Jan 25 (Infostrada Sports) - Scores from the U.S. PGA Tour CareerBuilder Challenge at the par-72 course on Sunday in La Quinta, California PLAY-OFF 1 Jason Dufner (U.S.) after 2 2 David Lingmerth (Sweden) after 2 REGULAR ROUNDS -25 Jason Dufner (U.S.) 64 65 64 70 David Lingmerth (Sweden) 68 68 62 65 -21 Andrew Loupe (U.S.) 66 66 67 68 Phil Mickelson (U.S.) 68 65 66 68 Kevin Na (U.S.) 71 66 62 68 -20 Adam Hadwin (Canada) 66 66 64 72 Luke List (U.S.) 68 68 66 66 Jamie Lovemark (U.S.) 65 65 65 73 -19 Kim Si-Woo (Korea) 67 71 64 67 Bill Haas (U.S.) 66 66 69 68 -18 Kevin Streelman (U.S.) 68 69 66 67 Charles Howell III (U.S.) 68 67 66 69 Brian Harman (U.S.) 67 66 72 65 -17 Cameron Tringale (U.S.) 69 68 67 67 Smylie Kaufman (U.S.) 68 69 67 67 Bud Cauley (U.S.) 72 65 66 68 -16 Ryan Palmer (U.S.) 67 66 66 73 Noh Seung-Yul (Korea) 68 69 65 70 Lucas Glover (U.S.) 66 71 65 70 Scott Pinckney (U.S.) 69 67 67 69 Chez Reavie (U.S.) 70 71 65 66 Jason Gore (U.S.) 68 64 72 68 Webb Simpson (U.S.) 70 65 68 69 -15 Ben Crane (U.S.) 66 69 67 71 Martin Piller (U.S.) 68 72 65 68 John Huh (U.S.) 69 64 66 74 Colt Knost (U.S.) 65 69 68 71 -14 Anirban Lahiri (India) 64 68 71 71 Mark Hubbard (U.S.) 71 69 66 68 Jonas Blixt (Sweden) 69 69 68 68 Michael Thompson (U.S.) 66 67 73 68 Sean O'Hair (U.S.) 70 67 68 69 Bryce Molder (U.S.) 66 71 67 70 -13 Ben Martin (U.S.) 66 70 69 70 Blayne Barber (U.S.) 66 70 67 72 Ricky Barnes (U.S.) 66 70 68 71 Matt Jones (Australia) 70 67 67 71 Brendan Steele (U.S.) 68 65 68 74 Brett Stegmaier (U.S.) 67 71 68 69 Wes Roach (U.S.) 67 71 69 68 Bronson Burgoon (U.S.) 73 68 66 68 -12 Aaron Baddeley (Australia) 67 69 70 70 Alex Cejka (Germany) 67 73 66 70 Patton Kizzire (U.S.) 71 67 69 69 Angel Cabrera (Argentina) 67 66 72 71 Daniel Summerhays (U.S.) 71 67 65 73 Graham DeLaet (Canada) 67 69 69 71 Jerry Kelly (U.S.) 64 70 69 73 -11 Martin Laird (Britain) 70 67 69 71 Robert Garrigus (U.S.) 71 66 68 72 Matt Kuchar (U.S.) 67 67 72 71 Jim Herman (U.S.) 70 67 66 74 Rod Pampling (Australia) 69 66 68 74 Kyle Reifers (U.S.) 74 66 67 70 Russell Henley (U.S.) 70 71 65 71 -10 Hudson Swafford (U.S.) 71 69 66 72 Jeff Overton (U.S.) 64 71 70 73 Patrick Reed (U.S.) 69 69 68 72 Dawie Van der Walt (South Africa) 69 69 68 72 Roberto Castro (U.S.) 69 70 68 71 Mark Wilson (U.S.) 72 66 67 73 -9 Chris Stroud (U.S.) 71 65 69 74 Francesco Molinari (Italy) 67 67 72 73 Tim Wilkinson (New Zealand) 69 67 69 74 Dicky Pride (U.S.) 69 68 68 74 -7 Kevin Chappell (U.S.) 73 66 66 76 D.A. Points (U.S.) 67 72 67 75 -6 Derek Ernst (U.S.) 74 67 66 75 -4 Fredrik Jacobson (Sweden) 69 67 71 77 -3 Michael Kim (U.S.) 70 68 69 78