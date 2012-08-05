Aug 5 (Infostrada Sports) - Scores from the U.S. PGA Tour Reno-Tahoe Open on Saturday in Reno, Nevada 36 J.J. Henry (U.S.) 10 12 14 33 Alexandre Rocha (Brazil) 8 16 9 32 John Mallinger (U.S.) 11 11 10 31 Andres Romero (Argentina) 14 7 10 28 Bill Lunde (U.S.) 4 10 14 Gary Christian (Britain) 5 11 12 John Daly (U.S.) 10 9 9 26 Justin Leonard (U.S.) 5 10 11 25 Noh Seung-Yul (South Korea) 13 3 9 24 Tom Pernice Jr. (U.S.) 7 6 11 Kevin Stadler (U.S.) 5 8 11 Joe Durant (U.S.) 8 9 7 John Merrick (U.S.) 6 11 7 23 Padraig Harrington (Ireland) 7 7 9 Todd Hamilton (U.S.) 9 6 8 Brendan Steele (U.S.) 6 10 7 Ricky Barnes (U.S.) 11 5 7 J.B. Holmes (U.S.) 1 17 5 22 Josh Teater (U.S.) 11 -3 14 Chris Kirk (U.S.) 9 8 5 21 Kevin Chappell (U.S.) 7 5 9 Danny Lee (New Zealand) 10 6 5 20 Arjun Atwal (India) 7 14 -1 Matt Bettencourt (U.S.) 8 12 Par 19 Lee Janzen (U.S.) 1 7 11 Stuart Appleby (Australia) 8 1 10 John Riegger (U.S.) 7 5 7 Chris Riley (U.S.) 3 9 7 Brett Wetterich (U.S.) 4 11 4 Patrick Cantlay (U.S.) 10 5 4 Hunter Haas (U.S.) 10 8 1 18 D.J. Trahan (U.S.) -2 10 10 J.J. Killeen (U.S.) 4 6 8 Jason Bohn (U.S.) 4 6 8 Brendon Todd (U.S.) 8 4 6 17 Richard Lee (U.S.) 4 5 8 Troy Kelly (U.S.) 3 8 6 Guy Boros (U.S.) 7 4 6 16 Brian Gay (U.S.) 4 4 8 Charlie Beljan (U.S.) 5 4 7 Steve Wheatcroft (U.S.) -1 13 4 15 Glen Day (U.S.) 6 1 8 Shane Bertsch (U.S.) 7 1 7 Stewart Cink (U.S.) 3 5 7 Billy Mayfair (U.S.) 9 1 5 Erik Compton (U.S.) 2 9 4 Heath Slocum (U.S.) 7 7 1 14 Ted Purdy (U.S.) 4 3 7 John Rollins (U.S.) 8 1 5 Rod Pampling (Australia) Par 9 5 Scott Dunlap (U.S.) 3 9 2 13 Billy Horschel (U.S.) 4 3 6 Miguel Carballo (Argentina) 6 2 5 Jason Kokrak (U.S.) 3 4 6 Jake Sarnoff (U.S.) 6 3 4 Cameron Beckman (U.S.) 6 4 3 Marc Turnesa (U.S.) 5 7 1 Hwang Jung-Gon (South Korea) 2 11 Par 12 Russell Knox (Britain) 5 3 4 Dicky Pride (U.S.) 1 8 3 David Duval (U.S.) 6 8 -2 Nick O'Hern (Australia) 7 8 -3 11 John Peterson (U.S.) 6 7 -2 10 Richard Johnson (Sweden) 4 3 3 Brandon Brown (U.S.) -1 14 -3 9 Kevin Kisner (U.S.) 1 6 2 8 Scott Smith (U.S.) Par 9 -1 Bryce Molder (U.S.) 9 Par -1 7 Boo Weekley (U.S.) 1 6 Par 2 Nathan Green (Australia) -1 9 -6