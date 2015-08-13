Aug 13 (Infostrada Sports) - Latest leaderboard in the first round from the PGA Championship at the par-72 course on Thursday in Kohler, Wisconsin holes played rounds -6 Dustin Johnson (U.S.) 18 66 -5 David Lingmerth (Sweden) 17 -4 J.B. Holmes (U.S.) 18 68 Jason Day (Australia) 18 68 Harris English (U.S.) 18 68 Danny Lee (New Zealand) 18 68 Matt Jones (Australia) 18 68 Russell Henley (U.S.) 18 68 Matt Kuchar (U.S.) 18 68 -3 James Morrison (Britain) 18 69 Justin Rose (Britain) 18 69 Brendan Steele (U.S.) 18 69 Thomas Bjorn (Denmark) 18 69 Scott Piercy (U.S.) 13 -2 Charles Howell III (U.S.) 18 70 Hideki Matsuyama (Japan) 18 70 Robert Streb (U.S.) 18 70 Martin Kaymer (Germany) 18 70 Anirban Lahiri (India) 18 70 Paul Casey (Britain) 18 70 Rory McIlroy (Britain) 17 Emiliano Grillo (Argentina) 18 70 Yang Yong-Eun (Korea) 18 70 -1 Webb Simpson (U.S.) 18 71 Steve Stricker (U.S.) 18 71 George McNeill (U.S.) 18 71 Jordan Spieth (U.S.) 17 Jason Dufner (U.S.) 16 Phil Mickelson (U.S.) 16 John Senden (Australia) 15 Marcel Siem (Germany) 14 Ernie Els (South Africa) 18 71 Tony Finau (U.S.) 18 71 Branden Grace (South Africa) 18 71 Francesco Molinari (Italy) 18 71 Brandt Snedeker (U.S.) 18 71 Rory Sabbatini (South Africa) 18 71 Brian Gaffney (U.S.) 18 71 0 Louis Oosthuizen (South Africa) 18 72 Sergio Garcia (Spain) 18 72 Marc Warren (Britain) 18 72 Morgan Hoffmann (U.S.) 18 72 Bubba Watson (U.S.) 18 72 Mikko Ilonen (Finland) 18 72 Hunter Mahan (U.S.) 18 72 Lee Westwood (Britain) 18 72 Billy Horschel (U.S.) 16 Bae Sang-Moon (Korea) 17 Kiradech Aphibarnrat (Thailand) 18 72 Luke Donald (Britain) 18 72 Brendon De Jonge (Zimbabwe) 18 72 Soren Kjeldsen (Denmark) 18 72 Bernd Wiesberger (Austria) 18 72 Justin Thomas (U.S.) 18 72 1 Rafael Cabrera-Bello (Spain) 18 73 Kevin Chappell (U.S.) 18 73 Graeme McDowell (Britain) 18 73 Brooks Koepka (U.S.) 18 73 Kevin Streelman (U.S.) 17 Troy Merritt (U.S.) 16 Jim Furyk (U.S.) 18 73 Rickie Fowler (U.S.) 18 73 Tyrrell Hatton (Britain) 18 73 Bill Haas (U.S.) 18 73 Charl Schwartzel (South Africa) 18 73 Ryan Moore (U.S.) 18 73 Vijay Singh (Fiji) 18 73 Chesson Hadley (U.S.) 18 73 David Howell (Britain) 18 73 John Daly (U.S.) 18 73 Kevin Kisner (U.S.) 14 2 Danny Willett (Britain) 15 Nick Taylor (Canada) 13 Pat Perez (U.S.) 18 74 Geoff Ogilvy (Australia) 18 74 Thongchai Jaidee (Thailand) 18 74 Adam Rainaud (U.S.) 18 74 Matt Every (U.S.) 18 74 Russell Knox (Britain) 16 Kevin Na (U.S.) 15 Jason Bohn (U.S.) 14 Zach Johnson (U.S.) 17 Cameron Smith (Australia) 18 74 Shawn Stefani (U.S.) 18 74 Shaun Micheel (U.S.) 18 74 Steven Bowditch (Australia) 18 74 Daniel Berger (U.S.) 18 74 George Coetzee (South Africa) 18 74 3 Jimmy Walker (U.S.) 18 75 Ian Poulter (Britain) 18 75 Brett Jones (U.S.) 18 75 Sean O'Hair (U.S.) 18 75 J.J. Henry (U.S.) 18 75 Bob Sowards (U.S.) 18 75 Camilo Villegas (Colombia) 18 75 Patrick Reed (U.S.) 18 75 Miguel Angel Jimenez (Spain) 16 Padraig Harrington (Ireland) 16 Tim Clark (South Africa) 16 Tiger Woods (U.S.) 18 75 James Hahn (U.S.) 18 75 Ryan Palmer (U.S.) 18 75 Boo Weekley (U.S.) 18 75 An Byeong-Hun (Korea) 18 75 Andy Sullivan (Britain) 13 4 Carl Pettersson (Sweden) 18 76 Marc Leishman (Australia) 14 Matt Dobyns (U.S.) 18 76 Ryan Helminen (U.S.) 18 76 David Hearn (Canada) 18 76 Victor Dubuisson (France) 18 76 Stephen Gallacher (Britain) 18 76 Ross Fisher (Britain) 18 76 Keegan Bradley (U.S.) 18 76 Brent Snyder (U.S.) 18 76 Brendon Todd (U.S.) 18 76 Adam Scott (Australia) 18 76 Henrik Stenson (Sweden) 18 76 Charles Frost (U.S.) 18 76 Martin Laird (Britain) 18 76 Alex Cejka (Germany) 18 76 Chris Wood (Britain) 18 76 Rich Beem (U.S.) 18 76 Ben Martin (U.S.) 18 76 5 Tommy Fleetwood (Britain) 18 77 Hiroshi Iwata (Japan) 18 77 Alexander Levy (France) 16 Eddie Pepperell (Britain) 15 Omar Uresti (U.S.) 14 Steven Young (U.S.) 18 77 David Toms (U.S.) 18 77 Grant Sturgeon (U.S.) 18 77 Johan Kok (South Africa) 18 77 Ben Polland (U.S.) 14 6 Richie Ramsay (Britain) 13 Colin Montgomerie (Britain) 18 78 Brian Harman (U.S.) 18 78 Sean Dougherty (U.S.) 15 Cameron Tringale (U.S.) 15 Shane Lowry (Ireland) 18 78 Nick Watney (U.S.) 18 78 Darren Clarke (Britain) 18 78 7 Davis Love III (U.S.) 18 79 Ryan Kennedy (U.S.) 18 79 Koumei Oda (Japan) 18 79 Jeff Olson (U.S.) 18 79 Fabian Gomez (Argentina) 18 79 Pablo Larrazabal (Spain) 18 79 Jamie Donaldson (Britain) 18 79 Charley Hoffman (U.S.) 18 79 8 Joost Luiten (Netherlands) 18 80 9 Dan Venezio (U.S.) 13 10 Alan Morin (U.S.) 13 Austin Peters (U.S.) 18 82 11 Brian Cairns (U.S.) 18 83 12 Mark Brooks (U.S.) 18 84 Gary Woodland (U.S.)