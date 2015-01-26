Jan 26 (Infostrada Sports) - Scores from the U.S. PGA Tour Humana Challenge at the par-72 course on Sunday in La Quinta, California 266 Bill Haas (U.S.) 67 63 69 67 267 Steve Wheatcroft (U.S.) 65 67 68 67 Brendan Steele (U.S.) 67 68 68 64 Charley Hoffman (U.S.) 71 63 69 64 Matt Kuchar (U.S.) 65 64 71 67 Park Sung-Joon (South Korea) 68 67 67 65 268 Justin Thomas (U.S.) 68 63 68 69 Boo Weekley (U.S.) 70 66 67 65 Webb Simpson (U.S.) 70 66 68 64 269 Colt Knost (U.S.) 71 67 68 63 Erik Compton (U.S.) 66 66 67 70 Ryan Palmer (U.S.) 71 61 68 69 Francesco Molinari (Italy) 64 71 67 67 270 Nick Watney (U.S.) 67 64 71 68 271 Martin Laird (Britain) 68 66 68 69 Shawn Stefani (U.S.) 75 66 63 67 Lucas Glover (U.S.) 68 69 66 68 Michael Putnam (U.S.) 63 67 69 72 Alex Cejka (Germany) 68 64 70 69 272 Mark Hubbard (U.S.) 69 69 67 67 James Hahn (U.S.) 67 67 73 65 John Peterson (U.S.) 64 70 69 69 Scott Pinckney (U.S.) 64 67 69 72 273 Rory Sabbatini (South Africa) 71 68 63 71 Phil Mickelson (U.S.) 71 66 68 68 Patrick Reed (U.S.) 65 70 67 71 David Lingmerth (Sweden) 68 72 65 68 Brian Davis (Britain) 67 69 68 69 David Toms (U.S.) 68 71 65 69 274 Mark Wilson (U.S.) 64 73 69 68 John Huh (U.S.) 69 68 70 67 Jeff Overton (U.S.) 68 73 66 67 Scott Piercy (U.S.) 69 70 67 68 Cameron Tringale (U.S.) 69 70 68 67 Pat Perez (U.S.) 66 68 70 70 Harris English (U.S.) 67 68 69 70 Jason Bohn (U.S.) 67 72 66 69 Fabian Gomez (Argentina) 69 68 71 66 George McNeill (U.S.) 68 68 68 70 Graham DeLaet (Canada) 68 70 66 70 275 Sean O'Hair (U.S.) 68 67 73 67 Brendon De Jonge (Zimbabwe) 69 65 71 70 Matt Jones (Australia) 76 67 64 68 Chad Collins (U.S.) 68 72 67 68 Billy Horschel (U.S.) 71 67 65 72 Bill Lunde (U.S.) 72 69 67 67 Kevin Streelman (U.S.) 71 69 66 69 276 Kevin Na (U.S.) 69 68 69 70 Adam Hadwin (Canada) 72 70 66 68 Troy Merritt (U.S.) 71 69 68 68 Jason Kokrak (U.S.) 65 68 70 73 Billy Hurley III (U.S.) 68 69 68 71 J.J. Henry (U.S.) 67 67 72 70 Keegan Bradley (U.S.) 68 70 69 69 Blayne Barber (U.S.) 69 72 67 68 277 Charles Howell III (U.S.) 67 68 72 70 Patrick Rodgers (U.S.) 70 67 69 71 Chris Kirk (U.S.) 70 68 69 70 278 Retief Goosen (South Africa) 68 70 69 71 Tony Finau (U.S.) 71 65 68 74 Steven Alker (New Zealand) 68 66 69 75 Gonzalo Fernandez-Castano (Spain) 69 72 66 71 Martin Flores (U.S.) 68 65 71 74 279 D.J. Trahan (U.S.) 68 71 69 71 Danny Lee (New Zealand) 68 69 70 72 Scott Stallings (U.S.) 68 67 71 73 Alex Prugh (U.S.) 70 70 67 72 Brice Garnett (U.S.) 69 69 70 71 280 Scott Verplank (U.S.) 70 65 72 73 Nicholas Thompson (U.S.) 72 67 69 72 Heath Slocum (U.S.) 66 72 68 74 282 Robert Garrigus (U.S.) 71 69 68 74 209 DNQ John Rollins (U.S.) 71 68 70 Carl Pettersson (Sweden) 68 69 72 Zachary Blair (U.S.) 72 66 71 Zach Johnson (U.S.) 69 70 70 Jerry Kelly (U.S.) 70 67 72 Bryce Molder (U.S.) 67 73 69 Eric Axley (U.S.) 66 74 69 Brandon Hagy (U.S.) 70 72 67 Jonathan Randolph (U.S.) 70 71 68 Hudson Swafford (U.S.) 74 66 69 Daniel Summerhays (U.S.) 70 70 69 Paul Casey (Britain) 70 69 70 210 DNQ Kevin Kisner (U.S.) 68 71 71 Stuart Appleby (Australia) 71 70 69 Scott Brown (U.S.) 72 68 70 Nick Taylor (Canada) 66 67 77 John Merrick (U.S.) 72 70 68 Ryo Ishikawa (Japan) 71 69 70 Daniel Berger (U.S.) 70 68 72 Carlos Ortiz (Mexico) 69 72 69 Brandt Snedeker (U.S.) 71 67 72 Jason Dufner (U.S.) 76 65 69 Jason Gore (U.S.) 73 68 69 211 DNQ Spencer Levin (U.S.) 71 68 72 Russell Knox (Britain) 69 70 72 Kim Meen-Whee (South Korea) 72 70 69 Max Homa (U.S.) 71 70 70 Jon Curran (U.S.) 71 69 71 212 DNQ Harrison Frazar (U.S.) 67 73 72 Blake Adams (U.S.) 64 79 69 Fredrik Jacobson (Sweden) 72 71 69 Jarrod Lyle (Australia) 73 69 70 William McGirt (U.S.) 71 67 74 Brian Stuard (U.S.) 67 72 73 Jonas Blixt (Sweden) 68 74 70 Chez Reavie (U.S.) 71 69 72 Justin Hicks (U.S.) 68 71 73 213 DNQ Brendon Todd (U.S.) 68 73 72 Bo Van Pelt (U.S.) 74 68 71 Ricky Barnes (U.S.) 69 72 72 Scott McCarron (U.S.) 73 70 70 Dudley Hart (U.S.) 72 70 71 Derek Fathauer (U.S.) 77 68 68 Steven Bowditch (Australia) 73 73 67 Jhonattan Vegas (Venezuela) 72 74 67 Ben Crane (U.S.) 72 73 68 214 DNQ Andres Gonzales (U.S.) 68 75 71 Roger Sloan (Canada) 74 69 71 Scott Langley (U.S.) 71 70 73 Luke Donald (Britain) 75 69 70 Kyle Reifers (U.S.) 70 71 73 Chad Campbell (U.S.) 68 73 73 Jim Renner (U.S.) 72 69 73 Woody Austin (U.S.) 70 73 71 215 DNQ Troy Kelly (U.S.) 71 73 71 Mark Brooks (U.S.) 74 70 71 Stewart Cink (U.S.) 70 74 71 Andrew Putnam (U.S.) 77 67 71 Ryan Armour (U.S.) 72 69 74 Carlos Sainz Jr. (U.S.) 72 73 70 Byron Smith (U.S.) 77 73 65 216 DNQ Lee Janzen (U.S.) 71 73 72 Luke Guthrie (U.S.) 74 70 72 Justin Leonard (U.S.) 72 69 75 217 DNQ Cameron Percy (Australia) 75 71 71 David Hearn (Canada) 72 75 70 Tom Hoge (U.S.) 73 72 72 218 DNQ John Daly (U.S.) 69 74 75 Chris Stroud (U.S.) 74 73 71 Jim Herman (U.S.) 71 73 74 Tyrone Van Aswegen (South Africa) 77 73 68 Ken Duke (U.S.) 73 71 74 220 DNQ Chesson Hadley (U.S.) 69 73 78 Tim Wilkinson (New Zealand) 71 73 76 Oscar Fraustro (Mexico) 72 77 71 222 DNQ Charlie Beljan (U.S.) 67 73 82 Tom Gillis (U.S.) 74 71 77 225 DNQ Greg Owen (Britain) 74 74 77 226 DNQ Richard Sterne (South Africa) 70 80 76 Sam Saunders (U.S.) 77 69 80 229 DNQ Mike Weir (Canada) 80 75 74 230 DNQ Ryan Kennedy (U.S.) 73 82 75 146 WDW Ryan Moore (U.S.) 69 77 82 WDW Brett Quigley (U.S.) 82