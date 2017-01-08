Jan 8 (Gracenote) - Scores from the U.S. PGA Tour Tournament of Champions at the par-73 course on Saturday in Kapalua, Hawaii -18 Justin Thomas (U.S.) 67 67 67 -16 Hideki Matsuyama (Japan) 69 68 66 -14 Ryan Moore (U.S.) 67 67 71 Jimmy Walker (U.S.) 65 70 70 William McGirt (U.S.) 70 69 66 -13 Brendan Steele (U.S.) 72 67 67 -12 Patrick Reed (U.S.) 70 65 72 -11 Dustin Johnson (U.S.) 69 70 69 Jason Dufner (U.S.) 68 68 72 Russell Knox (Britain) 71 69 68 Tony Finau (U.S.) 70 68 70 Daniel Berger (U.S.) 68 70 70 -10 Fabian Gomez (Argentina) 70 68 71 Pat Perez (U.S.) 69 71 69 Brandt Snedeker (U.S.) 70 70 69 Jason Day (Australia) 70 69 70 -9 Cody Gribble (U.S.) 69 72 69 Jim Herman (U.S.) 67 71 72 -8 Jordan Spieth (U.S.) 72 69 70 -7 Charley Hoffman (U.S.) 71 70 71 James Hahn (U.S.) 74 70 68 Vaughn Taylor (U.S.) 72 71 69 Rod Pampling (Australia) 69 71 72 -6 Greg Chalmers (Australia) 71 72 70 Brian Stuard (U.S.) 72 71 70 -5 Kim Si Woo (Korea) 75 70 69 -4 Bubba Watson (U.S.) 72 72 71 -2 Aaron Baddeley (Australia) 70 73 74 -1 Mackenzie Hughes (Canada) 73 72 73 Branden Grace (South Africa) 73 74 71 Jhonattan Vegas (Venezuela) 72 76 70 0 Billy Hurley III (U.S.) 74 73 72