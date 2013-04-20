April 20 (Infostrada Sports) - Scores from the U.S. PGA Tour Heritage Classic at the par-71 course on Sunday in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina 202 Charley Hoffman (U.S.) 66 70 66 204 Webb Simpson (U.S.) 68 71 65 205 Kevin Streelman (U.S.) 66 70 69 206 Brendon De Jonge (Zimbabwe) 70 69 67 Graeme McDowell (Britain) 71 67 68 207 Jerry Kelly (U.S.) 69 72 66 Ryo Ishikawa (Japan) 68 72 67 Camilo Villegas (Colombia) 68 71 68 Justin Hicks (U.S.) 69 70 68 Tim Clark (South Africa) 68 71 68 Billy Horschel (U.S.) 71 68 68 Bill Haas (U.S.) 68 69 70 Steve LeBrun (U.S.) 68 68 71 208 Jim Furyk (U.S.) 70 72 66 Richard Lee (U.S.) 68 71 69 Jordan Spieth (U.S.) 70 69 69 Pat Perez (U.S.) 68 70 70 Stuart Appleby (Australia) 70 68 70 Luke Donald (Britain) 69 68 71 209 Chris Stroud (U.S.) 70 70 69 Marc Leishman (Australia) 67 71 71 Johnson Wagner (U.S.) 67 71 71 210 Matt Jones (Australia) 75 67 68 Will Claxton (U.S.) 68 73 69 Russell Henley (U.S.) 73 70 67 Brian Davis (Britain) 65 75 70 Scott Brown (U.S.) 72 68 70 James Hahn (U.S.) 71 73 66 Darron Stiles (U.S.) 70 69 71 Trevor Immelman (South Africa) 72 72 66 Ben Crane (U.S.) 70 74 66 Rory Sabbatini (South Africa) 69 69 72 211 Aaron Baddeley (Australia) 70 72 69 Nicholas Thompson (U.S.) 70 71 70 Chez Reavie (U.S.) 70 71 70 Robert Garrigus (U.S.) 70 71 70 Jason Day (Australia) 67 73 71 Kevin Stadler (U.S.) 72 71 68 Ken Duke (U.S.) 70 70 71 Mark Wilson (U.S.) 69 75 67 212 K.J. Choi (South Korea) 70 71 71 Bae Sang-Moon (South Korea) 70 71 71 Park Jin (South Korea) 73 68 71 Chris Kirk (U.S.) 73 69 70 Brian Gay (U.S.) 71 71 70 Cameron Percy (Australia) 70 70 72 Scott Langley (U.S.) 71 69 72 Stewart Cink (U.S.) 70 69 73 Zach Johnson (U.S.) 72 72 68 213 Jeff Maggert (U.S.) 71 72 70 Brian Harman (U.S.) 71 73 69 Ryan Palmer (U.S.) 72 72 69 214 Jonathan Byrd (U.S.) 71 70 73 Bob Estes (U.S.) 70 73 71 Ted Potter Jr. (U.S.) 68 71 75 Michael Bradley (U.S.) 73 71 70 Boo Weekley (U.S.) 71 73 70 Greg Owen (Britain) 75 69 70 Casey Wittenberg (U.S.) 75 69 70 215 Justin Leonard (U.S.) 74 68 73 Tim Herron (U.S.) 71 70 74 Matt Kuchar (U.S.) 70 73 72 Justin Bolli (U.S.) 68 72 75 Jason Dufner (U.S.) 71 69 75 Brad Fritsch (Canada) 71 69 75 Carl Pettersson (Sweden) 68 75 72 Brandt Jobe (U.S.) 69 75 71 Martin Kaymer (Germany) 69 70 76 Brandt Snedeker (U.S.) 73 71 71 Jason Bohn (U.S.) 72 72 71