Feb 11 Leading third round scores from the U.S. PGA Tour Pebble Beach National Pro-Am on Saturday in Pebble Beach, California. (U.S. unless stated) 199 Charlie Wi (South Korea) 61 69 69 202 Ken Duke 64 73 65 203 Tiger Woods 68 68 67 205 Phil Mickelson 70 65 70 Kevin Na 66 69 70 Dustin Johnson 63 72 70 Brendon Todd 67 69 69 Hunter Mahan 65 70 70 206 Bob Estes 67 70 69 Ricky Barnes 70 66 70 Padraig Harrington (Ireland) 68 66 72 207 Aaron Baddeley (Australia) 66 72 69 Kevin Streelman 70 69 68 Ryan Palmer 72 71 64 Ryan Moore 72 64 71 Geoff Ogilvy (Australia) 70 69 68 Greg Owen (Britain) 68 67 72 Vijay Singh (Fiji) 68 68 71 Jason Kokrak 68 67 72 208 Jimmy Walker 69 68 71 Nick Watney 66 73 69 Joseph Bramlett 66 69 73 Shane Bertsch 68 75 65 Brian Gay 69 65 74 Brian Harman 64 73 71 Robert Garrigus 68 69 71 Jonas Blixt (Sweden) 70 69 69 209 Roland Thatcher 71 68 70 Mathew Goggin (Australia) 69 71 69 Spencer Levin 69 69 71 Richard Lee 65 71 73 Miguel Carballo (Argentina) 69 71 69 (Compiled by Infostrada Sports; Editing by Greg Stutchbury;