May 21 (Infostrada Sports) - Scores from the U.S. PGA Tour Byron Nelson Championship at the par-70 course on Saturday in Irving, Texas -16 Brooks Koepka (U.S.) 65 64 65 -14 Jordan Spieth (U.S.) 64 65 67 -13 Matt Kuchar (U.S.) 65 67 65 Sergio Garcia (Spain) 63 66 68 Bud Cauley (U.S.) 64 65 68 -12 Kyle Reifers (U.S.) 68 65 65 -11 Bryce Molder (U.S.) 66 65 68 Gary Woodland (U.S.) 71 64 64 Tim Wilkinson (New Zealand) 67 69 63 Steve Marino (U.S.) 69 64 66 -10 Ben Crane (U.S.) 65 63 72 Sean O'Hair (U.S.) 66 69 65 -9 Jason Dufner (U.S.) 66 67 68 Johnson Wagner (U.S.) 63 70 68 Fredrik Jacobson (Sweden) 64 68 69 Spencer Levin (U.S.) 68 66 67 Danny Lee (New Zealand) 63 69 69 Chad Campbell (U.S.) 66 69 66 Adam Hadwin (Canada) 66 66 69 Robert Garrigus (U.S.) 65 70 66 Charles Howell III (U.S.) 65 70 66 Tom Hoge (U.S.) 64 68 69 -8 Colt Knost (U.S.) 70 63 69 Hudson Swafford (U.S.) 66 66 70 Kang Sung-Hoon (Korea) 67 67 68 Ricky Barnes (U.S.) 69 67 66 Chez Reavie (U.S.) 67 66 69 Dustin Johnson (U.S.) 64 68 70 Will MacKenzie (U.S.) 66 70 66 -7 Bronson Burgoon (U.S.) 68 68 67 Michael Thompson (U.S.) 70 65 68 Tony Finau (U.S.) 68 67 68 Patrick Rodgers (U.S.) 67 65 71 Jon Curran (U.S.) 66 69 68 James Hahn (U.S.) 65 73 65 Abraham Ancer (Mexico) 68 67 68 Justin Hicks (U.S.) 70 65 68 Wes Roach (U.S.) 64 66 73 -6 Hiroshi Iwata (Japan) 67 67 70 Jonas Blixt (Sweden) 71 66 67 Mark Wilson (U.S.) 69 68 67 Ted Purdy (U.S.) 69 67 68 Jeff Overton (U.S.) 66 71 67 John Senden (Australia) 67 70 67 D.A. Points (U.S.) 71 62 71 -5 John Merrick (U.S.) 70 66 69 Stuart Appleby (Australia) 70 66 69 Jhonattan Vegas (Venezuela) 68 67 70 Tyrone Van Aswegen (South Africa) 70 67 68 Charl Schwartzel (South Africa) 68 67 70 Luke Guthrie (U.S.) 70 68 67 Andres Gonzales (U.S.) 71 67 67 Martin Flores (U.S.) 65 68 72 Charley Hoffman (U.S.) 67 66 72 Kim Meen-Whee (Korea) 68 67 70 -4 Rod Pampling (Australia) 70 68 68 Michael Kim (U.S.) 69 66 71 Tim Herron (U.S.) 70 66 70 Will Wilcox (U.S.) 69 68 69 Kyle Stanley (U.S.) 72 66 68 -3 J.J. Henry (U.S.) 68 70 69 Brett Stegmaier (U.S.) 68 66 73 Tom Gillis (U.S.) 69 67 71 Rhein Gibson (Australia) 67 68 72 Scott Stallings (U.S.) 67 66 74 Harris English (U.S.) 68 68 71 Billy Hurley III (U.S.) 69 65 73 -2 Boo Weekley (U.S.) 76 62 70 Henrik Norlander (Sweden) 69 69 70 Kelly Kraft (U.S.) 69 69 70 Zach Johnson (U.S.) 68 70 70 Jimmy Walker (U.S.) 70 68 70 Scott Pinckney (U.S.) 68 70 70 Anirban Lahiri (India) 72 65 71