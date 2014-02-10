Feb 10 (Infostrada Sports) - Scores from the U.S. PGA Tour Pebble Beach National Pro-Am on Sunday in Pebble Beach, California 276 Jimmy Walker (U.S.) 66 69 67 74 277 Dustin Johnson (U.S.) 68 73 70 66 Jim Renner (U.S.) 65 73 72 67 279 Kevin Na (U.S.) 72 68 70 69 Jordan Spieth (U.S.) 67 67 78 67 280 Hunter Mahan (U.S.) 68 68 72 72 281 Graeme McDowell (Britain) 71 71 72 67 Pat Perez (U.S.) 69 70 71 71 Tim Wilkinson (New Zealand) 67 72 69 73 282 Bryce Molder (U.S.) 72 71 69 70 Chesson Hadley (U.S.) 71 70 70 71 Richard Lee (U.S.) 65 72 72 73 283 Cameron Tringale (U.S.) 70 73 71 69 Patrick Reed (U.S.) 69 70 75 69 Brian Davis (Britain) 68 74 70 71 Scott Gardiner (Australia) 65 73 77 68 Victor Dubuisson (France) 73 67 74 69 Will MacKenzie (U.S.) 69 74 70 70 284 Daniel Summerhays (U.S.) 69 69 74 72 Noh Seung-Yul (South Korea) 72 71 71 70 Brice Garnett (U.S.) 75 68 68 73 Roberto Castro (U.S.) 70 73 71 70 Steven Bowditch (Australia) 68 70 75 71 Michael Thompson (U.S.) 71 68 72 73 Phil Mickelson (U.S.) 66 73 71 74 Jason Kokrak (U.S.) 74 68 70 72 285 Jim Herman (U.S.) 70 70 71 74 Russell Knox (Britain) 70 72 70 73 Robert Garrigus (U.S.) 67 71 73 74 Andrew Loupe (U.S.) 63 73 76 73 Padraig Harrington (Ireland) 72 69 72 72 286 Ryan Palmer (U.S.) 72 66 72 76 Robert Streb (U.S.) 67 75 72 72 Wes Roach (U.S.) 67 74 72 73 287 Dicky Pride (U.S.) 66 72 74 75 Kevin Chappell (U.S.) 73 68 73 73 Dudley Hart (U.S.) 71 68 73 75 Bronson La'Cassie (Australia) 70 72 72 73 Michael Putnam (U.S.) 69 71 75 72 James Driscoll (U.S.) 69 71 73 74 David Duval (U.S.) 72 68 74 73 Jim Furyk (U.S.) 70 70 73 74 Stuart Appleby (Australia) 65 74 76 72 Kevin Foley (U.S.) 68 76 71 72 288 Matt Jones (Australia) 68 74 70 76 Brian Gay (U.S.) 70 70 72 76 Bud Cauley (U.S.) 73 69 72 74 Kevin Stadler (U.S.) 67 73 73 75 Woody Austin (U.S.) 73 70 69 76 Brendon Todd (U.S.) 70 68 73 77 Blake Adams (U.S.) 69 69 72 78 289 Russell Henley (U.S.) 73 70 72 74 Doug LaBelle II (U.S.) 70 74 70 75 Andres Romero (Argentina) 71 70 74 74 George McNeill (U.S.) 67 74 73 75 290 Aaron Baddeley (Australia) 69 70 73 78 Ben Kohles (U.S.) 72 73 69 76 Greg Owen (Britain) 67 74 74 75 Sean O'Hair (U.S.) 70 71 74 75 Alex Cejka (Germany) 69 71 75 75 291 J.B. Holmes (U.S.) 68 75 70 78 Kyle Stanley (U.S.) 74 69 72 76 Chris Kirk (U.S.) 71 68 76 76