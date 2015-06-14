June 14 (Infostrada Sports) - Scores from the U.S. PGA Tour St Jude Classic at the par-70 course on Sunday in Memphis, Tennessee -13 Fabian Gomez (Argentina) 66 68 67 66 -9 Greg Owen (Britain) 64 70 67 70 -8 Brooks Koepka (U.S.) 64 67 71 70 Phil Mickelson (U.S.) 68 69 70 65 Noh Seung-Yul (Korea) 69 72 66 65 Matt Jones (Australia) 69 67 68 68 Michael Thompson (U.S.) 69 69 68 66 -7 Billy Horschel (U.S.) 71 67 70 65 Russell Knox (Britain) 70 64 73 66 Boo Weekley (U.S.) 67 70 71 65 Chad Campbell (U.S.) 69 66 70 68 -6 Tom Hoge (U.S.) 69 65 71 69 Scott Brown (U.S.) 65 69 68 72 Chez Reavie (U.S.) 70 70 66 68 Chris Smith (U.S.) 67 67 71 69 Colt Knost (U.S.) 72 64 72 66 Will Wilcox (U.S.) 68 72 69 65 -5 Billy Hurley III (U.S.) 72 66 70 67 Vaughn Taylor (U.S.) 67 74 68 66 Camilo Villegas (Colombia) 71 68 66 70 Cameron Percy (Australia) 69 69 71 66 -4 Steven Alker (New Zealand) 65 68 74 69 Spencer Levin (U.S.) 67 68 72 69 Alex Cejka (Germany) 71 68 69 68 Steven Bowditch (Australia) 69 71 70 66 Ryan Palmer (U.S.) 64 71 70 71 Austin Cook (U.S.) 68 64 72 72 Kevin Chappell (U.S.) 71 64 71 70 -3 Hudson Swafford (U.S.) 71 68 68 70 George McNeill (U.S.) 71 67 70 69 Ken Duke (U.S.) 68 71 72 66 Jason Gore (U.S.) 71 65 71 70 Jason Bohn (U.S.) 70 71 69 67 Luke Donald (Britain) 69 68 72 68 Patrick Rodgers (U.S.) 70 69 69 69 Tyrone Van Aswegen (South Africa) 69 69 70 69 -2 Ben Crane (U.S.) 66 70 74 68 Stewart Cink (U.S.) 68 70 69 71 Brendon De Jonge (Zimbabwe) 71 70 66 71 -1 Carl Pettersson (Sweden) 72 69 68 70 Alex Prugh (U.S.) 66 74 70 69 Roberto Castro (U.S.) 69 70 74 66 John Merrick (U.S.) 69 68 70 72 Arjun Atwal (India) 72 65 68 74 0 Mark Hubbard (U.S.) 72 68 70 70 Chad Collins (U.S.) 71 66 75 68 Harris English (U.S.) 69 67 75 69 David Hearn (Canada) 71 68 71 70 Tim Wilkinson (New Zealand) 70 70 65 75 Kim Meen-Whee (Korea) 73 68 70 69 Eric Axley (U.S.) 70 69 72 69 Bryson DeChambeau (U.S.) 69 71 68 72 1 Nick Watney (U.S.) 69 71 68 73 Zack Sucher (U.S.) 68 72 70 71 Tom Gillis (U.S.) 66 68 73 74 Jon Curran (U.S.) 70 71 72 68 Lucas Glover (U.S.) 67 72 70 72 2 John Rollins (U.S.) 67 70 75 70 Martin Laird (Britain) 68 71 73 70 Zachary Blair (U.S.) 69 70 72 71 Brian Davis (Britain) 65 72 76 69 3 David Toms (U.S.) 70 66 69 78 Kyle Stanley (U.S.) 69 71 75 68 4 Robert Allenby (Australia) 71 70 68 75 Jason Kokrak (U.S.) 69 71 72 72 5 Max Homa (U.S.) 68 70 68 79 6 Harrison Frazar (U.S.) 70 69 81 66 7 Charlie Beljan (U.S.) 74 66 73 74 8 Mark Wilson (U.S.) 67 69 74 78 Tommy Gainey (U.S.) 66 74 74 74 Heath Slocum (U.S.) 68 72 72 76 Jim Renner (U.S.) 69 70 76 73 10 Oscar Fraustro (Mexico) 69 72 71 78 11 Brian Stuard (U.S.) 68 70 76 77 14 Aaron Baddeley (Australia) 71 70 77 76