April 26 (Infostrada Sports) - Scores from the U.S. PGA Tour New Orleans Classic at the par-72 course on Saturday in Avondale, Louisiana 198 Noh Seung-Yul (South Korea) 65 68 65 200 Keegan Bradley (U.S.) 69 66 65 201 Robert Streb (U.S.) 67 66 68 202 Andrew Svoboda (U.S.) 64 68 70 Ben Martin (U.S.) 62 67 73 Jeff Overton (U.S.) 67 68 67 203 Charley Hoffman (U.S.) 68 67 68 Paul Casey (Britain) 71 68 64 204 Tommy Gainey (U.S.) 71 66 67 205 Tim Wilkinson (New Zealand) 70 70 65 Peter Hanson (Sweden) 65 69 71 Retief Goosen (South Africa) 72 65 68 J.B. Holmes (U.S.) 71 65 69 Danny Lee (New Zealand) 71 69 65 Bud Cauley (U.S.) 71 68 66 206 Brooks Koepka (U.S.) 71 68 67 Daniel Summerhays (U.S.) 72 66 68 Kevin Kisner (U.S.) 69 68 69 Erik Compton (U.S.) 66 68 72 207 Joe Durant (U.S.) 69 71 67 Mark Anderson (U.S.) 72 65 70 Robert Allenby (Australia) 71 68 68 Justin Rose (Britain) 71 67 69 David Duval (U.S.) 68 69 70 Will Wilcox (U.S.) 68 68 71 Fredrik Jacobson (Sweden) 72 69 66 Fabian Gomez (Argentina) 72 69 66 208 Morgan Hoffmann (U.S.) 70 68 70 Bronson La'Cassie (Australia) 70 69 69 Kevin Chappell (U.S.) 72 67 69 Cameron Tringale (U.S.) 73 69 66 David Toms (U.S.) 73 68 67 Alex Prugh (U.S.) 70 68 70 Graham DeLaet (Canada) 69 68 71 209 Stuart Appleby (Australia) 67 72 70 John Senden (Australia) 70 70 69 Kyle Stanley (U.S.) 71 67 71 Martin Flores (U.S.) 72 68 69 Troy Matteson (U.S.) 72 68 69 Vijay Singh (Fiji) 70 71 68 210 D.A. Points (U.S.) 73 68 69 Mark Calcavecchia (U.S.) 71 70 69 Brendan Steele (U.S.) 73 67 70 Bo Van Pelt (U.S.) 74 63 73 Briny Baird (U.S.) 71 69 70 Troy Merritt (U.S.) 71 69 70 Charlie Wi (South Korea) 70 71 69 Robert Garrigus (U.S.) 73 69 68 Rory Sabbatini (South Africa) 69 72 69 211 Charles Howell III (U.S.) 68 73 70 Kevin Tway (U.S.) 70 72 69 Ricky Barnes (U.S.) 70 72 69 Sean O'Hair (U.S.) 71 69 71 Lucas Glover (U.S.) 71 71 69 Yang Yong-Eun (South Korea) 72 70 69 David Hearn (Canada) 71 71 69 Andres Romero (Argentina) 70 71 70 Bae Sang-Moon (South Korea) 68 72 71 212 Michael Thompson (U.S.) 66 71 75 Boo Weekley (U.S.) 71 70 71 Wes Roach (U.S.) 74 67 71 Andrew Loupe (U.S.) 71 70 71 J.J. Henry (U.S.) 68 69 75 213 Chad Collins (U.S.) 66 71 76 Padraig Harrington (Ireland) 70 72 71 Greg Chalmers (Australia) 71 71 71 Doug LaBelle II (U.S.) 68 73 72 Max Homa (U.S.) 71 71 71 Jim Renner (U.S.) 75 67 71 Shawn Stefani (U.S.) 69 72 72 Derek Ernst (U.S.) 71 71 71 John Merrick (U.S.) 69 72 72 John Rollins (U.S.) 74 66 73 Tag Ridings (U.S.) 71 70 72