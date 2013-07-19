July 19 (Infostrada Sports) - Scores from the U.S. PGA Tour Sanderson Farms Championship at the par-72 course on Friday in Madison, Mississippi 63 Daniel Summerhays (U.S.) 63 65 Kevin Kisner (U.S.) 65 Kyle Reifers (U.S.) 65 66 Will Claxton (U.S.) 66 Michael Bradley (U.S.) 66 Jonathan Randolph (U.S.) 66 William McGirt (U.S.) 66 Paul Stankowski (U.S.) 66 Brad Fritsch (Canada) 66 Jim Herman (U.S.) 66 67 Bill Lunde (U.S.) 67 Dicky Pride (U.S.) 67 Skip Kendall (U.S.) 67 Peter Lonard (Australia) 67 D.J. Trahan (U.S.) 67 Chad Campbell (U.S.) 67 Donald Constable (U.S.) 67 Steven Bowditch (Australia) 67 Vaughn Taylor (U.S.) 67 Chris Riley (U.S.) 67 Steve LeBrun (U.S.) 67 Troy Matteson (U.S.) 67 68 Jeff Overton (U.S.) 68 Rory Sabbatini (South Africa) 68 Eric Meierdierks (U.S.) 68 Ken Looper (U.S.) 68 69 Noh Seung-Yul (South Korea) 69 Nathan Green (Australia) 69 Nicholas Thompson (U.S.) 69 Rod Pampling (Australia) 69 Steve Flesch (U.S.) 69 Chris Kirk (U.S.) 69 Woody Austin (U.S.) 69 Mark Silvers (U.S.) 69 Chris Stroud (U.S.) 69 Lee Williams (U.S.) 69 Heath Slocum (U.S.) 69 Russell Knox (Britain) 69 Marc Turnesa (U.S.) 69 70 Nick O'Hern (Australia) 70 David Mathis (U.S.) 70 Ryo Ishikawa (Japan) 70 Brian Harman (U.S.) 70 Scott Langley (U.S.) 70 Glen Day (U.S.) 70 Joe Durant (U.S.) 70 Chez Reavie (U.S.) 70 Ryan Blaum (U.S.) 70 Kevin Sutherland (U.S.) 70 Andrew Svoboda (U.S.) 70 Joe Ogilvie (U.S.) 70 Michael Letzig (U.S.) 70 Trevor Immelman (South Africa) 70 Greg Chalmers (Australia) 70 David Toms (U.S.) 70 Jeff Gove (U.S.) 70 Fabian Gomez (Argentina) 70 Andre Stolz (Australia) 70 Bobby Gates (U.S.) 70 71 Davis Love III (U.S.) 71 Matt Every (U.S.) 71 Martin Flores (U.S.) 71 Steve Lowery (U.S.) 71 Park Jin (South Korea) 71 Scott Gardiner (Australia) 71 Matt Bettencourt (U.S.) 71 Aaron Watkins (U.S.) 71 Wes Short Jr. (U.S.) 71 Cameron Percy (Australia) 71 Lee Janzen (U.S.) 71 Robert Streb (U.S.) 71 72 Marco Dawson (U.S.) 72 Andrew Johnson (U.S.) 72 Ryuji Imada (Japan) 72 Frank Lickliter II (U.S.) 72 Billy Mayfair (U.S.) 72 Ricky Barnes (U.S.) 72 Chris DiMarco (U.S.) 72 Colt Knost (U.S.) 72 Robert Damron (U.S.) 72 Kent Jones (U.S.) 72 Robert Gamez (U.S.) 72 Brendon Todd (U.S.) 72 Luke List (U.S.) 72 Henrik Norlander (Sweden) 72 Charles Howell III (U.S.) 72 Shaun Micheel (U.S.) 72 David Peoples (U.S.) 72 Mike Weir (Canada) 72 Mark Brooks (U.S.) 72 Cameron Beckman (U.S.) 72 73 Darron Stiles (U.S.) 73 Billy Andrade (U.S.) 73 Ted Purdy (U.S.) 73 Jason Bohn (U.S.) 73 Ben Kohles (U.S.) 73 Stuart Appleby (Australia) 73 Jim Carter (U.S.) 73 Omar Uresti (U.S.) 73 Andres Gonzales (U.S.) 73 Derek Sanders (U.S.) 73 Mark Hensby (Australia) 73 74 Eric Axley (U.S.) 74 Paul Haley II (U.S.) 74 Matt Dobyns (U.S.) 74 Tag Ridings (U.S.) 74 Gary Christian (Britain) 74 Casey Wittenberg (U.S.) 74 Lee Dong-Hwan (South Korea) 74 75 Brandt Jobe (U.S.) 75 Brendon De Jonge (Zimbabwe) 75 Tom Byrum (U.S.) 75 Justin Bolli (U.S.) 75 Tim Petrovic (U.S.) 75 Carlos Franco (Paraguay) 75 Sean O'Hair (U.S.) 75 76 Garrett Willis (U.S.) 76 Jim Gallagher Jr. (U.S.) 76 Nathaniel Rau (U.S.) 76 77 Arjun Atwal (India) 77 Parker McLachlin (U.S.) 77 78 Craig Barlow (U.S.) 78 79 Alistair Presnell (Australia) 79 Nolan Henke (U.S.) 79 Ted Tryba (U.S.) 79 80 Robin Freeman (U.S.) 80 83 Kim Si-Woo (South Korea) 83 WDW Jonathan Byrd (U.S.) WDW Shawn Stefani (U.S.) DNS Russ Cochran (U.S.) DNS Charlie Beljan (U.S.) DNS Zack Miller (U.S.)