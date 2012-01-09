Jan 9 Scores from the PGA Tour Tournament of Champions in Kapalua, Hawaii on Sunday (par 73): 200 Steve Stricker (U.S.) 68 63 69 205 Jonathan Byrd (U.S.) 67 71 67 Martin Laird (Britain) 68 70 67 Webb Simpson (U.S.) 68 68 69 208 Bryce Molder (U.S.) 71 70 67 Kevin Na (U.S.) 73 64 71 209 Harrison Frazar (U.S.) 74 69 66 211 Ben Crane (U.S.) 72 71 68 Rory Sabbatini (South Africa) 73 70 68 Chris Kirk (U.S.) 75 66 70 D.A. Points (U.S.) 71 69 71 212 Johnson Wagner (U.S.) 72 72 68 Nick Watney (U.S.) 73 71 68 K.J. Choi (South Korea) 70 73 69 Scott Piercy (U.S.) 72 71 69 Mark Wilson (U.S.) 72 71 69 213 Sean O'Hair (U.S.) 73 70 70 215 Bubba Watson (U.S.) 74 69 72 216 Bill Haas (U.S.) 73 73 70 Keegan Bradley (U.S.) 69 72 75 217 Gary Woodland (U.S.) 73 71 73 Scott Stallings (U.S.) 74 69 74 Aaron Baddeley (Australia) 75 68 74 218 Michael Bradley (U.S.) 68 75 75 224 Brendan Steele (U.S.) 76 76 72 Jhonattan Vegas (Venezuela) 75 73 76 225 David Toms (U.S.) 76 74 75 (Compiled by Infostrada Sports; Editing by John O'Brien; To comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)