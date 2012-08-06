BRIEF-Unichem Labs gets EIR from U.S. FDA for Ghaziabad facility
* Co's formulations manufacturing facility at Ghaziabad has received an Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) from U.S. FDA
Aug 6 (Infostrada Sports) - Scores from the U.S. PGA Tour Reno-Tahoe Open on Sunday in Reno, Nevada 43 J.J. Henry (U.S.) 10 12 14 7 42 Alexandre Rocha (Brazil) 8 16 9 9 37 Andres Romero (Argentina) 14 7 10 6 34 John Mallinger (U.S.) 11 11 10 2 33 John Daly (U.S.) 10 9 9 5 Justin Leonard (U.S.) 5 10 11 7 31 Josh Teater (U.S.) 11 -3 14 9 30 Todd Hamilton (U.S.) 9 6 8 7 Brendan Steele (U.S.) 6 10 7 7 Tom Pernice Jr. (U.S.) 7 6 11 6 29 Kevin Stadler (U.S.) 5 8 11 5 28 Richard Lee (U.S.) 4 5 8 11 J.B. Holmes (U.S.) 1 17 5 5 27 Kevin Chappell (U.S.) 7 5 9 6 John Merrick (U.S.) 6 11 7 3 26 Stuart Appleby (Australia) 8 1 10 7 Joe Durant (U.S.) 8 9 7 2 25 Bill Lunde (U.S.) 4 10 14 -3 24 Jason Bohn (U.S.) 4 6 8 6 Padraig Harrington (Ireland) 7 7 9 1 23 Scott Dunlap (U.S.) 3 9 2 9 Brett Wetterich (U.S.) 4 11 4 4 Matt Bettencourt (U.S.) 8 12 Par 3 Ricky Barnes (U.S.) 11 5 7 Par Gary Christian (Britain) 5 11 12 -5 22 Cameron Beckman (U.S.) 6 4 3 9 Billy Horschel (U.S.) 4 3 6 9 Glen Day (U.S.) 6 1 8 7 D.J. Trahan (U.S.) -2 10 10 4 Chris Kirk (U.S.) 9 8 5 Par 21 Marc Turnesa (U.S.) 5 7 1 8 Hwang Jung-Gon (South Korea) 2 11 Par 8 J.J. Killeen (U.S.) 4 6 8 3 Hunter Haas (U.S.) 10 8 1 2 Lee Janzen (U.S.) 1 7 11 2 Noh Seung-Yul (South Korea) 13 3 9 -4 20 Stewart Cink (U.S.) 3 5 7 5 Guy Boros (U.S.) 7 4 6 3 Patrick Cantlay (U.S.) 10 5 4 1 Chris Riley (U.S.) 3 9 7 1 19 Dicky Pride (U.S.) 1 8 3 7 Billy Mayfair (U.S.) 9 1 5 4 18 Russell Knox (Britain) 5 3 4 6 John Rollins (U.S.) 8 1 5 4 Steve Wheatcroft (U.S.) -1 13 4 2 Brian Gay (U.S.) 4 4 8 2 Brendon Todd (U.S.) 8 4 6 Par 17 John Peterson (U.S.) 6 7 -2 6 Jason Kokrak (U.S.) 3 4 6 4 Heath Slocum (U.S.) 7 7 1 2 Shane Bertsch (U.S.) 7 1 7 2 Charlie Beljan (U.S.) 5 4 7 1 Troy Kelly (U.S.) 3 8 6 Par 16 Boo Weekley (U.S.) 1 6 Par 9 Richard Johnson (Sweden) 4 3 3 6 Miguel Carballo (Argentina) 6 2 5 3 Rod Pampling (Australia) Par 9 5 2 John Riegger (U.S.) 7 5 7 -3 Danny Lee (New Zealand) 10 6 5 -5 15 Nick O'Hern (Australia) 7 8 -3 3 Erik Compton (U.S.) 2 9 4 Par 13 Brandon Brown (U.S.) -1 14 -3 3 12 Kevin Kisner (U.S.) 1 6 2 3 Ted Purdy (U.S.) 4 3 7 -2 Arjun Atwal (India) 7 14 -1 -8 11 David Duval (U.S.) 6 8 -2 -1 9 Jake Sarnoff (U.S.) 6 3 4 -4 8 Nathan Green (Australia) -1 9 -6 6 7 Bryce Molder (U.S.) 9 Par -1 -1 6 Scott Smith (U.S.) Par 9 -1 -2
