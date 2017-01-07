Golfer Tiger Woods arrested in Florida on DUI charge
May 29 Golfer Tiger Woods was arrested in South Florida on Monday morning on a charge of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, according to media reports.
Jan 7 (Gracenote) - Scores from the U.S. PGA Tour Tournament of Champions at the par-73 course on Friday in Kapalua, Hawaii -12 Justin Thomas (U.S.) 67 67 Ryan Moore (U.S.) 67 67 -11 Patrick Reed (U.S.) 70 65 Jimmy Walker (U.S.) 65 70 -10 Jason Dufner (U.S.) 68 68 -9 Hideki Matsuyama (Japan) 69 68 -8 Tony Finau (U.S.) 70 68 Jim Herman (U.S.) 67 71 Fabian Gomez (Argentina) 70 68 Daniel Berger (U.S.) 68 70 -7 William McGirt (U.S.) 70 69 Brendan Steele (U.S.) 72 67 Jason Day (Australia) 70 69 Dustin Johnson (U.S.) 69 70 -6 Russell Knox (Britain) 71 69 Brandt Snedeker (U.S.) 70 70 Rod Pampling (Australia) 69 71 Pat Perez (U.S.) 69 71 -5 Cody Gribble (U.S.) 69 72 Charley Hoffman (U.S.) 71 70 Jordan Spieth (U.S.) 72 69 -3 Brian Stuard (U.S.) 72 71 Vaughn Taylor (U.S.) 72 71 Aaron Baddeley (Australia) 70 73 Greg Chalmers (Australia) 71 72 -2 James Hahn (U.S.) 74 70 Bubba Watson (U.S.) 72 72 -1 Mackenzie Hughes (Canada) 73 72 Kim Si Woo (Korea) 75 70 1 Billy Hurley III (U.S.) 74 73 Branden Grace (South Africa) 73 74 2 Jhonattan Vegas (Venezuela) 72 76
May 29 Golfer Tiger Woods was arrested in South Florida on Monday morning on a charge of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, according to media reports.
VIRGINIA WATER, England, May 29 British Open title holder Henrik Stenson believes new BMW PGA Championship winner Alexander Noren has all the credentials to become the second Swede to triumph in a men's major.