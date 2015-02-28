Feb 28 (Infostrada Sports) - Scores from the U.S. PGA Tour Honda Classic at the par-70 course on Saturday in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida rounds -7 Padraig Harrington (Ireland) 67 66 -6 Patrick Reed (U.S.) 67 67 -5 Brendan Steele (U.S.) 66 69 Ian Poulter (Britain) 71 64 -4 Luke Donald (Britain) 69 67 -3 Russell Knox (Britain) 69 68 Jim Herman (U.S.) 65 72 -2 Martin Flores (U.S.) 67 71 Phil Mickelson (U.S.) 71 67 -1 Park Sung-Joon (South Korea) 68 71 Ryo Ishikawa (Japan) 74 65 Daniel Berger (U.S.) 68 71 Jeff Overton (U.S.) 71 68 Daniel Summerhays (U.S.) 71 68 Robert Garrigus (U.S.) 70 69 Paul Casey (Britain) 69 70 Jamie Donaldson (Britain) 68 71 Par Jason Dufner (U.S.) 71 69 Brendon De Jonge (Zimbabwe) 69 71 +1 Scott Piercy (U.S.) 68 73 Sean O'Hair (U.S.) 70 71 Cameron Tringale (U.S.) 71 70 Scott Stallings (U.S.) 71 70 Robert Allenby (Australia) 72 69 +2 Jamie Lovemark (U.S.) 72 70 William McGirt (U.S.) 71 71 John Peterson (U.S.) 74 68 Brooks Koepka (U.S.) 78 64 Ben Martin (U.S.) 70 72 Jonas Blixt (Sweden) 71 71 George McNeill (U.S.) 72 70 Michael Thompson (U.S.) 69 73 Sergio Garcia (Spain) 72 70 Charles Howell III (U.S.) 70 71 Carl Pettersson (Sweden) 72 69 Zachary Blair (U.S.) 71 71 Joost Luiten (Netherlands) 71 71 +3 David Lingmerth (Sweden) 68 75 Fabian Gomez (Argentina) 73 69 John Huh (U.S.) 70 73 Scott Langley (U.S.) 72 71 Yang Yong-Eun (South Korea) 71 72 Rory Sabbatini (South Africa) 68 75 Martin Kaymer (Germany) 68 75 Matt Every (U.S.) 70 73 Chad Campbell (U.S.) 71 72 Ryan Palmer (U.S.) 71 72 Russell Henley (U.S.) 73 70 Rickie Fowler (U.S.) 70 73 Marc Leishman (Australia) 73 69 Ricky Barnes (U.S.) 74 69 Jon Curran (U.S.) 71 72 Kevin Kisner (U.S.) 74 68 Andres Gonzales (U.S.) 73 70 +4 Stephen Gallacher (Britain) 73 71 Derek Fathauer (U.S.) 74 69 Patrick Rodgers (U.S.) 75 69 Tim Wilkinson (New Zealand) 73 71 Camilo Villegas (Colombia) 73 71 Robert Streb (U.S.) 73 71 Stewart Cink (U.S.) 73 71 Brian Harman (U.S.) 70 74 Derek Ernst (U.S.) 74 70 Ben Crane (U.S.) 69 74 Nick Watney (U.S.) 73 71 Lee Westwood (Britain) 71 73 Adam Hadwin (Canada) 72 71 Steve Wheatcroft (U.S.) 74 70 Scott Pinckney (U.S.) 73 71 Blayne Barber (U.S.) 75 69 +5 Brian Davis (Britain) 71 71 TOP10 AFTER COMPLETE ROUND No player finished Round 3 yet