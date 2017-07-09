Golf-U.S. PGA Tour Greenbrier Classic scores

July 9 (Gracenote) - Scores from the U.S. PGA Tour Greenbrier Classic at the par-70 course on Sunday in White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia -14 Xander Schauffele (U.S.) 64 69 66 67 -13 Robert Streb (U.S.) 65 68 65 69 -12 Jamie Lovemark (U.S.) 69 64 66 69 Juan Sebastian Munoz (Colombia) 61 67 68 72 -11 Kelly Kraft (U.S.) 67 66 67 69 Russell Henley (U.S.) 68 64 68 69 -10 Ryan Blaum (U.S.) 68 67 71 64 Tony Finau (U.S.) 69 66 67 68 -9 Nick Taylor (Canada) 64 69 69 69 Chad Campbell (U.S.) 70 69 65 67 Danny Lee (New Zealand) 64 68 70 69 Alex Cejka (Germany) 66 71 70 64 J.B. Holmes (U.S.) 68 69 66 68 -8 David Hearn (Canada) 65 69 70 68 Bryson DeChambeau (U.S.) 70 66 71 65 Rory Sabbatini (South Africa) 72 66 67 67 Webb Simpson (U.S.) 69 68 69 66 -7 Jimmy Walker (U.S.) 68 70 70 65 Brandon Hagy (U.S.) 69 70 67 67 -6 Phil Mickelson (U.S.) 67 72 71 64 Mackenzie Hughes (Canada) 69 67 71 67 James Hahn (U.S.) 71 64 69 70 Curtis Luck (Australia) 69 69 68 68 Jonathan Randolph (U.S.) 67 68 70 69 Chris Stroud (U.S.) 69 69 67 69 Patrick Reed (U.S.) 66 69 72 67 Graham DeLaet (Canada) 64 70 71 69 Roberto Castro (U.S.) 73 65 68 68 -5 Michael Kim (U.S.) 68 71 69 67 Davis Love III (U.S.) 63 69 68 75 Kevin Streelman (U.S.) 67 69 70 69 Joaquin Niemann (Chile) 68 68 75 64 Harris English (U.S.) 69 70 67 69 Peter Malnati (U.S.) 69 69 68 69 J.J. Spaun (U.S.) 68 69 71 67 Harold Varner III (U.S.) 67 71 70 67 -4 Smylie Kaufman (U.S.) 68 66 75 67 Hunter Mahan (U.S.) 67 71 69 69 Ted Potter Jr. (U.S.) 68 68 72 68 Shawn Stefani (U.S.) 69 70 69 68 Ben Martin (U.S.) 64 67 75 70 Nick Watney (U.S.) 70 64 72 70 Bill Haas (U.S.) 69 69 69 69 Ryan Brehm (U.S.) 72 67 69 68 -3 Brian Campbell (U.S.) 68 67 71 71 Robert Garrigus (U.S.) 69 68 72 68 Charles Howell III (U.S.) 69 70 69 69 J.J. Henry (U.S.) 69 67 72 69 John Huh (U.S.) 70 68 72 67 -2 Martin Flores (U.S.) 71 68 70 69 Camilo Villegas (Colombia) 68 68 72 70 Brett Stegmaier (U.S.) 69 70 69 70 Trey Mullinax (U.S.) 73 65 72 68 Mark Anderson (U.S.) 68 68 71 71 Seamus Power (Ireland) 68 71 67 72 Keegan Bradley (U.S.) 70 67 70 71 -1 Gary Woodland (U.S.) 71 68 71 69 0 Stewart Cink (U.S.) 70 68 69 73 Geoff Ogilvy (Australia) 69 69 71 71 Jonathan Byrd (U.S.) 69 70 73 68 Hudson Swafford (U.S.) 65 66 72 77 Mark Hubbard (U.S.) 70 68 70 72 Scott Stallings (U.S.) 67 69 71 73 1 Matt Jones (Australia) 66 70 75 70 Tommy Gainey (U.S.) 70 68 73 70 David Lingmerth (Sweden) 64 74 72 71 Daniel Obremski (U.S.) 69 70 71 71 2 Pan Cheng Tsung (Chinese Taipei) 65 74 70 73 Julian Etulain (Argentina) 69 69 71 73 3 Patrick Rodgers (U.S.) 68 71 70 74 Bubba Watson (U.S.) 69 67 75 72 4 Brian Gay (U.S.) 67 72 72 73 5 Zachary Blair (U.S.) 70 69 75 71 Tyrone Van Aswegen (South Africa) 70 69 75 71