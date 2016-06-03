June 3 (Infostrada Sports) - Scores from the U.S. PGA Tour Memorial Tournament at the par-72 course on Friday in Dublin, Ohio. The cut was set at 142. -12 Matt Kuchar (U.S.) 66 66 Brendan Steele (U.S.) 65 67 -11 Emiliano Grillo (Argentina) 67 66 Gary Woodland (U.S.) 68 65 -9 Jon Curran (U.S.) 68 67 Kevin Streelman (U.S.) 67 68 Dustin Johnson (U.S.) 64 71 Harold Varner III (U.S.) 68 67 -8 Adam Hadwin (Canada) 70 66 Scott Brown (U.S.) 69 67 Zachary Blair (U.S.) 69 67 -7 Hudson Swafford (U.S.) 66 71 Lucas Glover (U.S.) 70 67 K.J. Choi (Korea) 68 69 Keegan Bradley (U.S.) 68 69 Ryan Moore (U.S.) 70 67 Phil Mickelson (U.S.) 68 69 Charl Schwartzel (South Africa) 68 69 Geoff Ogilvy (Australia) 68 69 Jason Day (Australia) 66 71 Rory McIlroy (Britain) 71 66 -6 Jason Dufner (U.S.) 68 70 William McGirt (U.S.) 70 68 Brian Harman (U.S.) 68 70 Kyle Reifers (U.S.) 71 67 Ryan Ruffels (Australia) 67 71 Jordan Spieth (U.S.) 70 68 Smylie Kaufman (U.S.) 71 67 Russell Henley (U.S.) 68 70 John Huh (U.S.) 69 69 Jason Bohn (U.S.) 67 71 -5 Tony Finau (U.S.) 70 69 Daniel Summerhays (U.S.) 72 67 Patrick Reed (U.S.) 68 71 John Senden (Australia) 69 70 Jim Furyk (U.S.) 69 70 David Hearn (Canada) 66 73 Webb Simpson (U.S.) 69 70 J.B. Holmes (U.S.) 71 68 Matt Jones (Australia) 71 68 Jason Gore (U.S.) 72 67 Bryson DeChambeau (U.S.) 72 67 -4 Kim Si-Woo (Korea) 71 69 Patton Kizzire (U.S.) 73 67 Roberto Castro (U.S.) 70 70 Ben Martin (U.S.) 69 71 Luke Donald (Britain) 67 73 George Coetzee (South Africa) 71 69 Jonas Blixt (Sweden) 71 69 Fredrik Jacobson (Sweden) 72 68 Marc Leishman (Australia) 69 71 Soren Kjeldsen (Denmark) 71 69 -3 An Byeong-Hun (Korea) 71 70 Robert Streb (U.S.) 68 73 Kevin Chappell (U.S.) 71 70 Camilo Villegas (Colombia) 69 72 David Lingmerth (Sweden) 68 73 Brian Stuard (U.S.) 69 72 Danny Lee (New Zealand) 66 75 Scott Piercy (U.S.) 70 71 Jamie Lovemark (U.S.) 69 72 -2 Bud Cauley (U.S.) 69 73 Charles Howell III (U.S.) 72 70 Rod Pampling (Australia) 72 70 Ken Duke (U.S.) 72 70 Spencer Levin (U.S.) 73 69 Russell Knox (Britain) 73 69 Kevin Na (U.S.) 71 71 Hiroshi Iwata (Japan) 75 67 George McNeill (U.S.) 71 71 Bubba Watson (U.S.) 72 70 Alex Cejka (Germany) 70 72 Daniel Berger (U.S.) 69 73 Rafael Cabrera-Bello (Spain) 69 73 Anirban Lahiri (India) 70 72 -1 DNQ Peter Malnati (U.S.) 72 71 Johnson Wagner (U.S.) 71 72 Scott Pinckney (U.S.) 68 75 Nathan Holman (Australia) 71 72 Cameron Tringale (U.S.) 71 72 Chris Kirk (U.S.) 73 70 Jim Herman (U.S.) 72 71 Bill Haas (U.S.) 70 73 Patrick Rodgers (U.S.) 68 75 Brendon De Jonge (Zimbabwe) 73 70 Shawn Stefani (U.S.) 70 73 Thomas Aiken (South Africa) 72 71 0 DNQ Ricky Barnes (U.S.) 71 73 Jason Kokrak (U.S.) 72 72 Ernie Els (South Africa) 76 68 Aaron Baddeley (Australia) 71 73 Thorbjorn Olesen (Denmark) 72 72 Rickie Fowler (U.S.) 75 69 Vaughn Taylor (U.S.) 71 73 1 DNQ Wes Homan (U.S.) 73 72 Scott Langley (U.S.) 71 74 Troy Merritt (U.S.) 75 70 Morgan Hoffmann (U.S.) 69 76 Chez Reavie (U.S.) 72 73 2 DNQ Ethan Tracy (U.S.) 71 75 Kevin Kisner (U.S.) 72 74 Sean O'Hair (U.S.) 77 69 3 DNQ Francesco Molinari (Italy) 71 76 Brendon Todd (U.S.) 72 75 Hideki Matsuyama (Japan) 74 73 Stuart Appleby (Australia) 70 77 Paul Casey (Britain) 70 77 Carlos Ortiz (Mexico) 74 73 4 DNQ Mark Hubbard (U.S.) 73 75 John Hahn (U.S.) 73 75 6 DNQ Lee Dong-Hwan (Korea) 75 75 7 DNQ Fabian Gomez (Argentina) 73 78 8 DNQ Hunter Mahan (U.S.) 80 72 Carl Pettersson (Sweden) 76 76 9 DNQ Jhonattan Vegas (Venezuela) 76 77 Andrew Loupe (U.S.) 76 77 10 DNQ Justin Thomas (U.S.) 77 77 11 DNQ Steven Bowditch (Australia) 77 78 3 WDW Angel Cabrera (Argentina) 75 4 WDW Davis Love III (U.S.) 76