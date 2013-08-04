Aug 4 (Infostrada Sports) - Scores from the U.S. PGA Tour Reno-Tahoe Open on Saturday in Reno, Nevada 37 Gary Woodland (U.S.) 14 7 16 30 Brendan Steele (U.S.) 5 8 17 29 David Mathis (U.S.) 10 7 12 27 Andres Romero (Argentina) 8 14 5 25 Charlie Wi (South Korea) 4 15 6 24 Dicky Pride (U.S.) 5 6 13 23 Rory Sabbatini (South Africa) 3 12 8 22 Russell Knox (Britain) 4 8 10 Will Claxton (U.S.) 8 5 9 Tom Gillis (U.S.) 6 10 6 Brian Harman (U.S.) 5 13 4 21 Noh Seung-Yul (South Korea) 3 4 14 Marc Turnesa (U.S.) -4 13 12 James Driscoll (U.S.) 14 2 5 Bud Cauley (U.S.) 10 7 4 Robert Streb (U.S.) 7 10 4 Stuart Appleby (Australia) 12 7 2 20 Justin Bolli (U.S.) 10 -1 11 Robert Karlsson (Sweden) 5 5 10 Matt Bettencourt (U.S.) 6 5 9 Peter Tomasulo (U.S.) 3 8 9 Chris DiMarco (U.S.) 6 8 6 Brandt Jobe (U.S.) 8 8 4 19 Thomas Aiken (South Africa) 2 7 10 Brad Fritsch (Canada) -1 10 10 Brendon Todd (U.S.) 7 4 8 Vaughn Taylor (U.S.) 3 9 7 Michael Bradley (U.S.) 5 8 6 18 John Rollins (U.S.) Par 8 10 Richard Lee (U.S.) 6 5 7 David Toms (U.S.) 2 15 1 Greg Chalmers (Australia) 13 5 Par 17 Jonathan Byrd (U.S.) 2 4 11 Trevor Immelman (South Africa) 10 -2 9 Justin Hicks (U.S.) -2 11 8 Luke List (U.S.) Par 15 2 Johnson Wagner (U.S.) 4 11 2 Josh Teater (U.S.) 15 Par 2 Colt Knost (U.S.) 12 6 -1 16 Steve LeBrun (U.S.) 6 3 7 Davis Love III (U.S.) 2 12 2 Dean Wilson (U.S.) 10 4 2 Rod Pampling (Australia) 2 17 -3 15 Chris Riley (U.S.) 3 3 9 Camilo Villegas (Colombia) 1 6 8 Glen Day (U.S.) -3 12 6 Nathan Green (Australia) 7 4 4 Woody Austin (U.S.) 7 5 3 14 Jeff Gove (U.S.) 2 5 7 Mark Wilson (U.S.) 9 -1 6 Ben Crane (U.S.) 3 7 4 James Hahn (U.S.) 7 5 2 13 Scott Langley (U.S.) 4 2 7 Robert Gamez (U.S.) 5 2 6 Skip Kendall (U.S.) 7 4 2 Kevin Stadler (U.S.) 9 4 Par 12 Ben Kohles (U.S.) 4 5 3 10 Ricky Barnes (U.S.) 9 -1 2 Bobby Gates (U.S.) 6 3 1 9 Wes Short Jr. (U.S.) -2 8 3 Jim Herman (U.S.) 4 5 Par Ted Potter Jr. (U.S.) 7 2 Par Scott McCarron (U.S.) 8 1 Par Joey Snyder III (U.S.) 2 10 -3 8 David Duval (U.S.) 1 5 2 Brian Stuard (U.S.) 1 6 1 7 Chris Williams (U.S.) 9 6 -8 6 Ryuji Imada (Japan) 3 4 -1 Tag Ridings (U.S.) 5 7 -6 5 Heath Slocum (U.S.) 4 3 -2