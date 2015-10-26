Oct 26 (Infostrada Sports) - Scores from the U.S. PGA Tour Las Vegas Open at the par-71 course on Sunday in Las Vegas, Nevada -16 Smylie Kaufman (U.S.) 67 72 68 61 -15 Patton Kizzire (U.S.) 65 69 72 63 Alex Cejka (Germany) 67 70 66 66 Jason Bohn (U.S.) 68 66 69 66 Cameron Tringale (U.S.) 68 65 70 66 Kevin Na (U.S.) 68 66 68 67 Brett Stegmaier (U.S.) 66 66 68 69 -14 Chad Campbell (U.S.) 65 67 70 68 William McGirt (U.S.) 66 73 69 62 -13 Russell Henley (U.S.) 68 69 68 66 -12 Nick Watney (U.S.) 67 66 72 67 Morgan Hoffmann (U.S.) 66 66 69 71 -11 Jamie Lovemark (U.S.) 70 69 66 68 Patrick Rodgers (U.S.) 65 71 71 66 Brendon De Jonge (Zimbabwe) 67 66 73 67 -10 Camilo Villegas (Colombia) 67 69 70 68 Scott Stallings (U.S.) 68 71 67 68 Ryan Palmer (U.S.) 65 69 72 68 Daniel Summerhays (U.S.) 68 65 72 69 Fabian Gomez (Argentina) 69 68 70 67 Kevin Streelman (U.S.) 68 67 71 68 John Senden (Australia) 70 65 72 67 Tony Finau (U.S.) 69 71 66 68 Michael Kim (U.S.) 70 67 69 68 -9 David Hearn (Canada) 64 70 72 69 Ricky Barnes (U.S.) 65 71 72 67 Rickie Fowler (U.S.) 72 65 70 68 Scott Piercy (U.S.) 72 67 68 68 Nick Taylor (Canada) 66 70 67 72 Spencer Levin (U.S.) 71 65 74 65 Rory Sabbatini (South Africa) 66 72 71 66 Ben Martin (U.S.) 70 68 67 70 Kevin Kisner (U.S.) 68 71 67 69 Kim Si-Woo (Korea) 69 66 71 69 -8 Steve Marino (U.S.) 66 71 71 68 Lee Dong-Hwan (Korea) 65 75 68 68 Mark Hubbard (U.S.) 64 70 72 70 -7 Russell Knox (Britain) 69 70 72 66 Ollie Schniederjans (U.S.) 68 67 74 68 Chris Stroud (U.S.) 66 71 72 68 Jason Kokrak (U.S.) 69 70 70 68 -6 J.J. Henry (U.S.) 67 72 68 71 -5 Martin Laird (Britain) 71 68 70 70 Greg Owen (Britain) 65 74 71 69 Tyler Aldridge (U.S.) 64 68 72 75 Roberto Castro (U.S.) 67 71 69 72 Ryan Moore (U.S.) 69 71 68 71 Jhonattan Vegas (Venezuela) 70 70 70 69 Kyle Stanley (U.S.) 67 70 73 69 -4 Shane Bertsch (U.S.) 65 70 72 73 Michael Thompson (U.S.) 64 73 73 70 Wes Roach (U.S.) 66 72 72 70 Ryo Ishikawa (Japan) 65 72 72 71 Jimmy Walker (U.S.) 66 67 69 78 Angel Cabrera (Argentina) 68 71 70 71 -3 Brian Harman (U.S.) 68 67 75 71 Peter Malnati (U.S.) 70 67 71 73 Webb Simpson (U.S.) 71 69 71 70 Scott Pinckney (U.S.) 70 68 70 73 Stewart Cink (U.S.) 71 68 72 70 Tyrone Van Aswegen (South Africa) 68 70 72 71 -2 Martin Piller (U.S.) 70 70 69 73 Shawn Stefani (U.S.) 69 70 71 72 Kevin Chappell (U.S.) 69 71 70 72 Chesson Hadley (U.S.) 68 71 72 71 Chad Collins (U.S.) 70 69 72 71 -1 Chez Reavie (U.S.) 69 68 74 72 Steve Wheatcroft (U.S.) 67 70 71 75 Tom Hoge (U.S.) 69 71 71 72 0 Charles Howell III (U.S.) 70 68 69 77 1 Fredrik Jacobson (Sweden) 70 69 72 74