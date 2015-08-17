Aug 17 (Infostrada Sports) - Scores from the PGA Championship at the par-72 course on Sunday in Kohler, Wisconsin -20 Jason Day (Australia) 68 67 66 67 -17 Jordan Spieth (U.S.) 71 67 65 68 -15 Branden Grace (South Africa) 71 69 64 69 -14 Justin Rose (Britain) 69 67 68 70 -13 Anirban Lahiri (India) 70 67 70 68 Brooks Koepka (U.S.) 73 69 67 66 -12 George Coetzee (South Africa) 74 65 70 67 Dustin Johnson (U.S.) 66 73 68 69 Matt Kuchar (U.S.) 68 72 68 68 -11 Robert Streb (U.S.) 70 73 67 67 Tony Finau (U.S.) 71 66 69 71 -10 Martin Kaymer (Germany) 70 70 65 73 Brandt Snedeker (U.S.) 71 70 68 69 Brendan Steele (U.S.) 69 69 73 67 Russell Henley (U.S.) 68 71 70 69 David Lingmerth (Sweden) 67 70 75 66 -9 Rory McIlroy (Britain) 71 71 68 69 -8 Justin Thomas (U.S.) 72 70 68 70 Phil Mickelson (U.S.) 72 73 66 69 Victor Dubuisson (France) 76 70 67 67 -7 Bubba Watson (U.S.) 72 71 70 68 Matt Jones (Australia) 68 65 73 75 Hiroshi Iwata (Japan) 77 63 70 71 -6 J.B. Holmes (U.S.) 68 71 69 74 -5 Ernie Els (South Africa) 71 71 69 72 Tyrrell Hatton (Britain) 73 72 68 70 Cameron Smith (Australia) 74 68 70 71 Henrik Stenson (Sweden) 76 66 70 71 Billy Horschel (U.S.) 72 68 68 75 -4 Nick Watney (U.S.) 78 68 68 70 Patrick Reed (U.S.) 75 69 67 73 Steve Stricker (U.S.) 71 72 71 70 Rickie Fowler (U.S.) 73 70 70 71 Paul Casey (Britain) 70 70 70 74 Jim Furyk (U.S.) 73 70 69 72 Louis Oosthuizen (South Africa) 72 71 72 69 -3 Ryan Moore (U.S.) 73 70 75 67 Vijay Singh (Fiji) 73 71 71 70 Charl Schwartzel (South Africa) 73 69 68 75 Boo Weekley (U.S.) 75 70 65 75 Hideki Matsuyama (Japan) 70 70 71 74 Jason Bohn (U.S.) 74 71 66 74 -2 Luke Donald (Britain) 72 70 70 74 Hunter Mahan (U.S.) 72 68 73 73 Lee Westwood (Britain) 72 72 70 72 Danny Lee (New Zealand) 68 77 69 72 Kevin Chappell (U.S.) 73 68 78 67 -1 Harris English (U.S.) 68 71 76 72 Marc Warren (Britain) 72 73 69 73 Thomas Bjorn (Denmark) 69 75 69 74 Yang Yong-Eun (Korea) 70 72 72 73 Marcel Siem (Germany) 70 70 73 74 Scott Piercy (U.S.) 68 70 74 75 0 Danny Willett (Britain) 74 70 71 73 Troy Merritt (U.S.) 74 70 75 69 Webb Simpson (U.S.) 71 71 72 74 Kevin Streelman (U.S.) 73 71 74 70 Sergio Garcia (Spain) 72 71 75 70 Francesco Molinari (Italy) 71 73 69 75 Mikko Ilonen (Finland) 72 73 71 72 1 Keegan Bradley (U.S.) 76 70 72 71 Chesson Hadley (U.S.) 73 71 70 75 Emiliano Grillo (Argentina) 70 73 72 74 2 Bae Sang-Moon (Korea) 71 72 72 75 3 Bill Haas (U.S.) 73 72 71 75 Charles Howell III (U.S.) 70 70 77 74 Brendon De Jonge (Zimbabwe) 72 71 75 73 4 Kiradech Aphibarnrat (Thailand) 72 72 73 75 Nick Taylor (Canada) 73 73 75 71 Jason Dufner (U.S.) 71 75 69 77 5 Brian Gaffney (U.S.) 71 73 78 71 6 Sean O'Hair (U.S.) 75 68 73 78 J.J. Henry (U.S.) 75 70 74 75 Koumei Oda (Japan) 79 67 72 76 8 Morgan Hoffmann (U.S.) 72 74 72 78 Carl Pettersson (Sweden) 76 70 75 75 9 James Morrison (Britain) 69 74 76 78