Feb 12 Leading final round scores from the U.S. PGA Tour Pebble Beach National Pro-Am on Sunday in Pebble Beach, California (U.S. unless stated) 269 Phil Mickelson 70 65 70 64 271 Charlie Wi (South Korea) 61 69 69 72 273 Ricky Barnes 70 66 70 67 274 Aaron Baddeley (Australia) 66 72 69 67 275 Kevin Na 66 69 70 70 Dustin Johnson 63 72 70 70 276 Padraig Harrington (Ireland) 68 66 72 70 Ken Duke 64 73 65 74 277 Spencer Levin 69 69 71 68 Jimmy Walker 69 68 71 69 Jason Kokrak 68 67 72 70 Greg Owen (Britain) 68 67 72 70 Kevin Streelman 70 69 68 70 Brendon Todd 67 69 69 72 278 Richard Lee 65 71 73 69 Steven Bowditch (Australia) 71 67 72 68 Hunter Mahan 65 70 70 73 Bob Estes 67 70 69 72 Tiger Woods 68 68 67 75 279 Davis Love III 70 70 70 69 Robert Garrigus 68 69 71 71 Brian Gay 69 65 74 71 Brian Harman 64 73 71 71 Ryan Moore 72 64 71 72 280 Danny Lee (New Zealand) 63 73 74 70 Vijay Singh (Fiji) 68 68 71 73 Geoff Ogilvy (Australia) 70 69 68 73 Kevin Stadler 69 70 73 68 281 Miguel Carballo (Argentina) 69 71 69 72 Sean O'Hair 68 74 69 70 Zach Johnson 67 72 72 70 Brian Davis (Britain) 70 74 68 69 Ryan Palmer 72 71 64 74 Rocco Mediate 71 66 76 68 (Compiled by Infostrada Sports; Editing by Greg Stutchbury;