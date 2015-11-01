Nov 1 (Infostrada Sports) - Scores from the U.S. PGA Tour CIMB Classic at the par-72 course on Sunday in Kuala Lumpur -26 Justin Thomas (U.S.) 68 61 67 66 -25 Adam Scott (Australia) 68 66 66 63 -24 Kevin Na (U.S.) 67 66 64 67 Brendan Steele (U.S.) 67 63 66 68 -22 Hideki Matsuyama (Japan) 65 66 68 67 -21 James Hahn (U.S.) 70 65 64 68 -19 Brian Harman (U.S.) 70 63 66 70 Scott Piercy (U.S.) 62 69 69 69 -18 Tony Finau (U.S.) 71 67 66 66 -17 Jim Herman (U.S.) 70 66 68 67 Charles Howell III (U.S.) 66 72 67 66 Ryan Moore (U.S.) 67 69 66 69 Patrick Reed (U.S.) 68 68 66 69 -16 David Lingmerth (Sweden) 73 65 64 70 Cameron Tringale (U.S.) 70 68 65 69 Daniel Summerhays (U.S.) 71 66 69 66 -15 Branden Grace (South Africa) 67 70 69 67 Stewart Cink (U.S.) 68 64 70 71 Alex Cejka (Germany) 66 71 66 70 Spencer Levin (U.S.) 67 64 68 74 -14 Russell Knox (Britain) 70 69 67 68 Anirban Lahiri (India) 70 67 67 70 Troy Merritt (U.S.) 68 66 72 68 -13 Paul Casey (Britain) 69 69 69 68 Hudson Swafford (U.S.) 70 69 69 67 Sergio Garcia (Spain) 70 67 69 69 -12 Brendon De Jonge (Zimbabwe) 69 69 71 67 Scott Hend (Australia) 67 70 72 67 -11 Paul Peterson (U.S.) 70 67 68 72 Kevin Chappell (U.S.) 69 69 70 69 Ben Crane (U.S.) 71 70 68 68 Chad Campbell (U.S.) 68 70 69 70 Marc Leishman (Australia) 71 70 70 66 David Hearn (Canada) 70 65 74 68 -10 Jason Dufner (U.S.) 69 75 69 65 Ryo Ishikawa (Japan) 69 69 71 69 -9 Matt Jones (Australia) 67 71 73 68 Kevin Kisner (U.S.) 71 65 70 73 Jason Gore (U.S.) 66 68 70 75 Cameron Smith (Australia) 66 72 72 69 John Senden (Australia) 70 70 72 67 Colt Knost (U.S.) 70 70 72 67 -8 Zachary Blair (U.S.) 70 71 67 72 Kyle Reifers (U.S.) 70 66 71 73 Nick Watney (U.S.) 70 70 72 68 Harris English (U.S.) 71 71 69 69 -7 Carlos Ortiz (Mexico) 71 74 67 69 Ben Martin (U.S.) 70 70 68 73 Henrik Stenson (Sweden) 71 67 71 72 Keegan Bradley (U.S.) 66 70 72 73 Morgan Hoffmann (U.S.) 67 68 74 72 Nick Taylor (Canada) 74 70 69 68 -6 Rory Sabbatini (South Africa) 69 69 77 67 Robert Streb (U.S.) 69 69 72 72 Jon Curran (U.S.) 69 70 67 76 -5 Padraig Harrington (Ireland) 68 72 73 70 Gary Woodland (U.S.) 75 68 69 71 Andrew Dodt (Australia) 72 70 74 67 Scott Brown (U.S.) 68 72 72 71 Greg Owen (Britain) 70 72 69 72 Prayad Marksaeng (Thailand) 72 76 68 67 Scott Pinckney (U.S.) 69 73 68 73 -4 Pat Perez (U.S.) 71 69 72 72 -3 Ernie Els (South Africa) 72 69 72 72 Daniel Berger (U.S.) 76 66 67 76 Luke Donald (Britain) 74 73 70 68 Ben Leong (Malaysia) 71 72 76 66 -2 Chesson Hadley (U.S.) 71 71 73 71 Jerry Kelly (U.S.) 73 72 71 70 Danny Chia (Malaysia) 71 71 71 73 0 Steven Bowditch (Australia) 73 73 73 69 1 Matt Every (U.S.) 72 72 72 73 3 S.S.P. Chawrasia (India) 72 74 74 71 5 Mardan Mamat (Singapore) 74 73 74 72 7 Richard Lee (Canada) 71 77 70 77 Arie Irawan (Malaysia) 75 74 72 74 10 John Peterson (U.S.) 80 74 78 66