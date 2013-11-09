Nov 9 (Infostrada Sports) - Scores from the U.S. PGA Tour McGladrey Classic at the par-70 course on Saturday in Sea Island, Georgia 200 Chris Kirk (U.S.) 66 66 68 Briny Baird (U.S.) 63 70 67 201 Kevin Stadler (U.S.) 68 68 65 Brian Gay (U.S.) 63 72 66 John Senden (Australia) 66 67 68 202 Brendon Todd (U.S.) 68 67 67 Scott Brown (U.S.) 66 68 68 203 Jason Kokrak (U.S.) 69 65 69 204 Matt Kuchar (U.S.) 68 68 68 Daniel Summerhays (U.S.) 69 66 69 Matt Every (U.S.) 67 68 69 Webb Simpson (U.S.) 65 68 71 205 Charles Howell III (U.S.) 69 70 66 Scott Langley (U.S.) 66 71 68 Brian Harman (U.S.) 67 68 70 Tim Clark (South Africa) 67 67 71 206 Robert Garrigus (U.S.) 65 74 67 Zach Johnson (U.S.) 70 68 68 Brice Garnett (U.S.) 67 72 67 George McNeill (U.S.) 62 76 68 Ted Potter Jr. (U.S.) 67 67 72 207 Cameron Tringale (U.S.) 70 69 68 Charley Hoffman (U.S.) 66 73 68 Heath Slocum (U.S.) 67 71 69 Robert Karlsson (Sweden) 68 68 71 Will Claxton (U.S.) 65 71 71 John Rollins (U.S.) 65 76 66 Jonathan Byrd (U.S.) 66 69 72 Kevin Chappell (U.S.) 65 68 74 208 Brendon De Jonge (Zimbabwe) 67 71 70 Kevin Kisner (U.S.) 65 73 70 Retief Goosen (South Africa) 68 71 69 Lee Dong-Hwan (South Korea) 67 70 71 Greg Chalmers (Australia) 68 68 72 Noh Seung-Yul (South Korea) 65 70 73 209 Kyle Stanley (U.S.) 68 71 70 Trevor Immelman (South Africa) 67 72 70 Aaron Baddeley (Australia) 68 71 70 Stuart Appleby (Australia) 68 70 71 Harris English (U.S.) 68 70 71 Ben Curtis (U.S.) 68 69 72 Boo Weekley (U.S.) 67 69 73 David Toms (U.S.) 68 73 68 Steven Bowditch (Australia) 68 73 68 Lucas Glover (U.S.) 69 72 68 Woody Austin (U.S.) 68 73 68 Mark Wilson (U.S.) 70 71 68 Mike Weir (Canada) 70 71 68 Eric Axley (U.S.) 71 70 68 210 Spencer Levin (U.S.) 69 70 71 Darren Clarke (Britain) 69 70 71 Troy Matteson (U.S.) 71 69 70 Martin Flores (U.S.) 70 68 72 David Hearn (Canada) 74 66 70 Russell Knox (Britain) 70 71 69 211 Pat Perez (U.S.) 68 71 72 Andres Romero (Argentina) 70 69 72 J.J. Henry (U.S.) 67 72 72 Russell Henley (U.S.) 69 71 71 Scott Piercy (U.S.) 67 73 71 Chad Campbell (U.S.) 70 70 71 Danny Lee (New Zealand) 70 71 70 212 Rory Sabbatini (South Africa) 66 73 73 Camilo Villegas (Colombia) 66 74 72 213 Michael Putnam (U.S.) 68 73 72 214 James Hahn (U.S.) 69 72 73 Justin Leonard (U.S.) 71 70 73 Blake Adams (U.S.) 73 68 73 215 Paul Goydos (U.S.) 68 71 76 Yang Yong-Eun (South Korea) 68 71 76 Carl Pettersson (Sweden) 66 74 75 Josh Broadaway (U.S.) 72 68 75 217 Erik Compton (U.S.) 68 73 76