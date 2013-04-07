April 7 (Infostrada Sports) - Scores from the U.S. PGA Tour Texas Open at the par-72 course on Saturday in San Antonio, Texas 274 Martin Laird (Britain) 70 71 70 63 276 Rory McIlroy (Britain) 72 67 71 66 277 Billy Horschel (U.S.) 68 68 70 71 Jim Furyk (U.S.) 69 70 69 69 Charley Hoffman (U.S.) 71 67 70 69 279 K.J. Choi (South Korea) 72 67 72 68 280 Daniel Summerhays (U.S.) 69 69 73 69 Jeff Overton (U.S.) 69 72 70 69 Bob Estes (U.S.) 72 69 69 70 281 Martin Flores (U.S.) 71 72 70 68 Marcel Siem (Germany) 76 67 69 69 Padraig Harrington (Ireland) 68 73 70 70 282 Richard Lee (U.S.) 74 70 69 69 283 David Lynn (Britain) 72 70 71 70 284 Kevin Chappell (U.S.) 75 69 72 68 Aaron Baddeley (Australia) 74 70 71 69 Fredrik Jacobson (Sweden) 70 74 71 69 Jason Kokrak (U.S.) 74 68 72 70 Shane Lowry (Ireland) 70 72 72 70 D.J. Trahan (U.S.) 70 71 71 72 Ryan Palmer (U.S.) 71 71 68 74 285 Brendon De Jonge (Zimbabwe) 70 69 77 69 Bryce Molder (U.S.) 68 74 75 68 Brian Harman (U.S.) 72 69 75 69 Chris DiMarco (U.S.) 75 69 73 68 Matt Kuchar (U.S.) 74 70 71 70 Charl Schwartzel (South Africa) 72 73 70 70 Peter Hanson (Sweden) 70 71 78 66 286 Brian Davis (Britain) 69 72 75 70 John Mallinger (U.S.) 73 72 70 71 287 Ken Duke (U.S.) 73 68 75 71 Nathan Green (Australia) 69 72 76 70 Ben Curtis (U.S.) 74 71 72 70 Todd Baek (South Korea) 73 72 72 70 Bud Cauley (U.S.) 71 71 73 72 Jimmy Walker (U.S.) 71 73 76 67 288 Justin Leonard (U.S.) 72 71 74 71 Joe Durant (U.S.) 70 71 76 71 Ben Kohles (U.S.) 69 70 76 73 Steve LeBrun (U.S.) 72 69 74 73 Brad Fritsch (Canada) 70 73 75 70 William McGirt (U.S.) 70 72 73 73 Ian Poulter (Britain) 70 75 74 69 Cameron Percy (Australia) 72 71 77 68 Greg Chalmers (Australia) 72 71 77 68 289 Stuart Appleby (Australia) 75 69 73 72 Noh Seung-Yul (South Korea) 73 71 73 72 Brendan Steele (U.S.) 72 72 72 73 217 Jason Gore (U.S.) 69 71 77 289 Matt Bettencourt (U.S.) 67 73 77 72 Jeff Gove (U.S.) 71 73 75 70 Luke List (U.S.) 73 71 75 70 Joe Ogilvie (U.S.) 71 74 74 70 290 Neal Lancaster (U.S.) 75 70 71 74 Scott Stallings (U.S.) 73 70 75 72 John Merrick (U.S.) 74 71 73 72 Nicholas Thompson (U.S.) 71 73 71 75 Henrik Norlander (Sweden) 74 71 73 72 Troy Matteson (U.S.) 76 69 74 71 D.A. Points (U.S.) 74 71 74 71 Retief Goosen (South Africa) 70 69 80 71 291 Alistair Presnell (Australia) 69 72 75 75 Charlie Beljan (U.S.) 71 74 71 75 Brian Gay (U.S.) 71 70 76 74 Peter Tomasulo (U.S.) 67 73 77 74 Harris English (U.S.) 68 75 75 73 Lee Janzen (U.S.) 70 69 79 73 Andres Romero (Argentina) 69 76 73 73 Brendon Todd (U.S.) 73 72 75 71 292 Steven Bowditch (Australia) 69 69 77 77 Russell Knox (Britain) 73 72 74 73 293 Scott Langley (U.S.) 73 70 77 73 294 John Huh (U.S.) 74 69 76 75 295 Paul Haley II (U.S.) 73 70 74 78