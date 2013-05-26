May 26 (Infostrada Sports) - Scores from the U.S. PGA Tour Colonial Invitational at the par-70 course on Sunday in Fort Worth, Texas 266 Boo Weekley (U.S.) 67 67 66 66 267 Matt Kuchar (U.S.) 65 65 69 68 268 Zach Johnson (U.S.) 69 65 68 66 269 Scott Stallings (U.S.) 69 65 69 66 John Rollins (U.S.) 63 71 67 68 Matt Every (U.S.) 65 69 66 69 270 Josh Teater (U.S.) 65 67 71 67 Jordan Spieth (U.S.) 65 67 71 67 Tim Clark (South Africa) 67 69 65 69 Chris Stroud (U.S.) 67 66 67 70 271 John Huh (U.S.) 66 68 72 65 Chez Reavie (U.S.) 70 64 70 67 Jonas Blixt (Sweden) 67 68 67 69 272 Franklin Corpening (U.S.) 68 70 72 62 Ryan Palmer (U.S.) 62 72 71 67 Bud Cauley (U.S.) 67 69 66 70 Martin Flores (U.S.) 66 70 65 71 273 David Lingmerth (Sweden) 72 64 72 65 Jason Kokrak (U.S.) 66 71 68 68 Ted Potter Jr. (U.S.) 70 66 68 69 Charley Hoffman (U.S.) 66 70 67 70 274 Brian Stuard (U.S.) 67 70 69 68 Brendon De Jonge (Zimbabwe) 66 70 68 70 Steve Flesch (U.S.) 68 64 69 73 Graham DeLaet (Canada) 64 67 69 74 275 John Merrick (U.S.) 68 70 71 66 Scott Piercy (U.S.) 69 69 70 67 Camilo Villegas (Colombia) 70 68 69 68 John Peterson (U.S.) 64 71 71 69 Hunter Mahan (U.S.) 69 68 68 70 276 Ken Duke (U.S.) 66 68 73 69 Angel Cabrera (Argentina) 70 67 70 69 Bo Van Pelt (U.S.) 70 68 67 71 Jim Furyk (U.S.) 69 66 70 71 277 Brandt Jobe (U.S.) 68 68 75 66 Henrik Stenson (Sweden) 68 70 72 67 Carl Pettersson (Sweden) 66 69 73 69 Richard Lee (U.S.) 70 68 69 70 Daniel Summerhays (U.S.) 65 73 67 72 Chris Kirk (U.S.) 67 66 70 74 Fredrik Jacobson (Sweden) 66 67 69 75 278 Shawn Stefani (U.S.) 69 70 68 71 Bob Estes (U.S.) 67 68 71 72 Brian Davis (Britain) 67 68 70 73 J.J. Henry (U.S.) 68 68 67 75 279 Stuart Appleby (Australia) 69 68 75 67 David Frost (South Africa) 69 70 71 69 Jason Dufner (U.S.) 67 71 71 70 Michael Thompson (U.S.) 67 72 69 71 Derek Ernst (U.S.) 66 69 73 71 Roberto Castro (U.S.) 67 68 73 71 Patrick Reed (U.S.) 70 69 67 73 Marc Leishman (Australia) 66 68 72 73 280 Martin Laird (Britain) 70 69 72 69 Cameron Tringale (U.S.) 70 69 72 69 D.J. Trahan (U.S.) 67 70 73 70 Dicky Pride (U.S.) 69 70 70 71 Kevin Chappell (U.S.) 69 70 69 72 Rickie Fowler (U.S.) 69 69 70 72 Kyle Reifers (U.S.) 68 69 69 74 Tommy Gainey (U.S.) 65 72 67 76 281 Justin Hicks (U.S.) 71 64 75 71 Noh Seung-Yul (South Korea) 69 69 69 74 Ben Kohles (U.S.) 67 67 71 76 282 Tim Herron (U.S.) 71 67 72 72 Greg Chalmers (Australia) 67 72 70 73 Luke Guthrie (U.S.) 71 68 69 74 Bryce Molder (U.S.) 67 70 69 76 283 Morgan Hoffmann (U.S.) 64 73 73 73 284 Ryo Ishikawa (Japan) 69 69 74 72 Vaughn Taylor (U.S.) 71 68 71 74 Robert Karlsson (Sweden) 69 68 73 74 285 Henrik Norlander (Sweden) 69 70 75 71 Erik Compton (U.S.) 68 71 72 74 Charlie Wi (South Korea) 69 66 73 77 286 Bobby Gates (U.S.) 69 70 70 77 Bae Sang-Moon (South Korea) 69 70 70 77