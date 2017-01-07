Jan 7 (Gracenote) - Scores from the U.S. PGA Tour Tournament of Champions at the par-73 course on Friday in Kapalua, Hawaii -12 Justin Thomas (U.S.) 67 67 Ryan Moore (U.S.) 67 67 -11 Patrick Reed (U.S.) 70 65 Jimmy Walker (U.S.) 65 70 -10 Jason Dufner (U.S.) 68 68 -9 Hideki Matsuyama (Japan) 69 68 -8 Tony Finau (U.S.) 70 68 Jim Herman (U.S.) 67 71 Fabian Gomez (Argentina) 70 68 Daniel Berger (U.S.) 68 70 -7 William McGirt (U.S.) 70 69 Brendan Steele (U.S.) 72 67 Jason Day (Australia) 70 69 Dustin Johnson (U.S.) 69 70 -6 Russell Knox (Britain) 71 69 Brandt Snedeker (U.S.) 70 70 Rod Pampling (Australia) 69 71 Pat Perez (U.S.) 69 71 -5 Cody Gribble (U.S.) 69 72 Charley Hoffman (U.S.) 71 70 Jordan Spieth (U.S.) 72 69 -3 Brian Stuard (U.S.) 72 71 Vaughn Taylor (U.S.) 72 71 Aaron Baddeley (Australia) 70 73 Greg Chalmers (Australia) 71 72 -2 James Hahn (U.S.) 74 70 Bubba Watson (U.S.) 72 72 -1 Mackenzie Hughes (Canada) 73 72 Kim Si Woo (Korea) 75 70 1 Billy Hurley III (U.S.) 74 73 Branden Grace (South Africa) 73 74 2 Jhonattan Vegas (Venezuela) 72 76