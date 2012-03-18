March 18 (Infostrada Sports) - Leading final round scores from the Transitions Championship at the par-71 course in Palm Harbor, Florida on Sunday. Luke Donald wins play-off at the first extra hole 271 Luke Donald (Britain) 67 68 70 66 271 Robert Garrigus (U.S.) 67 72 68 64 Bae Sang-Moon (South Korea) 69 66 68 68 Jim Furyk (U.S.) 66 70 66 69 272 Scott Piercy (U.S.) 69 68 73 62 Jeff Overton (U.S.) 68 69 69 66 Ernie Els (South Africa) 70 67 68 67 Ken Duke (U.S.) 68 67 69 68 273 Bo Van Pelt (U.S.) 70 68 69 66 274 Matt Kuchar (U.S.) 73 67 69 65 Webb Simpson (U.S.) 68 69 69 68 Kevin Streelman (U.S.) 68 69 69 68 Jason Dufner (U.S.) 66 66 71 71 275 Charley Hoffman (U.S.) 69 71 67 68 Chris DiMarco (U.S.) 70 67 69 69 276 Geoff Ogilvy (Australia) 72 68 70 66 Michael Thompson (U.S.) 68 70 71 67 Bud Cauley (U.S.) 68 71 69 68 Sergio Garcia (Spain) 68 68 70 70 277 Bryce Molder (U.S.) 67 71 73 66 Louis Oosthuizen (South Africa) 73 68 68 68 Jerry Kelly (U.S.) 69 68 71 69 Jason Day (Australia) 69 72 67 69 Padraig Harrington (Ireland) 61 73 72 71 David Toms (U.S.) 67 72 67 71 Chez Reavie (U.S.) 68 70 67 72 John Mallinger (U.S.) 72 66 66 73 Retief Goosen (South Africa) 69 68 65 75 278 Justin Rose (Britain) 67 70 75 66 Justin Leonard (U.S.) 69 70 72 67 Kris Blanks (U.S.) 73 68 70 67 Kenny Perry (U.S.) 66 70 72 70 Greg Chalmers (Australia) 70 70 68 70 Brandt Snedeker (U.S.) 69 72 67 70 William McGirt (U.S.) 66 68 73 71 Gary Woodland (U.S.) 68 71 68 71 Will Claxton (U.S.) 64 74 68 72