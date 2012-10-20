Oct 20 (Infostrada Sports) - Scores from the U.S. PGA Tour McGladrey Classic at the par-70 course on Saturday in Sea Island, Georgia 197 Davis Love III (U.S.) 65 66 66 Jim Furyk (U.S.) 66 65 66 199 D.J. Trahan (U.S.) 66 67 66 Arjun Atwal (India) 67 63 69 200 Bud Cauley (U.S.) 62 70 68 201 Will Claxton (U.S.) 70 66 65 Rory Sabbatini (South Africa) 69 65 67 Charles Howell III (U.S.) 66 68 67 Mathew Goggin (Australia) 67 66 68 Ben Crane (U.S.) 68 71 62 202 Kyle Reifers (U.S.) 67 68 67 Peter Tomasulo (U.S.) 67 67 68 Vijay Singh (Fiji) 66 68 68 Chad Campbell (U.S.) 66 67 69 Michael Thompson (U.S.) 65 68 69 Brian Gay (U.S.) 65 68 69 David Toms (U.S.) 65 67 70 Gavin Coles (Australia) 67 65 70 203 Billy Horschel (U.S.) 68 69 66 Harris English (U.S.) 71 66 66 Mark Wilson (U.S.) 68 69 66 Daniel Chopra (Sweden) 68 69 66 Ben Curtis (U.S.) 68 69 66 David Mathis (U.S.) 69 69 65 Joe Durant (U.S.) 65 71 67 Brendon De Jonge (Zimbabwe) 66 69 68 Ken Duke (U.S.) 67 68 68 Roberto Castro (U.S.) 69 66 68 204 Stuart Appleby (Australia) 69 68 67 Bill Lunde (U.S.) 68 68 68 Tommy Gainey (U.S.) 69 67 68 Brendan Steele (U.S.) 67 71 66 Camilo Villegas (Colombia) 65 71 68 Garth Mulroy (South Africa) 68 70 66 Jason Kokrak (U.S.) 68 70 66 Danny Lee (New Zealand) 65 70 69 Boo Weekley (U.S.) 64 71 69 Henrik Stenson (Sweden) 67 68 69 Brian Harman (U.S.) 67 72 65 Greg Owen (Britain) 64 69 71 205 Charlie Beljan (U.S.) 66 71 68 Kevin Chappell (U.S.) 71 66 68 Blake Adams (U.S.) 68 68 69 Scott Stallings (U.S.) 68 70 67 Zach Johnson (U.S.) 65 70 70 Rocco Mediate (U.S.) 70 68 67 Matt Jones (Australia) 72 67 66 206 Alexandre Rocha (Brazil) 68 68 70 Tim Herron (U.S.) 69 66 71 Chase Wright (U.S.) 67 71 68 Stewart Cink (U.S.) 69 70 67 Martin Flores (U.S.) 65 69 72 Jason Day (Australia) 67 67 72 Russell Knox (Britain) 71 68 67 Sean O'Hair (U.S.) 73 66 67 207 Marco Dawson (U.S.) 62 75 70 James Driscoll (U.S.) 67 69 71 Scott Brown (U.S.) 67 70 70 Billy Hurley III (U.S.) 66 71 70 Rod Pampling (Australia) 64 71 72 Nathan Green (Australia) 72 67 68 Cameron Beckman (U.S.) 66 73 68 Chris Kirk (U.S.) 69 70 68 Matt Every (U.S.) 67 72 68 Zack Miller (U.S.) 68 71 68 208 Heath Slocum (U.S.) 69 68 71 David Hearn (Canada) 66 71 71 Justin Leonard (U.S.) 68 70 70 Jeff Overton (U.S.) 69 70 69 Mark Anderson (U.S.) 69 70 69 Kyle Thompson (U.S.) 67 72 69 209 Jason Bohn (U.S.) 69 67 73 Gary Christian (Britain) 67 69 73 Billy Mayfair (U.S.) 72 66 71 Richard Lee (U.S.) 67 71 71 Steven Bowditch (Australia) 68 66 75 Angel Cabrera (Argentina) 68 71 70 Ryuji Imada (Japan) 70 69 70 210 Edward Loar (U.S.) 68 70 72 Brian Davis (Britain) 74 65 71 Robert Allenby (Australia) 69 70 71 Carl Paulson (U.S.) 68 71 71 John Rollins (U.S.) 69 70 71 211 Erik Compton (U.S.) 69 69 73 Jonas Blixt (Sweden) 72 67 72 212 J.J. Killeen (U.S.) 66 71 75 Alex Cejka (Germany) 70 67 75 214 Chris DiMarco (U.S.) 72 67 75