Sept 25 (Infostrada Sports) - Scores from the U.S. PGA Tour Tour Championship at the par-70 course on Friday in Atlanta, Georgia -9 Henrik Stenson (Sweden) 63 68 -6 Jordan Spieth (U.S.) 68 66 -5 Paul Casey (Britain) 65 70 -4 Zach Johnson (U.S.) 66 70 -3 Rory McIlroy (Britain) 66 71 Steven Bowditch (Australia) 68 69 -2 Justin Rose (Britain) 70 68 -1 Rickie Fowler (U.S.) 69 70 0 Jason Day (Australia) 69 71 Brandt Snedeker (U.S.) 68 72 J.B. Holmes (U.S.) 68 72 1 Hideki Matsuyama (Japan) 69 72 Danny Lee (New Zealand) 69 72 Matt Kuchar (U.S.) 71 70 Kevin Na (U.S.) 68 73 Dustin Johnson (U.S.) 69 72 Bubba Watson (U.S.) 70 71 2 Daniel Berger (U.S.) 69 73 Brooks Koepka (U.S.) 68 74 3 Bae Sang-Moon (Korea) 73 70 4 Jimmy Walker (U.S.) 73 71 5 Bill Haas (U.S.) 72 73 Charley Hoffman (U.S.) 73 72 6 Patrick Reed (U.S.) 72 74 7 Harris English (U.S.) 71 76 Scott Piercy (U.S.) 74 73 10 Robert Streb (U.S.) 75 75 13 Kevin Kisner (U.S.) 76 77 WDW Louis Oosthuizen (South Africa) DNS Jim Furyk (U.S.)