australia) 1 DNS Derek Lamely (U.S.)