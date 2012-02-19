Feb 18 Northern Trust Open third round scores from Pacific Palisades, California on Saturday (par 71) 206 Keegan Bradley (U.S.) 71 69 66 Phil Mickelson (U.S.) 66 70 70 207 Bryce Molder (U.S.) 74 67 66 Jonathan Byrd (U.S.) 68 70 69 Pat Perez (U.S.) 72 65 70 208 Aaron Baddeley (Australia) 73 69 66 Dustin Johnson (U.S.) 71 70 67 Bill Haas (U.S.) 72 68 68 209 Ryan Moore (U.S.) 72 69 68 Jarrod Lyle (Australia) 73 65 71 210 Bo Van Pelt (U.S.) 74 68 68 J.B. Holmes (U.S.) 67 73 70 Marc Leishman (Australia) 70 69 71 Jimmy Walker (U.S.) 72 66 72 211 Jim Furyk (U.S.) 72 70 69 Justin Rose (Britain) 70 70 71 Zach Johnson (U.S.) 71 69 71 J.J. Killeen (U.S.) 71 69 71 Bubba Watson (U.S.) 70 69 72 212 Nick Watney (U.S.) 73 70 69 Hunter Mahan (U.S.) 67 75 70 Kyle Stanley (U.S.) 74 68 70 Retief Goosen (South Africa) 73 67 72 Johnson Wagner (U.S.) 73 71 68 Spencer Levin (U.S.) 73 66 73 213 Tommy Gainey (U.S.) 70 73 70 Jason Kokrak (U.S.) 76 67 70 Luke Donald (Britain) 70 72 71 Brendon De Jonge (Zimbabwe) 73 69 71 Cameron Tringale (U.S.) 70 74 69 Yang Yong-eun (South Korea) 72 72 69 Briny Baird (U.S.) 71 70 72 Adam Scott (Australia) 73 71 69 Kevin Chappell (U.S.) 73 67 73 Brandt Snedeker (U.S.) 75 70 68 Ryan Palmer (U.S.) 76 69 68 Matt Kuchar (U.S.) 69 69 75 214 Joe Ogilvie (U.S.) 71 71 72 Kevin Stadler (U.S.) 71 71 72 Ernie Els (South Africa) 73 68 73 Graham DeLaet (Canada) 73 68 73 Rickie Fowler (U.S.) 75 69 70 Charlie Wi (South Korea) 75 69 70 K.J. Choi (South Korea) 69 71 74 Stewart Cink (U.S.) 69 71 74 Bobby Gates (U.S.) 73 72 69 Carl Pettersson (Sweden) 68 70 76 Erik Compton (U.S.) 73 72 69 215 John Senden (Australia) 73 70 72 Vijay Singh (Fiji) 74 70 71 Kevin Streelman (U.S.) 74 70 71 Fredrik Jacobson (Sweden) 72 72 71 Bud Cauley (U.S.) 74 70 71 Michael Thompson (U.S.) 72 72 71 Sergio Garcia (Spain) 69 76 70 216 Kang Sung-hoon (South Korea) 72 71 73 George McNeill (U.S.) 76 67 73 Vaughn Taylor (U.S.) 72 71 73 Cameron Beckman (U.S.) 70 75 71 Jeff Overton (U.S.) 73 72 71 217 John Mallinger (U.S.) 71 71 75 Brendan Steele (U.S.) 69 74 74 David Hearn (Canada) 70 73 74 Jason Dufner (U.S.) 72 72 73 Billy Mayfair (U.S.) 72 73 72 218 Padraig Harrington (Ireland) 74 70 74 Gary Woodland (U.S.) 73 71 74 219 Ricky Barnes (U.S.) 71 71 77 Ryo Ishikawa (Japan) 73 70 76 Ken Duke (U.S.) 69 72 78 Jason Day (Australia) 73 71 75 Bill Lunde (U.S.) 73 72 74 Harrison Frazar (U.S.) 71 74 74 220 Troy Matteson (U.S.) 68 75 77 Matt Bettencourt (U.S.) 73 70 77 223 Kevin Na (U.S.) 74 71 78 (Compiled by Infostrada Sports; Editing by John O'Brien; To comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)