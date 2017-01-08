Golfer Tiger Woods arrested in Florida on DUI charge
May 29 Golfer Tiger Woods was arrested in South Florida on Monday morning on a charge of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, according to media reports.
Jan 8 (Gracenote) - Scores from the U.S. PGA Tour Tournament of Champions at the par-73 course on Saturday in Kapalua, Hawaii -18 Justin Thomas (U.S.) 67 67 67 -16 Hideki Matsuyama (Japan) 69 68 66 -14 Ryan Moore (U.S.) 67 67 71 Jimmy Walker (U.S.) 65 70 70 William McGirt (U.S.) 70 69 66 -13 Brendan Steele (U.S.) 72 67 67 -12 Patrick Reed (U.S.) 70 65 72 -11 Dustin Johnson (U.S.) 69 70 69 Jason Dufner (U.S.) 68 68 72 Russell Knox (Britain) 71 69 68 Tony Finau (U.S.) 70 68 70 Daniel Berger (U.S.) 68 70 70 -10 Fabian Gomez (Argentina) 70 68 71 Pat Perez (U.S.) 69 71 69 Brandt Snedeker (U.S.) 70 70 69 Jason Day (Australia) 70 69 70 -9 Cody Gribble (U.S.) 69 72 69 Jim Herman (U.S.) 67 71 72 -8 Jordan Spieth (U.S.) 72 69 70 -7 Charley Hoffman (U.S.) 71 70 71 James Hahn (U.S.) 74 70 68 Vaughn Taylor (U.S.) 72 71 69 Rod Pampling (Australia) 69 71 72 -6 Greg Chalmers (Australia) 71 72 70 Brian Stuard (U.S.) 72 71 70 -5 Kim Si Woo (Korea) 75 70 69 -4 Bubba Watson (U.S.) 72 72 71 -2 Aaron Baddeley (Australia) 70 73 74 -1 Mackenzie Hughes (Canada) 73 72 73 Branden Grace (South Africa) 73 74 71 Jhonattan Vegas (Venezuela) 72 76 70 0 Billy Hurley III (U.S.) 74 73 72
VIRGINIA WATER, England, May 29 British Open title holder Henrik Stenson believes new BMW PGA Championship winner Alexander Noren has all the credentials to become the second Swede to triumph in a men's major.