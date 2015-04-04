April 5 (Infostrada Sports) - Scores from the U.S. PGA Tour Houston Open at the par-72 course on Saturday in Humble, Texas 202 Jordan Spieth (U.S.) 69 66 67 203 Scott Piercy (U.S.) 63 74 66 Johnson Wagner (U.S.) 69 68 66 Austin Cook (U.S.) 68 65 70 204 Shawn Stefani (U.S.) 66 69 69 205 Charles Howell III (U.S.) 66 70 69 Russell Henley (U.S.) 69 68 68 Kelvin Day (Britain) 68 69 68 Paul Casey (Britain) 68 69 68 206 Keegan Bradley (U.S.) 70 66 70 Patrick Reed (U.S.) 68 71 67 207 Hunter Mahan (U.S.) 67 68 72 Sergio Garcia (Spain) 67 71 69 Alex Cejka (Germany) 65 72 70 Michael Putnam (U.S.) 68 68 71 Luke Guthrie (U.S.) 66 68 73 Cameron Tringale (U.S.) 68 70 69 208 Daniel Berger (U.S.) 70 70 68 K.J. Choi (South Korea) 71 69 68 J.B. Holmes (U.S.) 65 70 73 Kevin Streelman (U.S.) 70 69 69 Phil Mickelson (U.S.) 66 67 75 Chad Collins (U.S.) 69 69 70 Brendon De Jonge (Zimbabwe) 73 67 68 Andrew Putnam (U.S.) 67 65 76 209 Jhonattan Vegas (Venezuela) 69 69 71 J.J. Henry (U.S.) 70 70 69 Justin Rose (Britain) 69 68 72 Cody Gribble (U.S.) 69 69 71 Jim Herman (U.S.) 71 68 70 Graham DeLaet (Canada) 67 67 75 Gonzalo Fernandez-Castano (Spain) 70 68 71 210 Charlie Beljan (U.S.) 71 69 70 Kim Meen-Whee (South Korea) 70 70 70 Nick Watney (U.S.) 69 68 73 Scott Brown (U.S.) 68 72 70 Matt Kuchar (U.S.) 67 72 71 Chris Stroud (U.S.) 68 68 74 Charl Schwartzel (South Africa) 70 68 72 Jonas Blixt (Sweden) 68 68 74 Jason Bohn (U.S.) 71 67 72 Bo Van Pelt (U.S.) 74 66 70 Kyle Reifers (U.S.) 71 69 70 211 Adam Hadwin (Canada) 70 70 71 John Huh (U.S.) 68 70 73 Pat Perez (U.S.) 71 68 72 Charley Hoffman (U.S.) 69 68 74 Mark Wilson (U.S.) 69 66 76 Erik Compton (U.S.) 73 66 72 Alex Prugh (U.S.) 67 69 75 Brendan Steele (U.S.) 71 67 73 212 Justin Thomas (U.S.) 71 68 73 Park Sung-Joon (South Korea) 68 72 72 Stewart Cink (U.S.) 72 68 72 Ernie Els (South Africa) 70 70 72 Ben Crane (U.S.) 69 71 72 Chez Reavie (U.S.) 68 72 72 David Hearn (Canada) 69 70 73 213 Chesson Hadley (U.S.) 72 66 75 Victor Dubuisson (France) 67 68 78 Sam Saunders (U.S.) 69 71 73 Padraig Harrington (Ireland) 71 68 74 214 Derek Ernst (U.S.) 71 69 74 Ryan Moore (U.S.) 69 69 76 Tony Finau (U.S.) 69 68 77 Francesco Molinari (Italy) 70 70 74 215 Tom Hoge (U.S.) 69 70 76 Michael Thompson (U.S.) 68 71 76 Oscar Fraustro (Mexico) 71 69 75 Blayne Barber (U.S.) 71 69 75 Rickie Fowler (U.S.) 69 69 77